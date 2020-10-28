TV Best Bets for October 28

American Housewife
ABC, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Otto family is back for a fifth season. Mom and wife Katie (Katy Mixon) is still facing her own flaws and insecurities while raising her three kids in Westport, Connecticut — a land of “perfect” mothers with the “perfect” children. In “Graduation,” Katie Goes to great lengths to ensure Taylor graduates high school.
Holidate
Netflix, Original Film!
Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star as single strangers who meet and make a pact to be each other’s date for every festive occasion.
The Goldbergs: “It’s All About Comptrol”
ABC, 8pm EST
Geoff and Erika reevaluate their relationship, while Beverly runs for office.
The Wall: “Denise and Tisha”
NBC, 8pm EST
Two sisters from Milwaukee — bus driver Denise and electrician Tisha — put their technical skills to work on the Wall.
Nature: “Australian Bushfire Rescue”
PBS, 8pm EST
Meet the people rescuing and caring for the animal survivors of Australia’s devastating bushfires. Iconic species like koalas, kangaroos and wombats face a series of hurdles to recover from their trauma.
America’s Wild Seasons
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
In this episode, follow America’s creatures as they soak up the sun, look for mates and fight for survival during a wild summer.
Election Stories
TCM, beginnin
Catch a Classic!With less than a week to go until our own real-life election, TCM puts a number classic films about political campaigns and elections on its ballot tonight. The lineup starts with 1964’s The Best Man, which screenwriter Gore Vidal adapted from his own play. It stars Henry Fonda, Cliff Robertson and Lee Tracy (in his final big screen role, for which he received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination) and follows the political maneuverings behind the nomination of a presidential candidate. After that is The Last Hurrah(1958), directed by John Ford and starring Spencer Tracy as a longtime mayor preparing for another election campaign. Next up is Preston Sturges’ directorial debut, the political satire TheGreat McGinty(1940), which earned Sturges a Best Original Screenplay Oscar win. Then it’s Robert Redford in Michael Ritchie’s Oscar-winning comedy/drama The Candidate(1972), followed by Best Picture Oscar winner All the King’s Men(1949), which follows the rise and fall of a ruthless, Huey Long-like (but fictional) politician (portrayed by Best Actor Oscar winner Broderick Crawford).
Paranormal Caught on Camera: Top 100: “Top 40 Countdown”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
In this special four-hour episode that counts down the top 40 paranormal encounters of all time, Bigfoot terrorizes three kids in Indiana; poltergeists vandalize an antiques store; a fleet of UFOs crashes a birthday party; a black-eyed girl lurks in a haunted forest; and more.
Sistas: “Trying to Say Open”
BET, 9pm EST
Fatima (Crystal Hayslett) and Zac (Devale Ellis) meet each other after an unfortunate accident. Danni (Mignon Von) gets offended by something Preston (Trinity Whiteside) says. Andi (KJ Smith) contemplates a settlement in a legal case.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “The Splash Heard Round the OC”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Shannon’s got a new house, boyfriend, body and revamped food line to celebrate and is ready to show it all off at her housewarming party. Emily is hopeful that she can finally make peace with Shannon. Kelly and Gina question Elizabeth’s romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Gina confronts Braunwyn and Shannon about the comments they made about her new home.
Big Brother: All-Stars
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The last remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $500,000 as the season comes to an end. Julie Chen Moonves hosts.
Coroner: “Unburied”
The CW, 9pm EST
When a real estate agent is found dead at a bus stop, Jenny (Serinda Swan), Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) and Malik (Andy McQueen) are led to the home of an old man and his wife. Meanwhile, Jenny delivers unfortunate news to Kelly (guest star Nicola Correia-Damude), which ultimately leads to a great arrangement for both when Kelly offers Jenny assistance at home.
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “When Tragedy Strikes”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Chris, Charlotte and their 2-year old just moved into their dream neighborhood with plans to update their new home’s choppy layout and outdated finishes. Drew and Jonathan Scott step in to help transform the entire property.
American Ninja Warrior: “Finals 1”
NBC, 9pm EST
The competition moves into the Finals round with a two-night event to determine this season’s champion. Twenty-eight top ninjas face up to 10 diabolical obstacles including Falling Shelves and Dragonback, which are new to the course this year. The top eight advance to the Power Tower Playoffs to compete head-to-head to determine a winner.
NOVA: “Can We Cool the Planet?”
PBS, 9pm EST
As global temperatures rise, scientists are exploring geoengineering solutions, from planting trees to sucking carbon out of the air to physically blocking out sunlight. But would it work? And what are the risks of engineering Earth’s climate?
The Age of Nature: “Changing”
PBS, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Discover why restoring nature might be our best tool to slow global warming. From Borneo to Antarctica, the resilience of the planet is helping us find solutions to cope and even mitigate climate change, providing hope for a more positive future.
Archer
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 11 of the animated spy comedy wraps up with the episode “Cold Fusion.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!