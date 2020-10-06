TV Best Bets for October 6

neXt
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this new techno-thriller, John Slattery (Mad Men) stars as Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc, developer of a groundbreaking artificial superintelligence called neXt. But when the neXt code is leaked out into the world, it turns into an increasingly powerful menace that wreaks havoc on humans and turns them against each other. Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Eve Harlow also star.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Carole Lombard
TCM, beginning at 9:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Jane Alice Peters — better known as beloved actress Carole Lombard — was born Oct. 6, 1908. Her life was cut tragically short when she died in a 1942 plane crash at age 33, but she had already established a lasting legacy as a great star of Hollywood’s golden age. On Lombard’s birthday, TCM remembers the actress with a nearly 11-hour lineup of her films beginning with the 1934 screwball comedy The Gay Bride, along with other classics like Nothing Sacred(1937), Mr. & Mrs. Smith(1941), the iconic comedy To Be or Not to Be(1942), her final film, and more.
Swamp Thing
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
Iconic DC character Swamp Thing makes its network television debut with a special 90-minute episode. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) returns home to Marais, Louisiana, to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, where she develops a bond with disgraced scientist Alec Holland (Andy Bean). After Holland tragically dies, Abby discovers the mysteries of the swamp and that Holland may not be dead after all when a mysterious creature claims to be him.
Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
For years, the Raney family has helped novice homesteaders around the country save their homesteads from brink of failure and helped to bring their dreams of living off the grid to life in Discovery’s Homestead Rescueseries. Now, inspired by years’ worth of rescues, Marty Raney will attempt his greatest rescue of all — his very own 40-acre homestead. In this new series, the Raneys take on the most ambitious project the family has ever attempted, to build a multigenerational homestead.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “Vavilov”
FOX, 8pm EST
The episode “Vavilov” tells the story of early 20th-century Soviet geneticist Nikolai Vavilov, who traveled five continents to assemble a treasury of the world’s seeds. His work revolutionized the way crops were cultivated.
Weakest Link: “Who Needs a Recipe to Make Ice Water?”
NBC, 8pm EST
Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes to win up to a $1 million prize.
The Hispanic Heritage Awards
PBS, 8pm EST
Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country’s most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.
Man v. Food Hall of Fame: “Bring the Heat”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
In Casey’s years of facing off against food, he’s taken on his fair share of heat. But which five plates are the hottest of the hot? Casey’s counting them down one by one, culminating in a challenge so spicy it may crack the Scoville scale and the No. 1 spot in Man v. Foodhistory.
Windy City Rehab: “Gold Coast Gold”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Located in a downtown, 20-floor high rise, this condo is stuck in the ’80s and in need of a modern makeover. Designer Alison Victoria needs this to be a fast flip that turns a profit, but that is going to be a challenge as her business spirals out of control. Tempers flare during a budget meeting where all issues are aired out and Alison and Donovan’s partnership is pushed to the brink.
Ellen’s Game of Games
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Ellen DeGeneres is back with her game show. The new season begins with contestants playing Blindfolded Musical Chairs, Dizzy Dash, Oh Ship! and newcomer Name Dropper. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
16 and Pregnant
MTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
MTV is bringing back the iconic series 16 and Pregnant, which launched over a decade ago and helped to reduce teen pregnancy to record lows, as a newly reimagined six-episode docuseries. The new iteration will follow the unexpected pregnancy journey from multiple perspectives, not just from the young mother. Intimate video confessionals from members of each family will allow the series to more substantively explore with honesty and empathy the lives of those impacted by the experience.
Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground
PBS, 9pm EST
Get an inside look at the high-stakes effort to get out the Latino vote in this year’s election. Political candidates are focused on maximizing turnout and support from Latinos, poised to be the largest non-white voting bloc.
Don’t Be Tardy…: “A Very Biermann Road Trip”
Bravo, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
With the Littles growing up and Ariana off to college next year, Kim and Kroy plan to take the family on one last epic vacation — Biermann style. Six kids, six weeks, going coast-to-coast crammed into an RV — what could possibly go wrong?
The FBI Declassified
CBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new six-part true-crime series gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts.
Eddie Eats America: “Dallas-Fort Worth”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
It’s high noon in cowboy country for Eddie Hall as he takes on a monster pancake challenge, a painful rodeo test and a local delicacy — calves’ testes — in the world’s largest honky-tonk venue.
Transplant: “Eid”
NBC, 10pm EST
Bashir (Hamza Haq) and Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) celebrate the religious holiday of Eid, but miss their family traditions. At the hospital, Bashir has difficulty understanding a patient’s personal decisions as Magalie (Laurence Leboeuf) tries to gather all the information they need to save a gunshot victim. Theo (Jim Watson) treats a teenage patient who wants to avoid telling his parents why he’s in the hospital.
