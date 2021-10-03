TV Best Bets for October 3

One Summer
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Based on the New York Times bestselling book by David Baldacci, the film follows Jack (Sam Page), who takes his son and daughter to his late wife’s (Amanda Schull) beachside hometown hoping to heal and become closer. The summer brings visions of the past that could forge a new path forward.
The Walking Dead
AMC+, Midseason Finale!
Check out the Season 11 midseason finale of The Walking Dead one week ahead of its linear premiere on AMC. In the episode, called “For Blood,” the Reapers defend Meridian from an incoming herd. Meanwhile, Alexandrians scramble to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to walkers.
The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet
discovery+, New Series!
This five-part series spotlights Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, which was launched in October 2020 and is the most prestigious global environment prize in history. It aims to discover, celebrate and scale innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing our planet, and is centered on five Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate. Featuring Prince William, Sir David Attenborough and additional members of the Earthshot Prize Council, the series showcases these five challenges and highlights the work of 15 prize finalists and their groundbreaking solutions. The series will also air on Discovery Channel on Oct. 16, just ahead of the award ceremony that will stream on Discovery’s Facebook page on Oct. 17.
NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500
NBC, 2pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway for the second of three playoff races in the Round of 12.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm EST, Season Premiere!
The venerable and hilarious show returns for yet another season.
The Simpsons: “Bart’s in Jail”
FOX, 8pm EST
When Grampa (voice of Dan Castellaneta) falls victim to a phone scammer, the Simpsons set out on a mission of vengeance to get his money back. Alan Cumming provides a guest voice in the new episode “Bart’s in Jail.”
Sex, Lies and Murder
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Maggie and her husband Richard are both college professors and have a daughter, 17-year-old Jenny. Their marriage is falling apart, and when Richard admits to having an affair with a student, they separate. Maggie and best friend Alyssa intend to have a girls’ night out, but at the bar Maggie meets Kyle, and she revels in his attention. After one too many drinks, they share a passionate night. She is later stunned to see Kyle in her class, claiming to be a fan of her bestselling book on serial killer Cordell Colton, from whom she escaped at 15 years old. It is only then that we begin to discover Kyle’s shocking secret as he sets out to destroy Maggie’s life and career by framing her husband for murder and seducing her daughter. Stars Lindsay Hartley, Andrew Rogers and Katie Kelly.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST, Season Premiere!
Season 10 of the acclaimed British drama consists of seven episodes and rejoins the nurses, midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House in London’s East End in the year 1966. While it is a trying time for the midwives, there is excitement, too, as the women’s rights movement intensifies. In the season premiere episode, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) clash over whether to provide a private-care service. Meanwhile, a distressing birth raises fears of another thalidomide case.
TCM Classic Horror (With Mario Cantone): “Creature Features”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Sunday evening during this creepy month of October, concluding on Halloween night, comedian/writer Mario Cantone will be on hand to help Turner Classic Movies introduce a horror film double feature centered around a particular theme. Tonight’s initial twin-billing features two notable creature features starting with The Birds (1963), Alfred Hitchcock’s terrifyingly realized nightmare of what might happen should our fine feathered friends decide to turn against us. Tippi Hedren, Rod Taylor and Jessica Tandy lead the cast, and terrific visual and sound effects really enhance the horror that comes from not only the bird attacks, but also from the mere sights of them simply and quietly beginning to gather en masse. Next up tonight is Little Shop of Horrors, the Oscar-nominated 1986 black comedy/musical adaptation of the 1982 off-Broadway production of the same name, which itself was a remake of 1960’s The Little Shop of Horrors. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NFL Football: Tampa Bay at New England
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can achieve the rare feat of beating all 32 NFL teams in his career when he faces the New England Patriots — with whom he won six Super Bowls — on Sunday Night Football.
The Great North: “The Great Punkin’ Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
A punk band invites Ham (voice of Paul Rust) to audition after hearing him scream in the new episode “The Great Punkin’ Adventure.”
Chapelwaite: “The Offer”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Charles (Adrien Brody) is overwhelmed with grief and anger after his family is dealt a devastating blow. Later, Stephen (Steven McCarthy) and Uncle Phillip (Julian Richings) come to Charles with a surprising proposition.
Bob’s Burgers: “Crystal Mess”
FOX, 9pm EST
In order to help with anxiety about an upcoming oral report, Mr. Frond (voice of David Herman) lends Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) a crystal that his new girlfriend alleges has special powers in the new episode “Crystal Mess.”
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Season Premiere!
The acclaimed British detective drama is back for an eight-episode sixth season. It’s 1958 in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester, and Rev. Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) relishes his role as a firebrand vicar willing to challenge conventions to help people, especially with more crimes to investigate. In the season premiere, a much-needed summer break at a vacation resort takes an unexpected turn for Will and his best friend, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green), when the camp owner is found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Billions
Showtime, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 5 of the drama series starring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Maggie Siff comes to a close with the finale episode “No Direction Home.” Showtime has renewed Billions for a sixth season.
Animal Kingdom
TNT, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale, it’s all hands on deck as the Cody family uses all their tools, tricks and vehicles to pull off the job of their lives and settle all scores. A deadly secret from the past is also revealed. The series will return for a sixth and final season in 2022.
Family Guy: “Rock Hard”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Rock Hard,” Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) and the guys recount tales of rock legends Jim Morrison, Muddy Waters and Elton John.
Outrageous Pumpkins
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
With four episodes that take the traditional Halloween pastime to the next level, this series showcases seven extraordinarily talented pumpkin carvers who duke it out in an outdoor pumpkin competition that defies imagination. Each week the carvers dive headfirst into the most insane, eerie and outrageous challenges, executing their intricate Halloween designs to impress judges Terri Hardin and Marc Evan. Only one will earn the coveted title of Outrageous Pumpkin Champion and take home a sweet $25,000 Halloween treat!
Storm Rising
Nat Geo, 10pm EST, New Series!
Storms are becoming stronger and more unpredictable than ever before. In this series, storm chasers Reed Timmer and Mike Theiss are on a mission to understand how tornadoes and hurricanes are evolving in a changing global climate. With decades of storm-chasing experience between them, they track down extreme weather events and put themselves in the path of destruction to collect unprecedented data from inside the heart of the storms.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
AMC, 10:05pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 concludes the epic story of Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston). As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military, goals shift, bonds form and crumble, and innocence is both lost and found. Hope’s commitment to the future gets put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion, while Iris and Felix (Nico Tortorella) meet a new group.