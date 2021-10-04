TV Best Bets for October 4

Laetitia
HBO, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The limited drama series from France concludes tonight. As disturbing new allegations surface, Béatrice (Alix Poisson) meets with Touchais (Yannick Choirat) to share the full extent of her complicated history with the twins.
Midsomer Murders
Acorn TV, New Episodes!
Season 22 of the beloved British mystery drama returns with its final three U.S. premiere episodes becoming available on Acorn TV beginning today and continuing the next two Mondays.
On My Block
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Season 4 of the coming-of-age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high school in the rough inner city catches up to the group two years later and having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past, and they will need to stick together to survive.
Alma’s Way
PBS, 8:30am (WTTW Chicago, 8:30am); also streams for free on PBS KIDS EST, New Series!
This new weekday animated series from Fred Rogers Productions was created by Sonia Manzano, beloved by generations for her groundbreaking portrayal of Maria on Sesame Street. Alma’s Way is inspired by Manzano’s own childhood and centers on 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family. Infused with humor and grounded in a social and emotional curriculum, the series will give children ages 4-6 the tools to find their own answers, express themselves and respect others’ perspectives.
Roswell, New Mexico: “2 Became 1”
The CW, 8pm EST
A desperate Liz (Jeanine Mason) agrees to a deal. Meanwhile, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) helps Isobel (Lily Cowles) make a big discovery and the fight to save Max (Nathan Dean) begins.
9-1-1: “Desperate Measures”
FOX, 8pm EST
As the citywide blackout continues to cause mayhem in Los Angeles, Athena (Angela Bassett) races to save her family from a tragedy in the new episode “Desperate Measures.”
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 5”
NBC, 8pm EST
Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth night of blind auditions.
Antiques Roadshow: “Extraordinary Finds 2”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Learn what happens to more standout treasures after the Antiques Roadshow cameras stop rolling.
Special Theme: Big Country: “Country Biopics & Country Stars as Actors, Part One”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies goes country on Monday nights this month with lineups of films about country music and country performers, starring country stars or all of the above. Each block of movies features titles grouped by theme, and tonight’s initial lineup features two themes. First is “Country Biopics,” with two of most notable movies ever made about the lives of legendary country stars. First is Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated biopic about the life of country icon Loretta Lynn, portrayed by Best Actress Oscar winner Sissy Spacek. Spacek was personally chosen by Lynn to play her onscreen, and the actress truly does transform into the singer, even performing several of Lynn’s hits for the film and its bestselling soundtrack. Tonight’s second biopic is Your Cheatin’ Heart (1964), with George Hamilton as Hank Williams in the story of his rise to country music immortality. While wanting to sing Williams’ songs himself for realism, Hamilton did agree to be dubbed in his performance scenes by Hank Williams Jr. The second half of tonight’s “Big Country” salute features two films with country music stars in acting roles. First is Songwriter, a 1984 comedy/drama starring Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson and loosely based on Nelson’s life, about a country/western composer seeking his artistic freedom. Kristofferson earned an Oscar nomination for Best Music, Original Song Score, and the musician/actor returns in tonight’s second film, the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born. Barbra Streisand stars as a young singer who meets and falls in love with an established music star (Kristofferson), only to find her career ascending while his goes into decline. Streisand and Paul Williams won an Oscar for their memorable original song “Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born).” — Jeff Pfeiffer
Black Ink Crew: Chicago
VH1, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season follows the cast returning to normalcy after enduring a life-changing year and finding a renewed sense of purpose — growing from their past mistakes to form a stronger future.
The Big Leap: “The White Swan Lives!”
FOX, 9pm EST
Monica (Mallory Jansen) confronts her past when the contestants head to Chicago to see Swan Lake performed by her former ballet company in the new episode “The White Swan Lives!”
The Good Doctor: “Piece of Cake”
ABC, 10pm EST
Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team race to save a pregnant woman’s baby and find her current situation as a convicted felon complicates it even more than they realize. Meanwhile, the hospital takes on some unexpected changes that the staff are not prepared for.
NCIS: Hawai‘i: “Recruiter”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Recruiter,” Kai (Alex Tarrant) goes undercover inside a surf gang to investigate the murder of a petty officer who’s trying to help wayward kids find a new path in the Marines.
Ordinary Joe: “Happy Birthday Jenny”
NBC, 10pm EST
Jenny Banks’ (Elizabeth Lail) birthday gives everyone something to celebrate; Music Joe (James Wolk) crashes Jenny’s party while Amy (Natalie Martinez) is in full campaign mode; Nurse Joe (Wolk) and Christopher (John Gluck) try to plan the perfect cake for Jenny; and Cop Joe (Wolk) and Amy take an important step in their relationship.
POV: “Fruits of Labor”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Airing as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, this documentary film follows Ashley, a Mexican American teenager who dreams of graduating high school. But increased ICE raids in her coastal California community threaten the family’s stability since her mother is undocumented.
Good Grief
IFC, 12am (late-night) EST, New Series!
This is the North American broadcast premiere (it began streaming on Sundance Now last week) of a New Zealand comedy about two millennial sisters in a small town who inherit a funeral home from their grandfather. Unsure what to do with it — or the oddball staff that keeps the place running — the women are thrust into a world of embalming, emceeing and embarrassment. By staring death in the face every day, the sisters begin to confront the realities of their own lives, and what they want to make of them.