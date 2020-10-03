TV Best Bets for October 3

The Thomas Crown Affair
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo was fun, but it’s hard to top Norman Jewison’s original 1968 slick and romantic caper film starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. McQueen is as cool as ever playing bored Boston millionaire Thomas Crown, who masterminds a bank heist just for the fun of it. He then proceeds to have a torrid romance with the insurance investigator (Dunaway) on the case. Watch for the film’s famous kissing scene, and listen for its Oscar-winning original song, “The Windmills of Your Mind.” Jack Weston, Paul Burke and Yaphet Kotto costar.
IndyCar Racing: Harvest GP Race 2
NBC, 2:30pm Live EST
The second of two NTT IndyCar Series races on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course takes place today on NBC.
College Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
CBS, 3:30pm Live EST
The Texas A&M Aggies visit Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for a clash with SEC foe Alabama on CBS.
Horse Racing: Preakness Stakes
NBC, 4:30pm Live EST
Postponed from May, the 145th Preakness Stakes is run today at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. There’s no shot at a Triple Crown this year, due to Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law getting upset by Authentic at last month’s Kentucky Derby.
Help! I Wrecked My House: “Can You Believe I’m Living Here?”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Chris and Sara found a great deal on a 1960s fixer. After trying to handle the renovation themselves, they were left with a gutted living room and kitchen and no idea how to finish the job. With their budget dwindling and Sara’s irritation rising, they need an expert to rescue them more than ever. Jasmine arrives, tackles the wrecked renos and turns the home into a stunning beach house retreat.
Dying to Be a Cheerleader
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After her mother’s untimely death, Darcy (Dominique Booth) moves in with her aunt Cassandra (Ashlynn Yennie) for a fresh start. On her first day at her new school, Darcy is mesmerized by the Amazons, the school’s cheer squad led by Taylor (Kalen Bull) and April (Nicolette Langley), and decides to try out. But when one of the cheerleaders on the team is found dead in the gym showers, Darcy finds herself as the main suspect.
American Experience: “The Murder of Emmett Till”
PBS, 8pm EST
Learn the true story behind the brutal murder of a 14-year-old African American boy by two white men in Mississippi in 1955. The film uncovered new eyewitnesses to the crime and helped prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to reopen the case.
America Votes: “Abraham Lincoln”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Viewers join in on a monthlong journey through time that’ll educate, entertain and explore the presidency of the United States every Saturday and Monday night leading into the election. This first event, Abraham Lincoln night, presents three extraordinary programs: “Lincoln’s Washington at War,” “Lincoln’s Last Day” and “Civil War 360.”
Country at Heart
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Struggling Nashville singer/songwriter Shayna Cook (Jessy Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home just as their local music festival is about to kick off. A chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady Connor (Niall Matter) changes everything. Will music success and romance be in her future?
I Quit
Discovery Channel, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
It’s been a year since these entrepreneurs quit their jobs — and while all of the businesses faced challenges, three of them have impressed the mentors with their grit, perseverance and passion. The businesses are invited to the Mentor Loft in New York for one more mentoring session — unaware that one of them will walk away with $100,000.
Saturday Night Live
NBC, 11:25pm Live EST, Season Premiere!
After the pandemic largely shut down its production last spring, with the show only popping up a few times in some virtual editions, venerable late-night variety series Saturday Night Livewill actually be back live in Rockefeller Center’s famed Studio 8H as it begins Season 46 tonight. No specifics on how the production was going to maintain safety among the cast, whether any audience members would be allowed in the studio or who, if anyone, would be guest host were announced at presstime.
