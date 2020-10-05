TV Best Bets for October 5

Soulmates
AMC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Set in the future, this new sci-fi series tells stories of characters who’ve been profoundly affected by the breakthrough discovery of the human “soul particle” and a simple test that can reveal someone’s scientifically determined soulmate. In the premiere episode, “Watershed,” Nikki (Sarah Snook) is a mother of two who’s happy in her life with husband Franklin (Kingsley Ben-Adir). But she’s constantly wondering: Could she be even happier?
NFL Football: Atlanta at Green Bay
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the site of this Monday Night Footballmatchup between Aaron Rodgers’ Packers and Matt Ryan’s Atlanta Falcons.
L.A.’s Finest: “Con Air”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Con Air,” Syd (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy (Jessica Alba) investigate the case of a body that mysteriously fell out of the sky onto a busy Los Angeles street.
Love It or List It: “Hilary and David Tell All”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Featuring behind-the-scenes pop-up facts about Hilary and David, this episode follows a couple who bought a foreclosure in need of a lot of work. She feels the to-do list is too long, but he’s unwilling to budge and hopes Hilary can change her mind. Following is the new episode, “Change of Heart,” in which Hilary and David revisit Sharnee and Albert, who decided to list their starter home in favor of a house with more space. They’re interested to see if the couple settled into their new digs that David found them or if they backpedaled on their decision.
Star of the Month: Peter Cushing: “Early Work”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It makes sense that TCM would celebrate British actor Peter Cushing each Monday in a spooky month like October; he is probably best remembered for his appearances in Hammer horror films (which you’ll certainly see in upcoming weeks) or in villainous roles, as in the original Star Wars. But tonight you’ll get to see Cushing in dramatic and comedic roles that help demonstrate the range he had. These films encompass works the actor did early in his career, as well as movies he did during the heights of his Hammer fame. The evening includes titles like Cash on Demand(1961), The End of the Affair(1955), Hamlet(1948), A Chump at Oxford(1940, a Laurel and Hardy comedy featuring Cushing in a bit role as a student) and more.
One Day at a Time
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
CBS airs Season 4 of the Pop comedy One Day at a Time, inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name. Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell and Isabella Gomez star in the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family. Two back-to-back episodes air tonight.
The Zimmern List: “Philadelphia”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Andrew visits Philadelphia and reveals its status as a cultural crossroads by making stops at Mexican, Indonesian and Israeli restaurants. Finally, a trip to Philadelphia isn’t complete without visiting the oldest Italian restaurant in America.
Filthy Rich: “Psalm 25:3”
FOX, 9pm EST
After Ginger’s (Melia Kreiling) live baptism on the Sunshine Network causes an uproar among fans, Margaret (Kim Cattrall) invites her to appear on Wings of a Doveagain to discuss her actions in the new episode “Psalm 25:3.”
Pawn Stars
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s a pedal-to-the-metal season premiere as the guys examine a tricked-out Dodge Demon. Rick gets to channel his inner Steve McQueen in a ’51 Chevy, and then it’s off to the track to race with the pros in a limited-edition Mustang. Meanwhile, back at the shop, Rick gets his hands on some gold bars — is it shipwreck treasure?
The Missing
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Series!
Each episode of this series features two heart-wrenching stories of those who have gone missing, told from the perspective of loved ones left behind. In the premiere, Tyler Davis disappears after a night out celebrating a birthday in 2019. He is seen on camera in a hotel parking lot, but never makes it back to the hotel. He calls his wife saying he will be there in five minutes, but she never hears from him again. Then, in 2016, Kristal Reisinger heads out to take part in a drum circle in her new hometown of Crestone, Colorado, but she is never seen again. What happened to these missing parents?
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Strikes Back
TLC, 9pm EST, New Series!
This new spinoff series gives the couples a chance to watch and re-experience their roller-coaster journeys in love and marriage, respond to the commentary from Pillow Talkand get an earful from fans on social media. In the premiere episode, the Happily Ever After?,Season 5 couples will watch the season premiere episode.
Emergency Call: “Conductors of Chaos”
ABC, 10pm EST
This episode features a mother of three choking on a spatula, a teenager who was attacked at a bonfire party in the wilderness and a frantic father whose 2-year-old daughter goes missing.
Manhunt: Deadly Games: “Bombingham”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Bombingham,” Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) fights back against the FBI and the media. Meanwhile, ATF Agent Embry (Arliss Howard) investigates a serial bomber terrorizing the Southeast and discovers a crucial link to the Olympic bomb.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Merida”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Andrew Zimmern ventures to Merida, the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatan, to explore the Mayan- and Spanish-influenced culture and cuisine. From a traditional slow-roasted pork dish with a striking orange color to a pork-stuffed cheese ball with traditional Yucatan sauces, Andrew finds the local chefs and restaurants are putting a new spin on classic dishes to keep the traditional flavors of the Yucatan alive.
O.J. & Nicole: An American Tragedy
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Hundreds of hours of documentaries, films and TV shows have covered the O.J. Simpson murder trial — what came to be known as “The Trial of the Century.” The world watched the debates in the courtroom, heard the details of the evidence and saw the brutality of the crime scene. But throughout this media circus, one important voice was lost in the press maelstrom: the story of Nicole Brown Simpson. Surrounding the 25th anniversary of the verdict that rocked the nation, this two-hour documentary will rewrite this infamous story with a new perspective, offering firsthand accounts from Nicole’s closest family and friends as they reveal her most intimate thoughts from her own diary.
POV: “The Infiltrators”
PBS, 10pm EST
Meet two young immigrants who get purposefully arrested by Border Patrol and put in a shadowy for-profit detention center. Marco and Viri, members of a group of radical Dreamers, believe the best place to stop deportations is in detention.
Doomsday Caught on Camera: “A Tornado of Bats and More”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A father-son camping trip turns into a race to survive a raging wildfire; an avalanche on Mount Everest blindsides a group of climbers; and a typhoon crashes a wedding in the Philippines, sending guests running for cover.
