TV Best Bets for October 31

Halloween Wars
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
They’re doing the Monster Match! Cakes featuring battling beasts are on the menu as the last two teams square off in an All Hallows’ Eve showdown for the $25,000 prize.
Ghost Hunters
discovery+, Sneak Peek!
This revival of one of the seminal ghost investigation series finds original team leader Jason Hawes, joined by Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti, once again checking out haunted locations. Some familiar faces and special guests are promised in the all-new season. It begins today with this special Halloween sneak peek at the revival.
Happy Halloween Movie Marathon Concludes
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Happy Halloween! Turner Classic Movies’ weekend of horror movies continues all day long, with a lineup featuring, in order: Phantom of the Rue Morgue (1954), Macabre (1958), White Zombie (1932), Cat People (1942), The Leopard Man (1943), Mad Love (1935), Horror of Dracula (1958), The Pit and the Pendulum (1961), Curse of the Demon (1958) and Horror Hotel (aka City of the Dead, 1960). In primetime, Mario Cantone will introduce his last Classic Horror installment for the month; tonight’s theme is slasher movies, with a double feature of Psycho (1960) and Blow Out (1981). Very late tonight (early the morning of Nov. 1) the network will feature two creepy scary movie imports: Vampyr (1932), from Germany, and Häxan, a 1922 silent film from Sweden.
NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500
NBC, 2pm Live EST
NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete for 500 laps around the short track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. After today’s race, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention and four will move on to next week’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
A Picture Perfect Wedding
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Wedding photographer Lindsey (Emily Tennant) gets her big opportunity when Josh (Tyler Johnston), a New York mogul’s son, asks her to shoot his sister’s wedding. Sparks fly as Josh and Lindsey prepare for the ceremony, and the pair begin to fall for each other. But as the big day arrives and the project finishes, do they go back to their old, separate lives, or will they follow their hearts?
The Equalizer: “The People Aren’t Ready”
CBS, 8pm EST
McCall (Queen Latifah) comes closer than ever to being captured when she races to prevent the murder of District Attorney Grafton (guest star Jennifer Ferrin) in the new episode “The People Aren’t Ready.”
Call the Midwife: “Episode 5”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
With Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) away on a refresher course, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) steps in to carry out home visits. Meanwhile, as the new pupil midwives settle in, an overly protective mother struggles to cope with her teenage daughter’s pregnancy and frustrates pupil midwife Nancy (Megan Cusack).
Lost City of the Monkey God
Science Channel, 8pm EST
Torrential rain, dense jungle, hazardous mountain terrain, poisonous reptiles, disease-carrying flies: In this special, explorer Steve Elkins and a scientific team go on a walk-in-the-park quest for the Lost City of the Monkey God, aka Ciudad Blanca, rumored to exist deep in the Honduran rainforest.
Ghost Adventures: “Confronting Darkness During Quarantine”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
In this initial two-hour installment of a four-hour miniseries special (the second part airs later this evening), the crew begins their unprecedented lockdown at Zak’s Haunted Museum during the COVID-19 pandemic. They confront dark forces as they investigate demonic dolls, the Jack Kevorkian room and Zak’s collection of serial killer artifacts.
NFL Football: Dallas at Minnesota
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
The Minnesota Vikings hope to strike terror in the hearts of the Dallas Cowboys when the teams meet at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for a Halloween Sunday Night Football matchup.
Hightown: “Fresh as a Daisy”
Starz, 8:55pm EST
Former cop Ray (James Badge Dale), depressed and humiliated in civilian life, begs Saintille (Dohn Norwood) for his job back. Charmaine (Imani Lewis) visits Osito (Atkins Estimond) in prison to propose a partnership.
The Canterville Ghost
BYUtv, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
This four-part retelling of Oscar Wilde’s short story “The Canterville Ghost,” from BBC Studios Productions, marks BYUtv’s first commission of a British drama. Set in modern-day rural England, the series sees American tech billionaire Hiram Otis (James Lance) buy Canterville Chase, unaware that the contents include a malevolent family ghost — Sir Simon de Canterville (Anthony Head), who has been haunting the premises for centuries — or that his family will face the full might of the English aristocracy. Eventually, three families — the aristocratic Cantervilles, the Romani Lovells and the American Otises — must come together to find redemption and heal the past.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Sorry for Your Loss”
CBS, 9pm EST
Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) enlists NCIS to help find a truckload of stolen guns in the new episode “Sorry for Your Loss.”
Chapelwaite: “The Keeper”
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Jakub (Christopher Heyerdahl) and his army come out of the dark and attack Charles (Adrien Brody) and his fighters. Charles must make a decision to free his family of the ancient book’s curse.
Grantchester: “Episode 5”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) investigate an audacious bank robbery, which sees Geordie unexpectedly cross paths with an old friend from his army days.
Buried
Showtime, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The documentary series about a woman’s long-repressed memory of her childhood best friend’s murder concludes tonight.
SEAL Team: “Need to Know”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Need to Know,” the first of a three-episode story arc, Bravo Team gets spun up on a sudden mission in Africa, where they find themselves in a rush to prevent a major terrorist attack. The second part is available tomorrow on Paramount+. Beginning Nov. 7, all-new episodes of SEAL Team will drop Sundays only on Paramount+.
Murder Nation: “Jersey Gore: Gambling With Death”
HLN, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Gambling With Death,” the Season 2 finale of the true-crime docuseries, after a night of glitz and gambling in Atlantic City, a prominent New Jersey couple is attacked on their way home. But what looks like a run-of-the-mill carjacking gone wrong turns out to be a multipronged conspiracy exposing that this perfect suburban couple might have been anything but.
Baptiste: “Episode 3”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
As Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) investigates a controversial political group, he and Emma (Fiona Shaw) make a shocking and deadly discovery.
Ghost Adventures: “Quarantined With Evil”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The crew risks their very souls to uncover the spiritual impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They attempt to summon a demonic presence on the grounds of the Haunted Museum before unleashing the evil trapped inside the cursed Dybbuk Box.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
HBO, 10:30pm EST
Larry (Larry David) investigates the case of a malfunctioning toilet and helps buddy Jeff (Jeff Garlin) solve a mystery of his own.