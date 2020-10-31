TV Best Bets for October 31

One Royal Holiday
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Anna (Laura Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Victoria Clark) and son (Aaron Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.
Happy Halloween Movie Marathon
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
As a Halloween treat, TCM airs a morning and afternoon lineup of terrific classic horror movies. Starting bright and early with 1932’s Freaks, the day also spotlights Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932), House of Wax(1953), Children of the Damned(1964), The Bad Seed(1956), The Picture of Dorian Gray(1945), The Wolf Man(1941) and The Haunting(1963).
College Football: LSU at Auburn
CBS, 3:30pm Live EST
A clash of big cats is in store today on CBS as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Candy Cane Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Since childhood, Candy Cane Lane has been Phoebe’s (Beverley Mitchell) favorite Christmas tradition of an entire neighborhood decorated for the holidays. This Christmas, however, the neighborhood decides to skip the decorations, crushing her spirits. As Phoebe is searching for a new tradition to cheer her up, she realizes that it’s not the traditions we cherish, but the people we spend them with. While preparing for her new tradition, Phoebe stumbles upon the final thing her Christmas was missing: love!
Ghost Nation: “Reunion in Hell”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
This crossover with Amy Bruni and Adam Berry from Kindred Spirits is a spine-tingling two-hour Halloween special. Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are calling in their old paranormal pals, Bruni and Berry, to reopen a case that has taken a sinister turn. Seaview Terrace is the 40,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion famous for being featured on the TV show Dark Shadows, but the owners were shocked to find out that a recent visitor — a self-proclaimed warlock — had performed some sort of blasphemous ceremony in the house. Now, they feel like the energy in the mansion has shifted and unleashed something more menacing.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Witches”
AMC, 10pm EST
The witch is a towering figure in the history of horror. Here, Eli Roth examines how the archetypical evil witch is everything mainstream religion tells us a woman should not be — and that unapologetic, very female power frightens men and fascinates women.
Cranberry Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
A separated couple (Nikki DeLoach, Benjamin Ayres) feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival — and their business. But what will the future hold for them when rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities?
Destination Fear: “Old Bourbon Distillery”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The team heads to Kentucky to explore one of America’s oldest bourbon distilleries. Dakota Laden has a theory that quick and violent deaths cause some of the most intense hauntings, and he believes this sprawling house of horrors is just the place to test it.
