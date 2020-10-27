TV Best Bets for October 27

Virginia City
TCM, 4pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Following his Western movie debut in 1939’s Dodge City, star Errol Flynn returned to the genre the next year in 1940’s Virginia City, and it proved to be just as fun an experience for audiences. Michael Curtiz (Casablanca) directed the action-packed film that boasts some incredible stunts by legendary stuntman Yakima Canutt. Set during the Civil War, Virginia Citytells the story of a Union intelligence officer (Flynn), who escapes a Confederate POW camp and is then assigned to head to Nevada and derail a shipment of $5 million in Southern sympathizers’ gold bound by train for Richmond. The security detail also happens to be led by his former prison commander (Randolph Scott). Miriam Hopkins, Humphrey Bogart, Frank McHugh and Alan Hale costar.
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
Netflix
Comedian/author/Twitter sensation Sarah Cooper presents an hour of funny single-camera vignettes dealing with various issues.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 4”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Blind Auditions continue as superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.
Not Done: Women Remaking America
PBS, 8pm EST
Follow the last five years of the women’s movement and its reenergized, intersectional fight for equality. Activists, journalists, entertainers, athletes and politicians report from the front lines of the feminist tidal wave.
2020 BET Hip Hop Awards
BET, 9pm EST
Rising superstar DaBaby, who was named Best Male Hip Hop Artist at this year’s BET Awards, leads the nominees in this celebration of the past year in hip-hop music across 17 awards categories with 12 nominations. The artist also makes Hip Hop Awards history by having two albums — Blame It on Babyand Kirk— nominated in the Hip Hop Album of the Year category.
Fixer to Fabulous
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In “A New Lease on Life,” a family purchased a house on the lake after overcoming health issues and hoped to make it their forever home. They started renovations themselves and realized they needed help, so they call on Dave and Jenny to transform it into their dream lake home.
The Campaigns That Made History
History, 9pm EST
This two-hour special dives into the unexpected twists and turns that have highlighted presidential politics over the last half-century. It focuses on some of the most surprising and shocking political contests, leaning into the personalities, brawls, unlikely moments and missteps that have shaped the history of the country.
This Is Us
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the two-hour Season 5 premiere of the hit drama, airing across back-to-back episodes, the Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthday while musing about the day they were born.
Don’t Be Tardy…: “From Branson to Breakdown”
Bravo, 10pm EST
After days of stormy weather, the sun finally comes out for the Biermanns as they head to Branson, Missouri, or as Kroy calls it, “the Vegas for Littles.” But the good times only last so long as the RV breaks down in the middle of nowhere.
The Dead Files: “The Stalker”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Sneak Peek!
Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back to investigate paranormal cases using his detective skills and her psychic abilities. In this special sneak peek of the new season, DiSchiavi and Allan travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where a woman claims evil forces are ripping her family apart. Looming shadow figures and mysterious attacks have everyone at each other’s throats. They need help fast before someone gets seriously hurt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!