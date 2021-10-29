TV Best Bets for October 29

Colin in Black & White
Netflix, New Series!
Cocreated by filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma) and activist/former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, this limited series chronicles Kaepernick’s coming-of-age story, tackling his obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. The series stars Jaden Michael as young Colin; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents, Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story. DuVernay directs, writes and executive produces.
Fairfax
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This adult animated series follows four middle-school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles — the pulsing heart of “hypebeast” culture.
Swagger
Apple TV+, New Series!
NBA superstar Kevin Durant is an executive producer on this 10-episode drama inspired by his experiences. The series explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. The cast is led by O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Ike, a former star player who is now a youth basketball coach; Isaiah Hill as Jace Carson, a basketball phenom who is one of the top-ranked youth players in the country; Shinelle Azoroh as Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; and Quvenzhané Wallis as Crystal, a top young basketball player. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.
The Curse of the Highgate Vampire
discovery+
In this documentary, a gang of paranormal thrill-seekers get locked inside London’s Highgate Cemetery overnight. The cemetery has reportedly been the site of various ghoulish goings-on, and the area around it was the epicenter of a wave of vampire hysteria in the early 1970s. The investigators stumble across horrifying and bone-chilling paranormal evidence that triggers an insatiable obsession to find out more about the infamous hauntings of Highgate.
Finding Andrea
discovery+, Series Finale!
In the final episode, “Black Sheep,” a new theory emerges from those finally ready to speak, leaving everyone to wonder if the real danger was in front of them all along. Information shared with police gives Andrea’s loved ones renewed hope that their efforts will spur action in the case.
Homegrown
Magnolia Network on discovery+, Season Premiere!
Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman is back for Season 2 of the series in which she helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.
Inn the Works
Magnolia Network on discovery+, Season Premiere!
After her epic renovation in Big Bear, California, Lindsey Kurowski is back and ready to go even bigger in Season 2. Joined by a few new faces, Lindsey will look to bring back the historic Springs Inn, located in the Berkshires, Massachusetts. With a keen sense of design, her skilled team and a bit of luck, she will turn this sleepy inn into a vacationer’s dream.
Super Dad
Magnolia Network on discovery+, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus, along with his team of skilled builders, again helps aspiring do-it-yourself dads turn their kids’ outrageous backyard dreams into playtime realities.
Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines
Magnolia Network on discovery+, Season Premiere!
In Season 4, Joanna Gaines again spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.
Army of Thieves
Netflix, Original Film!
This prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is a romantic comedy/heist film that is set six years earlier, features a story cowritten by Snyder and screenwriter Shay Hatten, and is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who reprises his role from the previous film as Ludwig Dieter. In the film, then small-town bank teller Dieter is recruited by a mysterious woman to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals as they try to steal from various legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
Paramount+, Feature Film Exclusive!
The Paranormal Activity franchise, one of the progenitors of the modern “found-footage” subgenre of horror films, returns with its seventh installment, whose planned theatrical release earlier this year was ultimately canceled by the pandemic. In Next of Kin, which serves as a reboot of the franchise, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister. The feature-length documentary film Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, which provides a deep dive into the making of the Paranormal Activity films with interviews, never-before-seen footage and more, will also be available to stream beginning today.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
ESPN’s NBA doubleheader features Terry Rozier’s Charlotte Hornets at Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat, followed by Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks visiting Nikola Joki? and the Denver Nuggets.
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!
The CW, 8pm EST
The gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its own monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special hosted by Janel Parrish.
2021 World Series: Game 3
FOX, 8pm Live EST
The World Series on FOX moves to a new ballpark for Game 3 tonight and Game 4 on Saturday. Game 5, if necessary, is Sunday.
Deadly Due Date
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After reconnecting with a pregnant classmate at their reunion, a couple has their life thrown into chaos when the woman promises to let them adopt her baby — but unbeknownst to them, the woman has her own plans to create the perfect little family. Stars Ashlyn Yennie, Ella Cannon, Philip Boyd, Diane Robin and Brianna Butler.
Happy Halloween Movie Marathon
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Halloween weekend kicks off tonight on Turner Classic Movies, with memorable scary movies airing through Halloween this Sunday, Oct. 31. Tonight’s lineup of films, in order, is: The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971), Night of the Living Dead (1968), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), the network premiere of Hell Night (1981) and Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977).
Selling the Big Easy
HGTV, 9pm EST
In the first of two back-to-back episodes, two empty nesters looking for acreage outside of the city are on the hunt for a rustic home with an amazing kitchen and plenty of indoor/outdoor space for entertaining. Meanwhile, Brittany gives an overcrowded mansion a minimalist makeover to get it sold. In the second episode, two newlyweds are looking for their first home together, and they’re searching both sides of the causeway to find that perfect new construction. Meanwhile, Brittany must uncover why a home with incredible custom features has been sitting on the market.
Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Beethoven’s Ghost”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Go inside the mind of a genius as host Scott Yoo and fellow musicians undertake a recording of Beethoven’s most personal music at a historic Berkshires manor to explore the composer’s brilliant career — where they are visited by some unexpected guests.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Holiday Horror”
AMC, 10pm EST
A deluxe sampler of holiday mayhem fills tonight’s episode, including Black Christmas, Krampus, Silent Night Deadly Night, Terror Train, My Bloody Valentine, Mother’s Day, April Fool’s Day, Happy Death Day and the 2018 Halloween, featuring returning guest Jamie Lee Curtis.
Day of the Dead: “The Grey Mile”
Syfy, 10pm EST
Jai (Dejan Loyola), Cam (Keenan Tracey) and Lauren (Natalie Malaika) take a stand to save the retirement home from the dead; while Mayor Bowman (Miranda Frigon) tracks down the zombi?ed protestor, Nicole (Caitlin Stryker) learns a shocking secret; Rhodes (Kevin O’Grady) hunts down Blackwood (Morgan Holmstrom); Dr. Logan (Lucia Walters) begins research on the fracking site.