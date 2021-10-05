TV Best Bets for October 5

The Prison Breaker
discovery+
This four-hour documentary tells the true story of one of the most brilliant escape artists of all time, Richard Lee McNair. Thought to be the only person ever to have broken out of jail, a state penitentiary and a federal penitentiary, McNair is a three-time escape artist who is famous for mailing himself to freedom. Now, with the help of the journalist who spent 13 years building a relationship with McNair, this program uses hundreds of letters, personal photos and videos, and exclusive interviews for a deep dive into the mind of a criminal genius.
Escape the Undertaker
Netflix
In this interactive Halloween special, WWE’s New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) must survive the wrath of The Undertaker at his mansion, which has been transformed into an extreme haunted house.
FBI: “Trauma”
CBS, 8pm EST
The team investigates a connection between bombings at government agencies and a New York City private club for veterans in the new episode “Trauma.”
Generation Gamble
CNBC, 8pm EST
In this hourlong documentary, CNBC’s Melissa Lee takes viewers on a journey to the intersection of online betting, trading and gaming — all of which surged in popularity and profits during the pandemic. Lee profiles the Gen Z consumers and social media influencers behind the surge, explores the companies capitalizing on the trend and interviews experts trying to raise awareness about the potential pitfalls. The documentary reports on a new era where the boundaries between gambling, gaming and investing are being blurred. As the smartphone generation comes of age, it is overturning traditional concepts of money and risk, and shaking up the markets.
DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Nine”
The CW, 8pm EST
As Eclipso (Nick E. Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore-Dugans, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face-to-face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her.
MLB Playoffs: AL Wild-Card Game
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
One AL team’s season will end tonight and another team will advance to the AL Division Series as ESPN airs the wild-card playoff game.
The Resident: “The Long and Winding Road”
FOX, 8pm EST
The Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Leela (Anuja Joshi) deal with a patient returning with long-term effects of COVID-19 in the new episode “The Long and Winding Road.”
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 6”
NBC, 8pm EST
Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the final night of blind auditions.
TCM Spotlight: New Waves Around the World: “Italian Neo-Realism”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Tuesday this October, Turner Classic Movies will spotlight influential cinematic “new wave” film movements from various countries. Starting on this first Tuesday, TCM will feature films from Italy’s notable neorealism movement. Neorealism in Italian cinema fully came into its own around the time that World War II ended in Europe; with studios destroyed in the air raids and Mussolini no longer in power, the Italian film industry was directionless. The end of the war, and their experiences during the conflict, brought a new outlook to the Italian people, and this was reflected in the neorealism adopted by filmmakers largely in the decade between the early 1940s and early ’50s, with that influence extending into the later ’50s and early ’60s. The films made during this period — filmed on location and frequently using nonprofessional actors — showed not just the rebuilding of Italy and its cities after the war, but also the reconstruction of people’s lives and their relationships with others, particularly among the poor and working class. The films from this era that TCM will be featuring tonight are, in order: the 1945 war drama Rome, Open City, cowritten and directed by prominent neorealist Roberto Rossellini (with future famous filmmaker Federico Fellini also contributing to the script in one of his earlier writing credits) and nominated for an Academy Award, for Best Writing, Screenplay; La Strada, cowriter/director Fellini’s acclaimed 1954 drama that won more than 50 international film awards including the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar; Ermanno Olmi’s 1961 film Il Posto; Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1962 romance L’Elcisse, which was named one of the 100 Greatest Films of All Time by the British Film Institute; the 1965 comedy/drama I Knew Her Well, from cowriter/director Antonio Pietrangeli, which made the list of 100 Italian Films to Be Saved established by the Venice International Film Festival; and the 1962 drama Mamma Roma, written and directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini, and starring renowned Italian actress Anna Magnani in one of her most acclaimed roles. — Evan McLean
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
BET, 9pm EST
Cardi B, Lil Durk and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominees of this year’s celebration of hip-hop music with nine nominations each, followed by Drake with eight nods. The ceremony was taped in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 1.
FBI: International: “Secrets as Weapons”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Secrets as Weapons,” the team investigates the hijacking of millions in cryptocurrency on its way to a vault in Switzerland.
Our Kind of People: “Hot Links & Red Drinks”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Hot Links & Red Drinks,” Angela (Yaya DaCosta) wants to make Nikki (Alana Bright) the face of Eve’s Crown, and secrets are revealed at the Oak Bluffs Juneteenth Rose Ball.
The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Married designers and dads of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent will be followed docuseries-style as they help families moving into a new place let go of the things they no longer need to get a fresh start. Once the clients have parted with the unnecessary belongings, Nate and Jeremiah will employ their design expertise to renovate the property into a dream home perfect for the next phase of the clients’ lives.
La Brea: “Day Two”
NBC, 9pm EST
With Josh’s (Jack Martin) life on the line, Eve (Natalie Zea) traverses the dangerous wilderness back to the clearing to save him. Desperate to kick-start a rescue mission, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) work to prove there are survivors alive inside the sinkhole as government agents track their every move.
American Masters: “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Over a career spanning more than 70 years, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and the relentless racism she encountered to become a celebrated and award-winning actor. This program explores the legendary star’s rich career using vérité footage of Moreno today, archival footage of her roles and appearances, reenactments of her childhood, animation, and interviews with Moreno, those close to her and performers she influenced. Film interviewees include Gloria Estefan, Morgan Freeman, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi Goldberg and Eva Longoria, as well as Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who are also executive producers.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Tough Love”
CBS, 10pm EST
The team looks into a long list of cases for a suspect in the murder of a judge known for giving harsh sentences to juveniles in the new episode “Tough Love.”
Dinner: Impossible
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In each one-hour episode, Robert Irvine and his team of sous chefs must overcome extraordinary obstacles and conditions that push Robert to his physical and mental limits, while preparing and serving delicious meals to groups of hungry and expectant guests through different thematic challenges before his allotted time runs out. Over six episodes, Robert and his team travel to locations in California, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina and Ohio.
Impeachment: American Crime Story: “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Monica (Beanie Feldstein) prepares to leave Washington, D.C., but she grows concerned that someone is sharing news about her affair.
New Amsterdam: “Same as It Ever Was”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) and Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) go public with their relationship at the hospital; the team struggles to keep a handle on an overcrowded and understaffed ICU, and everyone must pitch in; and Iggy’s (Tyler Labine) overly critical feedback alienates his residents.