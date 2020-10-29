TV Best Bets for October 29

Winchester ’73
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This 1950 classic was the first Western film collaboration between star James Stewart and director Anthony Mann, and it’s a winner — a movie unique and important enough to have been added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. Stewart plays Lin McAdam, a cowboy searching for his father’s killer and the family rifle that was used against him. As the gun falls into the possession of new owners, their stories are depicted, all leading to a dramatic conclusion. The cast also includes Dan Duryea, Stephen McNally, Shelley Winters, Will Geer, and Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis in small early roles.
That Animal Rescue Show
CBS All Access, New Series!
Filmmaker Richard Linklater is an executive producer of this docuseries that follows the animal rescue community around Austin, Texas.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Championshipboxers from WBC get into the ring with the UFC team to battle it out for their chosen charities. Then, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco takes on black-ishstar Jenifer Lewis.
Supernatural: “Unity”
The CW, 8pm EST
Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert), who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own.
Superstore: “Essential”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Season 6 begins, after the coronavirus hits, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) try to bring some order to the chaos in Cloud 9 while being pulled in multiple directions. The employees learn what it means to be considered “heroes,” while Amy and Jonah’s impending move to California looms large. This episode will likely wrap things up for longtime star Ferrera, who announced she was leaving the show after its fifth season last year. Production on what would have been her farewell episode — originally scheduled to be filmed last spring and air at the end of Season 5 — was delayed due to the pandemic.
Southern Charm: “The Good Shephard”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Austen and Madison are back together, and their bond is stronger than ever — but it’s Craig who’s moved in with Austen after his house was damaged by a flood. Living with someone from her past, Kathryn reveals a bit of gossip to Craig and finds herself unprepared for the repercussions. With a new girlfriend and a therapist in tow, Shep’s new and improved attitude leaves him determined to keep his nose out of everyone’s business. But an unexpected twist has his friends wondering if he’s really changed at all.
Flip or Flop: “Better Be Quick”
HGTV, 9pm EST
With so many flips in play, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead take out an expensive hard money loan to flip a house in Fountain Valley, California. With the added pressure to flip the house fast, they juggle design decisions amid a tight timeline to pull together an impressive renovation.
Metallica: S&M 2
PBS, 9pm EST
Join the ultimate heavy-metal band as they combine forces with the nearly 80-member San Francisco Symphony orchestra. Filmed over two sold-out shows that opened San Francisco’s Chase Center, the concert features the symphonic renditions of Metallica fan favorites.
Ghost Adventures: “Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventurescrew filmed at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park — made infamous in the recent Netflix documentary series Tiger King — for this two-hour special.
Star Trek: Discovery: “Choose Your Pain”
CBS, 10pm EST
Star Trek: DiscoverySeason 1 episodes continue on CBS with “Choose Your Pain.” Lorca (Jason Isaacs) is captured by the Klingons and unexpectedly finds himself in the company of prisoner of war Starfleet Lieutenant Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) and notorious criminal Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson).
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series explores the ripple effects of a single murder on multiple lives, unraveling each homicide case through three distinct but connected points of view. In the premiere, a man is release from jail in 1988 after a judge deems his murder confession false. For over two decades, a family’s hope for justice fades as the killer walks the streets. But one tenacious detective refuses to let this cold case go.
Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party
truTV, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Joe, Murr, Q and Sal are back with new meals and new guests. Cable’s No. 1 new unscripted comedy series returns to truTV with 10 new celebrity-packed episodes. Each week, the lifelong buddies invite viewers back to their dinner tables where they safely, and hilariously, sit down to break bread from their respective homes. New dinner guests include Wayne Brady, Edie Falco, Kane Hodder, Colin Jost and DJ Marshmello, as well as a reunion with their Impractical Jokers: The Movie costar Paula Abdul, among others.
Top Secret Videos
truTV, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Little did you know, there is a group of fresh NSA interns whose job it is to catalogue all of the pointless security cam footage that passes through the servers of the NSA. This comedic clip show will capture the most embarrassing, ridiculous and bizarre behavior, and it will do so using the latest in video surveillance technology, with hilarious commentary from the cast of comedian interns — Matt Walsh, Brian Posehn, Ron Funches and Ali Kolbert — in the “basement of the NSA.” This is the modern evolution of America’s Funniest Home Videosin the age of CCTV.
The Holzer Files: “Phantom Hand”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
In 1963, a terrified Cleveland family called in legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer after witnessing a phantom hand pry up nails and open a trapdoor. Now, nearly 60 years later, the team heads to Ohio, where disturbing clues lead them to the surprising source of the ghastly haunting — one of Holzer’s most unusual cases — and they discover a disturbing pattern among the neighborhood’s other hauntings.
