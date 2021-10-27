TV Best Bets for October 27

Moonshiners
Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
Season 11 of the reality series catches up with outlaw moonshiners Tickle, Tim Smith, Josh Owens, Mark Ramsey, Eric (Digger) Manes as the backwoods economy that drives their beloved way of life is booming like it’s the Roaring ’20s all over again. But law enforcement is back on their game, forcing shiners to cross state lines to practice their craft and elude capture.
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Hulu, Season Finale!
In the Season 2 finale, “As High as Wu-Tang Gets,” the Clan makes big moves for Wu domination.
Hypnotic
Netflix, Original Film!
Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara and Dulé Hill star in this thriller about a young woman seeking self-improvement who enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist. But after a handful of intense sessions, she soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.
Behind the Monsters
New Series!This six-part docuseries takes a deep dive into cinematic horror icons, with each episode focusing on a single monstrous character — Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead — and featuring interviews with horror experts as well as the writers, directors and actors from the original films that made each figure the stuff of genre legend.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
The Atlanta Hawks are in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. Following that game, the Memphis Grizzlies are in Portland to face the Trail Blazers.
The Goldbergs: “The Hunt for the Great Albino Pumpkin”
ABC, 8pm EST
Missing his Pops, Adam finds himself disenchanted with his once-favorite time of year, Halloween. Beverly tirelessly tries to resurrect Adam’s Halloween spirit from the dead, encouraging Pop Pop (Judd Hirsch) to spend some quality time with his grandson. A night of mishaps and chaos turns out to be just the adventure Adam needs. Meanwhile, with the push and support from Joanne, Barry decides to bring his former alter ego, rapper “Big Tasty,” back to life; and a chance encounter with the legendary Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, brings Barry and Joanne closer together.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Reunion, Part 3”
Bravo, 8pm EST
Waterworks time! Part 3 of the four-part reunion gets to the emotional stuff as sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton finally dig into their much-mentioned former estrangement and Crystal Kung Minkoff reveals the startling racism she encountered off-camera this season.
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, animal prosthetist Derrick Campana again travels the country looking to help all kinds of animals in desperate need of his services.
Married at First Sight: “Memory Lane & a Dirty Little Secre
Lifetime, 8pmOnly two weeks remain before Decision Day, but for one of the couples, the choice to stay wedded or walk away may come a lot earlier after a long-hidden secret resurfaces.
Chicago Med: “When You’re a Hammer Everything’s a Nail”
NBC, 8pm EST
Stevie’s (Kristen Hager) personal and professional worlds collide when her mother becomes her patient; Dylan’s (Guy Lockard) history with the father of a patient interferes with his perception of a case; and Crockett’s (Dominic Rains) allegiances are challenged when his patient’s liver is a potential match for one of Dr. Blake’s patients.
Nature: “Season of the Osprey”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
A veteran pair of ospreys return home to a Connecticut saltmarsh, and over one summer they must battle their enemies, withstand the elements and hunt hundreds of fish, all to raise the next generation of these consummate sea hawks.
Amazing Animal Friends: “To the Rescue”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Meet a disabled dog with a pig trainer, a bison foster mom to a calf, and other strange but loving animal relationships.
Produced by Carl Laemmle
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
German-Jewish immigrant Carl Laemmle, the producer who founded Universal Pictures, is the focus of tonight’s lineup on Turner Classic Movies. The evening begins with the network premiere of Carl Laemmle, a 2019 feature documentary about the fascinating life of the early film pioneer who, through his Universal studio, brought audiences some of the greatest make-believe monsters of all time and later would save people from real-life monsters — Laemmle rescued more than 300 Jews from Nazi Germany. After this, the evening features four classic Laemmle productions sandwiched around an encore of the documentary. Considering that Halloween is just around the corner, it makes sense that three of the four films being shown are notable Laemmle horror productions. In order, TCM will air: Dracula (1931), All Quiet on the Western Front (1930), a re-airing of Carl Laemmle, The Phantom of the Opera (1925) and Frankenstein (1931). — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Wonder Years: “Be Prepared”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
When Coach Long and Bill take the boys on a camping trip as part of their newly formed scout troop, their starkly different approaches to the outdoors show Dean that his father isn’t good at everything. As a thunderstorm threatens an eerie quest through the woods, Bill leans into his expertise to save the day.
Batwoman: “Freeze”
The CW, 9pm EST
An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens).
Master Distiller
Discovery Channel, 9pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
The best-of-the-best legal and outlaw shiners from across the country are back and ready to compete in Season 3 of this distilling competition/Moonshiners spinoff. Three competitors will distill everything from applejack (the first American spirit) to medicinal liquors in the tradition of Jägermeister and Campari. The competitors will go toe-to-toe in challenges such as Scotch vs. American vs. Japanese whiskey, which pits three regional whiskeys against each other, as well as a lost-family-recipe showdown where they’ll bring their best backwoods family recipes to the competition. The series is hosted by moonshining legends Mark, Digger, Tim and Tickle.
Houses With History: “The One with the Double Staircase”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Mike Lemieux, Rich Soares and Jen MacDonald prepare for a big job as they consider two homes in different states of disrepair. One is a 1696 home that is visibly leaning, and the other a 1800 Cape Cod with a solid exterior that covers up the start of an abandoned demolition.
Chicago Fire: “Dead Zone”
NBC, 9pm EST
A major security breach in the city’s computer networks forces Firehouse 51’s senior leaders to take matters into their own hands. Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) gears up for an arson investigation.
NOVA Universe Revealed
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, New Miniseries!
This five-part NOVA stand-alone series delves into the vastness of space to capture moments of high drama when the universe changed forever. State-of-the-art animation delivers astonishing, photorealistic glimpses of the birth of the very first star, the chaos created as two galaxies collide and the power of a supermassive black hole as it flings a star across space so violently that it’s still traveling millions of years later. The program even takes viewers back on the ultimate time-travel voyage to witness the birth of space and time itself.
Dr. Mercy
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Armpit Fingers,” Dr. Mercy wants to help Tiana, who has two growths coming out of her armpits that look like extra breasts. After examining Tiana, Mercy isn’t sure if the growths are a dermatological issue that can be removed in her office so she consults a friend of hers who is a plastic surgeon. Michael’s armpits and groin are covered in large patches of skin tags that are both unsightly and painful. Some of them are so big that his wife and kids call them his “armpit fingers.” He comes to Dr. Mercy on his 40th birthday to finally get them removed. Chandra has a lipoma on the back of her arm that has caused her to shy away from life in public. She tries to cover it with clothing and even makes her husband walk behind her and help her hide it. Chandra comes to Dr. Mercy to get rid of the only thing holding her back from living a confident, outgoing life with new career opportunities.
Home Economics: “Box of King Size Candy Bars, $48.99”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Trick or treat is not the only question on the Hayworths’ minds as they debate the best neighborhood for a spooktacular Halloween. Meanwhile, Connor navigates sharing the holiday with his ex-wife, Emily.
A Million Little Things: “Crystal Clear”
ABC, 10pm EST
Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own way, and Maggie connects more with Jane. Katherine discovers something new about herself.
CSI: Vegas: “Long Pig”
CBS, 10pm EST
The CSI team investigates when a body is dug up in the luau pit of a Hawaiian-themed hotel in the new episode “Long Pig.”
Moonshiners: Smoke Ring
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series that has been available on the discovery+ streaming service and now makes its linear Discovery Channel debut follows Moonshiners veteran Tickle as he searches for the next king or queen of the smoke ring, with pit masters from all over the South competing to determine who can produce the best-tasting smoked meat.
Chicago P.D.: “End of Watch”
NBC, 10pm EST
Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) reunites with an old colleague to take down a crime ring, but when things don’t add up, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) do some investigating of their own.
Secrets of the Dead: “Lady Sapiens”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Learn how incredible scientific investigations from across the globe are helping piece together the untold story of prehistoric women. This latest research separates fact from fiction and sheds new light on our ancient foremothers.
Wholloween
BBC America, 12am (late-night) EST
Who is creeping around the corner? Why, it’s the Doctor! The sci-fi staple has had plenty of fear-inducinginstallments over the years. This multiday marathon kicks off with Season 2’s “The Girl in the Fireplace,” in which the 10th Doctor (David Tennant) takes down creepy androids in powdered wigs terrorizing an 18th-century French court.