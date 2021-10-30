TV Best Bets for October 30

In the Heights
HBO, 8pm EST
This joyous 2021 adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical celebrates the rhythms of upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights, where bodega owner Usnavi and his crush, Vanessa (Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera), lead the neighborhood in song as they strive to make their dreams come true. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the film dwells more than anything on dignity, identity and the magic of dance.
Happy Halloween Movie Marathon Continues
TCM, beginning at 5:45am EST, Catch a Classic!
Scary-movie favorites continue all day today on Turner Classic Movies, with the following titles airing, in order: Creature From the Haunted Sea (1961), The Hypnotic Eye (1960), Chamber of Horrors (1966), Spider Baby (1964), The Devil’s Own (1966), Curse of Frankenstein (1957), The Haunting (1963), The Tomb of Ligeia (1965), The Fly (1958), Frankenstein (1931), Young Frankenstein (1974), Who’s Superstitious? (1943), Black Cats and Broomsticks (1955), Cat People (1942), The Leopard Man (1943), Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971) and Carnival of Souls (1962).
The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Mazel Tov, Libby!/No Good Deed”
Disney Channel, 9am EST
In “Mazel Tov, Libby!” Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) throws a bat mitzvah bash for her friend. Then in “No Good Deed,” Molly gives her brother, Darryl (voice of Michaela Dietz), lessons in being nice.
College Football
CBS & NBC, beginning at 3:30pm Live EST
The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs renew their storied SEC rivalry today at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on CBS. Then the North Carolina Tar Heels are on the road to face the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on NBC.
Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Ghost in the Machine”
Ovation, 7pm EST
Convinced she was visited by the ghost of a murdered woman, Nora (Wendy Crewson) makes Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) search their building, leading to a shocking discovery.
Much Ado About Christmas
GAC Family, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Haley (Susie Abromeit) is beloved in her community of Winterstone for acts of kindness ranging from managing The Hope Chest to directing the children’s choir. She is also the daughter of one of Winterstone’s wealthiest residents, Leona Lloyd (Jacinta Mulcahy). Despite Haley’s down-to-earth demeanor, she is financially set as Leona’s only heir — information she fails to share with new love interest, Claud (Torrance Coombs), an artsy, hopeless romantic. Haley introduces herself to Claud as “Haley Logan,” raised by a single, struggling mom, a small fib that becomes a complication when Claud and his team present an ad pitch to Leona that includes a photo of Claud’s new girlfriend … Haley. Secrets are revealed and relationships ruffled, but Christmas is coming, and miracles do happen.
Outgrown: “Attic Treasure”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple and their son are excited for the new baby on the way, but their house isn’t fit for a family of four. They need Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell’s expertise to open up the main floor, update the kitchen and transform the attic into an oasis for mom and dad.
Torn From Her Arms
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Amid the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border, this timely film depicts the harrowing true story of a mother and daughter who must find their way back to each other after being separated. Judy Reyes takes on the role of Thelma Garcia, a Texas immigration lawyer who works tirelessly to reunite the pair, and Gloria Reuben portrays Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and ProPublica reporter Ginger Thompson, who broke the story. The movie follows Cindy Madrid (Fátima Molina) and her daughter, Ximena (Camila Núñez), who fled violence in El Salvador for safety in the U.S., only to be separated at the border as a part of the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. Their story would gain national attention when a whistleblower leaked a gut-wrenching audiotape of 6-year-old Ximena crying for her mother. The onslaught of media attention incited by Ginger’s story alerted the nation to the cruelties being committed against undocumented immigrant families at the border.
The Zoo: “Giraffe Dance”
Animal Planet, 9pm EST
At the Bronx Zoo, love is in the air — high in the air. Towering giraffes Jigsaw and Zizi are matched for breeding, and crane chick Cora is relocated and meets a possible mate.
World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween
The CW, 9pm EST
Grab your candy bowl and broomstick, and try and keep up this Hallowed Eve with World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween! We have haunting horses, fearsome felines, costumed canines, ghoulish goats and a cat who is a wizard. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Robert Englund and commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Neel Ghosh, Carmen Hodgson, Maiara Walsh and Noah Matthews.
NFL Icons: “Jerry Rice”
EPIX, 10pm EST
The term GOAT may be used too freely. Not with Jerry Rice. This greatest-of-all-time wide receiver turned early dropped balls into motivation that led to three Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers and record career receptions.