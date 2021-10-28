TV Best Bets for October 28

Star Trek: Prodigy
Paramount+, New Series!
This CG-animated entry in the Star Trek franchise is geared toward kids and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating the galaxy in search of a better future. Kate Mulgrew lends her voice to reprise her role as Capt. Kathryn Janeway, the character she introduced in the live-action 1995-2001 series Star Trek: Voyager; here, Janeway appears as a training hologram. The other voice cast includes Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas.
Kin
AMC+, Season Finale!
As the first season concludes, Eamon (Ciarán Hinds) and Amanda (Clare Dunne) meet to discuss a way to end the war; the proposal does not go over well with Frank (Aidan Gillen); Jimmy (Emmett J. Scanlan) and Michael (Charlie Cox) meet at a crossroads; and the family gathers for Jamie’s (Cian Fitzsimons) memorial service.
Love Life
HBO Max, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the romantic comedy anthology series focuses on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with a woman he thought was going to be “the one.” With the rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment he thought he had already found.
Selena + Chef
HBO Max, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, Selena will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs who will help her whip up delicious dishes. Like in the show’s first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.
Luis Miguel — The Series
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Featuring new characters, the third and final season follows Luis Miguel (Diego Boneta) along two timelines — in one, he seeks to bolster his career in the English-speaking markets, and in the other, he faces new challenges that threaten all he has worked for.
Hitmen
Peacock, Season Premiere!
The dark comedy from the U.K. returns for Season 2. The series follows the bizarre misadventures of best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins), who are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living.
Creepshow
Shudder, Season Finale!
The horror anthology based on the 1982 cult-favorite film from George A. Romero and Stephen King concludes its third season.
Horror Noire
Shudder, Original Film!
This original horror anthology film is a follow-up to the acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. Anthology writers featured include Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels.
Dead Places
Sundance Now & ALLBLK, Season Finale!
The Season 1 finale of this supernatural thriller from South Africa, “The Truth,” lives up to its title as, after years of living in denial, Will (Anthony Oseyemi) finally discovers the truth about his sister’s death. Did she really drown in a canal as he’s been led to believe? Or was there more to it than that? As he and the team inch ever closer to a devastating realization, only one thing is certain: Not everyone will make it out alive.
College Football: South Florida at East Carolina
ESPN, 7:30pm Live EST
Thursday night college football on ESPN features an American Athletic Conference clash between the South Florida Bulls and the East Carolina Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.
Young Sheldon: “Pish Posh and a Secret Back Room”
CBS, 8pm EST
Meemaw (Annie Potts) opens a secret gambling room in the new episode “Pish Posh and a Secret Back Room.”
United States of Al: “Panic/Tars”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Usually a beacon of optimism for everyone else, a stressed Al (Adhir Kalyan) starts experiencing panic attacks, so best friend Riley (Parker Young), Art (Dean Norris) and Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer) step up to get him help.
Walker: “They Started It”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell), who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home, which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families.
NFL Football: Green Bay at Arizona
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to duel with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.
The Blacklist: “The Skinner, Conclusion”
NBC, 8pm EST
A kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the task force as they contend with a mysterious pirating organization.
Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Later Lucy” & “Late Night Lucy”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Thursday night salute to the film work of legendary actress Lucille Ball concludes tonight. The evening begins with four of Ball’s later big-screen movies, made in the 1960s and ’70s: Yours, Mine and Ours (1968), a family comedy costarring Henry Fonda; The Facts of Life (1960), a romantic comedy costarring Bob Hope; Mame (1974), Ball’s final feature film, starring the actress as “Auntie” Mame Dennis in a musical based on the famed Broadway hit; and Critic’s Choice (1963), a comedy again costarring Hope. As the film lineup continues in late-night and well into tomorrow afternoon, it heads toward its conclusion by going back to some of Ball’s earlier films, with a nice mix of comedies, dramas and musicals: Valley of the Sun (1942), Without Love (1945), Easy Living (1949), The Marines Fly High (1940), Best Foot Forward (1943) and Having Wonderful Time (1938). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Ghosts: “Halloween”
CBS, 9pm EST
In a new Halloween-themed episode, the ghosts try to help Sam and Jay (Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar) protect their home from the neighborhood kids who annually vandalize the house on Halloween.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Hope the Buyers Have a Dog”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A team of longtime friends and first-time flippers is tackling an ambitious first project, an almost 3,000-square-foot home in View Park. With Tarek El Moussa’s guidance, this duo must rush to finish the flip without harming their friendship or their bottom line.
Dark Side of the Ring
Vice, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The docuseries’ third-season finale, “The Steroid Trials,” looks at how, in the mid 1990s, wrestling was rocked by accusations of rampant steroid abuse. With star witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors set out to prove that Vince McMahon was the one responsible.
B Positive: “Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
On Gina’s (Annaleigh Ashford) first day as the new owner of the retirement home, she asks Drew (Thomas Middleditch) for help with a short-tempered resident whose wife is sick in the new episode “Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show.”
City Confidential
A&E, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The veteran true-crime series returns with all-new episodes to explore crimes that have impacted cities and towns across America. Narrated by actor Mike Colter, the iconic, noir-style series goes beyond the headlines to showcase the emotional and unexpected stories that catapulted unique communities, both large and small, into the public eye.
What We Do in the Shadows
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), along with their vampire-hunting associate Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), close the coffin on Season 3 of the supernatural comedy.