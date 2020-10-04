TV Best Bets for October 4

The Good Lord Bird
Showtime, 9pm EST, New Series!
Ethan Hawke, who is also an executive producer, stars as John Brown in this seven-part miniseries based on James McBride’s acclaimed novel. The historical drama is told from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who is part of Brown’s motley crew of abolitionist soldiers in the years just prior to the Civil War. Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) portrays Frederick Douglass, with Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) as Jeb Stuart.
NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500
NBC, 2pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 continues today at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500.
Buster Keaton 125th Birthday Tribute
TCM, beginning at 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Joseph Frank Keaton was born Oct. 4, 1895, and by just his early 20s he would become better known to silent movie fans of the era, and in later generations, as Buster, or “the Great Stone Face,” thanks to the deadpan expression he maintained even among the wildest comedic sequences depicted in his movies. TCM remembers his comedy filmmaking genius this evening, beginning with the 2018 documentary The Great Buster, followed by four classics directed (or co-directed) by and starring Keaton: Sherlock Jr.(1924), The General(1926), Steamboat Bill Jr.(1928) and Seven Chances(1925).
The Top Ten Revealed
AXS TV, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 3 of the countdown show continues with 12 new episodes beginning tonight with a sightseeing tour of landmark “Destination Songs” such as “London Calling,” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” and “Detroit Rock City.”
Pandora: “Things Have Changed”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Oliver Dench), now both working for the Earth Confederacy Intelligence Services, attempt to track down the fugitive Tierney (Tina Casciani) and discover she is searching for a destructive weapon that can potentially destroy the entire universe. Meanwhile, Jax comes face-to-face with a woman she never expected to see again: her mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee).
The Simpsons: “I, Carumbus”
FOX, 8pm EST
Michael Palin provides a guest voice in the new episode “I, Carumbus,” in which a museum exhibit on Ancient Rome inspires Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) to imagine a Roman version of what would happen if Homer was more ambitious.
Renovation, Inc.: “Raising the Stress Level”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Due to local code and law, Sarah must give tough news to a stressed out client that will affect the renovation’s overall budget. Meanwhile, Bryan gets to work on a “surprise” deck renovation for his parents while they are out of town.
Cheer Squad Secrets
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Kelly (Margaret Anne Florence) helps her daughter Amelie (Karis Cameron) become captain of the cheerleading squad, only to discover that someone is giving her daughter mysterious supplements and will do anything, including murder, to cover it up.
Last Tango in Halifax
PBS, 8pm EST
Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge. A home improvement project creates chaos. Caroline begins to question how people see her. The giraffe continues to torment Gillian. The truth about Ted’s last-minute trip comes to light.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: “Season 5 Tell Alls Part 2”
TLC, 8pm EST
Hosted by Shaun Robinson, the couples reunite virtually from their homes to discuss everything that has happened this past season and catch fans up on where they are now, since the cameras stopped rolling.
Rock Legends
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST, New Episodes!
The music artist profile series continues Season 11 with 10 new episodes never before seen in the United States. Tonight’s episode is “Soul Crooners,” which puts the spotlight on Lionel Richie, Michael Bolton and Billy Ocean.
Bless the Harts: “The Last Supper”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
The Greenpoint community fears it may be financially ruined after a chain restaurant, Lord Lobster, moves into a location right off the highway in the new episode “The Last Supper.”
The Walking Dead: “A Certain Doom”
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
This stand-alone Season 10 episode was intended to be the season finale back in April, so we should probably prepare for some major jawdroppers. Instead, producers extended the season another six episodes (those additional six will air early next year) and decided to give us this one episode now, and have it serve as the lead-in to the third series in the franchise, The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar
AXS TV, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 5 of the music series hosted by rocker Sammy Hagar continues with six new episodes beginning tonight. Again, Hagar will visit and jam with various other musicians. Tonight’s episode features a tour of Ronnie Dunn’s unique ranch where the country star raises a different kind of livestock, followed by a lively jam session with Hagar, Dunn and Kix Brooks.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Sorry…Not Sorry”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Karen hosts the ladies to hear Monique’s side of what happened at the winery. Meanwhile, Candiace seeks therapy to deal with the aftermath of the altercation. Monique attempts to apologize for getting physical, but her account of the sequence of events leaves a bad taste in some of the ladies’ mouths.
The Lost Lincoln
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
This special kicks off Discovery’s new Undiscoveredfranchise of occasional documentaries. The Lost Lincoln chronicles an investigation by professional authenticator Dr. Whitny Braun to reveal extraordinary, groundbreaking evidence uncovering whether a newly discovered, secret photograph could be the 131st and final image of President Abraham Lincoln, taken after his infamous assassination. Her journey to discover the truth takes the viewer from Lincoln’s birthplace to the National Archives to the scene of his last moments alive in Ford’s Theatre and the Petersen House.
Britannia
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Season 2 begins, it is AD 45 and the Romans are set to stay. Two years on from his invasion of Britannia, with the help of Celt Queen Amena (Annabel Scholey), Gen. Aulus (David Morrissey) is busy Romanizing willing Celt tribes and crushing those who try to resist. The only form of hope for the people of Britannia is Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox), a young girl being trained by outcast Druid Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), to fulfill a prophecy that would save the Celts and Druids from the rule of their Roman occupiers.
Bob’s Burgers: “Worms of In-Rear-Ment”
FOX, 9pm EST
The Belchers’ attempt to take advantage of free-admission night at the symphony is thwarted by a pinworm epidemic in the new episode “Worms of In-Rear-Ment.”
Follow Your Heart
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Kathy Yoder is a travel writer who has left her Amish ways behind, but when she returns home to settle her father’s affairs, she is tempted to return to her former lifestyle. Starring Galadriel Stineman, Kevin Joy and Jonathan Patrick Moore.
Flesh and Blood
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
Francesca Annis and Imelda Staunton lead the cast of this Masterpieceproduction from the U.K. that follows a widow starting up a new relationship, despite the misgivings of her three adult children, who are struggling with their own lots in life. In a flash-forward, a body is found, and by the end of the four episodes the victim — and the murderer — will be revealed.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: Top 100: “Top 100: 80-61”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
As the series continues to count down the top 100 paranormal experiences of all time, ghost hunters get the shock of their lives in abandoned asylum, a poltergeist attacks a sleeping man, a fairy takes flight in the United Kingdom, hundreds of UFOs gather near NASA and more.
A Year in Music
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Lzzy Hale, frontwoman for Grammy-winning band Halestorm, makes her TV hosting debut as she takes the helm of Season 3. Again, the series will offer a unique and informative exploration of some of music’s most definitive years. Each episode puts the spotlight on a different era of music, viewing the year’s hottest bands, biggest albums, surprising breakups and monumental breakthroughs through the lens of the political and social happenings of the time. The season premiere goes back to 1989, when glam says goodbye, grunge says hello, and the “King of Pop” is crowned.
Family Guy: “The Talented Mr. Stewie”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) feels betrayed after he learns that his teddy bear, Rupert, used to belong to Chris (voice of Seth Green).
black-ish: “Election Special”
ABC, 10pm EST
The Johnsons return with a one-hour television special. Over two back-to-back episodes, follow the family as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics. Part 2 will be presented as an animated episode.
First Ladies
CNN, 10pm EST, New Series!
This six-part docuseries narrated by Robin Wright profiles famous first ladies Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Blending in-depth interviews, rare archival footage and cinematic re-creations, the series is a bold revision of each woman’s traditional portrayal, revealing how they were impacted during their time in the White House and how their achievements fundamentally shaped American and global history.
Fargo: “Raddoppiarlo”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Raddoppiarlo,” Deafy (Timothy Olyphant) and Odis (Jack Huston) join forces. Meanwhile, Josto (Jason Schwartzman) seeks revenge and Oraetta (Jessie Buckley) finds new employment.
COBRA
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Follow British Prime Minister Robert Sutherland and his Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) committee, comprised of leading contingency planners and senior politicians, as they navigate the difficulties in overcoming a major national crisis.
The Comedy Store
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
This five-part documentary series from comedian-turned-director Mike Binder chronicles the evolution of comedy from within the walls of the iconic L.A. club the Comedy Store, which launched the careers of many of the biggest names in comedy, including Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, Sarah Silverman, Jay Leno, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Sam Kinison, Dave Chappelle and more.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
AMC, 10:05pm EST, New Series!
This new series expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the postapocalyptic world. Two sisters (Iris and Hope) along with two of their friends leave their place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.
World’s Most Unexplained
Travel Channel, 11pm EST, New Series!
In the premiere episode of this series that explores the unknown, experts investigate why a Los Angeles hotel has become a magnet for death and if an ominous flight number associated with multiple aviation disasters is cursed.
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Adult Swim, 11:30pm EST, New Episodes!
The first season of acclaimed animator Genndy Tartakovsky’s prehistoric-set series about a caveman at the dawn of evolution who forms an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur returns with five new episodes. The series has also been renewed for a second season.
