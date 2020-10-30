TV Best Bets for October 30

Truth Seekers
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
Nick Frost and Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) co-created, cowrote and star in this supernatural comedy series.
The Mandalorian
Disney+, Season Premiere!
Pedro Pascal is back as the title character of Disney+’s Emmy-winning hit, the service’s first Star Warslive-action series. He is again accompanied by breakout fan-favorite character The Child (a.k.a. “Baby Yoda”). Newcomers in Season 2 include Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s onetime Jedi Padawan and a fan-favorite character previously seen only in animated Star Warsprojects; Temuera Morrison as another character beloved by fans, bounty hunter Boba Fett; BattlestarGalacticaalumna Katee Sackhoff reprising her animated voice-over role in live action as Bo-Katan Kryze, leader of a Mandalorian group called the Nite Owls; Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth, a former slave who acquired Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor; and Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter.
His House
Netflix, Original Film!
After escaping war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple start a new life in a small English town that has evil lurking beneath its surface.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: ’30s Horror
TCM, beginning at 6:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
It may be tempting to think that the horror films airing during this 12-plus hour block aren’t really scary, since they were made more than 80 years ago. Nothing could be further from the truth, as you’ll see when you enjoy the chills of Lionel Atwill and Fay Wray in Doctor X(1932) and Mystery of the Wax Museum(1933); Boris Karloff in The Mask of Fu Manchu(1932) and The Walking Dead(1936); Bela Lugosi in White Zombie(1932) and Island of Lost Souls(1932); and more.
The Lost Boys
IFC, 2:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Director Joel Schumacher’s cult classic 1987 flick is a fun take on the vampire movie, combining thrills, chills and laughs, and led by a fun cast including Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Dianne Wiest and Jami Gertz. The production is also very’80s, from its look and its soundtrack to its clothes and some of those names you just read, but that also remains part of its charm. Befitting its title, many of this film’s vampires are outwardly youngsters, and the movie’s youthful cast helped change cultural depictions of these creatures of the night; without the influence of this film, the beautiful, sparkly vamps of the Twilightseries might not have been created, for instance (whether that’s a good or bad thing, we’ll leave up to you to decide).
Shark Tank
ABC, 8pm EST
A husband and wife pitch their adult swaddle design, while entrepreneurs pitch an inventive approach to fish luring, followed by a product designed to relieve back pain.
Portals to Hell: “Frightmare in Connecticut”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Jack and Katrina investigate Connecticut’s most haunted bed and breakfast. The owner has been possessed twice and has even led an exorcism. She joins the investigation for an unprecedented experiment that leaves the team speechless.
My Big Italian Adventure
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Actress Lorraine Bracco brings her renovation vision to life, with the help of a local contractor and her close friends, including actress Angie Harmon.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration
PBS, 9pm EST
Enjoy a celebration of the music of Sesame Streetwith the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Big Bird, Elmo and other Sesame Streetfavorites sing the show’s songs alongside the world-renowned orchestra and artistic director Wynton Marsalis.
The Osbournes: Night of Terror
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
The Osbourne family — Jack, Kelly, Ozzy and Sharon — are going on their first ever paranormal investigation together. The First Family of Darkness are in for real chills with a ghost hunt inside Los Angeles’ historical Heritage Square, a collection of horrifying, active haunted houses believed to be the most haunted hot spot in the area and never before investigated for TV. As Jack and Kelly go deep into the night to investigate prolific spirit activity, Ozzy and Sharon monitor the action from base camp.
EXHUMED: A History of Zombies
PBS, 10pm EST
Just in time for Halloween, this program examines humans’ unique drive to create and shape monster mythology through oral storytelling, literature and film, and digs deep into the history of those mythologies.
