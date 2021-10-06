TV Best Bets for October 6

Among the Stars
Disney+, New Series!
This six-part docuseries embeds viewers with NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission. Through intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage — from cameras both on Earth and in space — viewers are given a first look at the critically important team of engineers, flight controllers and specialists who take on these dangerous and awe-inspiring missions for the greater good. All episodes are available today.
Fauci
Disney+
National Geographic Documentary Films produced this look at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the world-renowned infectious disease specialist who became America’s most unlikely cultural icon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crafted around unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci, this film is a revealing portrait of one of our most dedicated public servants.
Turner & Hooch
Disney+, Season Finale!
This series based on the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy about a law enforcement officer partnered with a slobbering canine ends its first season. Josh Peck stars.
What If…?
Disney+, Season Finale!
This animated look at what would happen if various notable events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had turned out differently concludes Season 1.
Wildling
IFC Films Unlimited, Original Film!
A teenage girl’s coming of age comes with a terrifying twist in this spellbinding take on the werewolf legend. Since birth, Anna (Bel Powley) has been raised in isolation by a man she knows only as Daddy (Brad Dourif), who has done everything possible to conceal the truth about the girl’s origins from her. But when the teenage Anna is suddenly thrust into the real world under the protection of no-nonsense police officer Ellen (Liv Tyler), it soon becomes clear that the young woman is far from ordinary.
Baking Impossible
Netflix, New Series!
Top bakers and engineers team up to build edible creations that must taste delicious and survive intense engineering stress tests. Those who are most successful will win $100,000.
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Netflix, Original Film!
In this slasher film, Makani Young (Sydney Park) has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. But as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.
V/H/S/94
Shudder, Original Film!
The infamous V/H/S found-footage horror anthology series returns with this fourth installment, featuring segments directed by franchise alumni Simon Barrett and Timo Tjahjanto, in addition to stories from acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows and Chloe Okuno. In this film, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police SWAT team launch a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: “Robots”
TCM, beginning at 8:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
This morning and afternoon’s lineup of films on Turner Classic Movies stars some of the most famous robots (or other types of sentient machines) in cinema history. The day begins with Stanley Kubrick’s legendary 1968 sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Among its many iconic elements, the production introduces the HAL 9000 computer (memorably voiced with an almost sinister calmness by Douglas Rain), which runs the functions aboard a spacecraft headed toward Jupiter. Unfortunately, HAL ends up going a bit mad and nearly succeeds in his effort to kill all members of the crew. A somewhat kinder HAL makes a return in today’s next film, 2010: The Year We Make Contact, the 1984 sequel to 2001 starring Roy Scheider, John Lithgow and Helen Mirren. Next up are two films featuring one of Hollywood’s most famous mechanical men: Robby the Robot. Check him out in his first and second movie appearances, Forbidden Planet (1956) and The Invisible Boy (1957). After those is The Terminal Man, a 1974 adaptation of Michael Crichton’s 1972 novel starring George Segal as an epileptic computer scientist who agrees to an experimental surgical procedure to implant electrodes in his brain and control his seizures with an electrical impulse. Unfortunately, this fusion of man and computer leads to a deepening psychosis. Finally, Wes Craven’s 1986 sci-fi/horror film Deadly Friend is about a similar experiment that goes just as badly as the one in Terminal Man. When a teen computer prodigy (Matthew Laborteaux) implants a robot’s hard drive into the brain of his teenage neighbor (Kristy Swanson), who has been pronounced brain dead, she recovers but soon begins a killing spree in their neighborhood. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Goldbergs: “Riptide Waters”
ABC, 8pm EST
Recently injured at local waterpark Riptide Waters, Mr. Glascott embarks on a mission to petition the neighborhood to close it down.?Determined to foil Mr. Glascott’s plan, Barry starts his own petition to keep the beloved institution, filled with childhood memories, open. Meanwhile, Erica is faced with frustration as Beverly takes over her wedding planning. Geoff tries to intervene by incorporating advice from a “professional” marriage counselor only to realize he should have listened to Murray and let the ladies sort it out themselves.
Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop’s forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town.
The Masked Singer: “House Party”
FOX, 8pm EST
Group A performers return to the stage and a wild-card singer enters the competition in the new episode “House Party.”
Chicago Med: “Be the Change You Want to See”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dylan (Adam Poss) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) deal with a dishonest patient whose lupus is in remission; a wealthy donor makes inappropriate advances toward Stevie (Kristen Hager); and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper), Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Charles (Oliver Platt) try to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery.
Impossible Builds: “Skinny Skyscraper”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Follow the construction of the skinniest skyscraper in the world.
MLB Playoffs: NL Wild-Card Game
TBS, 8pm Live EST
The pressure is on the National League’s two wild-card playoff teams in this win-or-go-home showdown for the right to move on to the NL Division Series.
The Wonder Years: “The Club”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Dean stumbles upon some “racy literature” and shares it with friends at school. When he is caught by the school principal, Bill and Lillian navigate uncharted territory as parents and Dean learns that manhood isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
The Conners: “Sober Sex, Plastic Silverware and Losing My Religion”
ABC, 9pm EST
Part of Becky’s recovery program mandates she make amends with people she has lied to over the years, leading her to meet up again with former high school friend Mikey to apologize for lying to him about her living a successful life. Meanwhile, Darlene visits with Pastor Phil (Jason Alexander), and Louise continues planning her wedding.
American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story
BET, 9pm; also streaming on BET+ EST
Follow the unbelievable true story of bigger-than-life personality Delrhonda “Big Fifty” Hood (portrayed by Remy Ma), who went from street thug to respected gangster to finding redemption.
Tough as Nails
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The reality competition series celebrating hardworking Americans who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty is back for Season 3 tonight. Phil Keoghan returns as host. CBS has already renewed Tough as Nails for Season 4.
In the Dark: “Expectation Is the Root of All Heartache”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) finally learns the truth about what happened to Jess (Brooke Markham) and it forces her to take a closer look at who she herself has become.
The Bradshaw Bunch
E!, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Legendary quarterback, TV personality and “girl dad” Terry Bradshaw has a new outlook on life after the global pandemic and wants to cherish every minute with his lovable family, which includes his wife Tammy and three daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey. This season sees the Bradshaws making a return to Celebrity Family Feud, renewing their vows in Hawaii and on a road trip to Terry’s hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, to walk on the high school football field where it all started.
Alter Ego: “The Final Auditions”
FOX, 9pm EST
The last five contestants compete to move on to the next round in the new episode “The Final Auditions.”
Chicago Fire: “Counting Your Breaths”
NBC, 9pm EST
Griffin learns the truth about his father’s death and reveals why he really came to visit Casey (Jesse Spencer). Meanwhile, Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) take steps to expand their microbrewery business.
NOVA: “Particles Unknown”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Outnumbering atoms a billion to one, neutrinos are the universe’s most common, yet most elusive and baffling, particle. NOVA joins an international team of neutrino hunters whose discoveries may change our understanding of how the universe works.
Home Economics: “Bottle Service, $800 Plus Tip (25% Suggested)”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
The family is in for a wild night out when they accompany Connor to a club to help him jump-start his dating life. When Tom steps up as Connor’s wingman, things don’t exactly go as planned.
A Million Little Things: “Game Night”
ABC, 10pm EST
When the girls decide to throw Katherine a celebratory divorce party, the guys get together to watch the hockey game and distract Eddie. Maggie is blindsided by some news, while Sophie is forced to stand her ground. Eddie helps Theo with a romantic gesture for a new crush and stumbles into someone from his past.
CSI: Vegas
CBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
The iconic series CSI is back for another go-round, this time with even more thrilling cases and the latest forensic techniques. Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leads a brilliant new team of investigators, and she enlists the help of old friends Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. In the premiere episode, “Legacy,” an attack on Jim Brass (guest star Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab.
Archer
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Archer Season 12 comes to an end with the finale episode “Mission: Difficult,” in which Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) is trapped inside IIA headquarters and Barry (voice of Dave Willis) is trapped inside Other Barry.
Chicago P.D.: “The One Next to Me”
NBC, 10pm EST
Halstead’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) past resurfaces when a former Army colleague is implicated in a deadly blast. Plus, as the FBI launches an investigation into Roy’s (Michael Maize) disappearance, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) feels the pressure of the secret she and Voight (Jason Beghe) are sharing.