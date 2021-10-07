TV Best Bets for October 7

American Gangster: Trap Queens
BET+, New Episodes!
The true-crime series returns with new episodes of its second season, detailing the criminal chronicles of some of America’s most notorious female gangsters. Narrated by hip-hop icon Lil’ Kim, Trap Queens tells the fascinating true stories of fierce and savvy women who hustled hard and solidified their place in the game, however illicit their means may have been. Purported crimes range from grand larceny to drug trafficking and bank and wire fraud. Not only does the series portray captivating and infamous crime tales, but they are also told by those who lived them: the queens themselves, their closest allies, family members, legal team members, reporters and law enforcement.
House Haunters
discovery+, New Series!
During this hidden-camera real estate and home renovation prank series from the producers of Impractical Jokers, Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, will take over properties and devise hilarious gags for unsuspecting house hunters, real estate agents, handymen and even a few HGTV stars. Throughout the show, with dozens of hidden cameras in place and working from a nearby unmarked van, Anthony and Doris will scheme to scare, startle and surprise visitors to the homes — executing humorous high jinks with creepy dolls come to life, mysterious pests on the loose, home decor that has a mind of its own and seemingly haunted spaces.
Baker’s Dozen
Hulu, New Series!
Passionate amateur bakers will go head-to-head with seasoned professionals in each episode of this competition series. Tamera Mowry-Housley and Bill Yosses host the fast-paced show that will determine which of the 13 bakers has what it takes to create the next viral baking sensation, win the golden rolling pin and take home the cash prize.
Create the Escape
Peacock, New Series!
This series allows kids to create, design and build their very own escape rooms. With the help of design professionals, the kids will bring their rooms to life before challenging parents or family members to escape in an allotted time.
One of Us Is Lying
Peacock, New Series!
Based on the bestselling novel by Karen M. McManus, this series follows what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod and Melissa Collazo star.
One Lane Bridge
Sundance Now, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of this dark crime drama with a supernatural edge from New Zealand, when Detective Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki) is trying to harness his M?ori gift of matakite to save his boss Stephen Tremaine (Joel Tobeck) from attempting suicide on the infamous One Lane Bridge, he inadvertently triggers a cataclysmic chain of events — unleashing rivalries and uncovering long-buried secrets. Burdened by his second sight, Ariki’s loyalties are tested as he navigates a murder investigation rife with ulterior motives and conflicts of interest, including his own. New episodes air Thursdays.
MLB Playoffs: AL Division Series, Game 1
FS1 & MLB Network, beginning at 4pm Live EST
FS1 and MLB Network split coverage of both best-of-five-game American League Division Series beginning with Game 1 today. The two series winners advance to the AL Championship Series starting Oct. 15.
Station 19: “Can’t Feel My Face”
ABC, 8pm EST
Andy and Sullivan’s relationship continues to be tested. Meanwhile, Emmett joins Dean and Vic on a mental health call, and Maya does some soul searching.
Young Sheldon
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The adventures of young prodigy Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his family continue as Season 5 of The Big Bang Theory spinoff premieres tonight.
NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Seattle
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
NFC West foes meet at Seattle’s Lumen Field as Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams battle Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Who’s That Girl? (Early Lucy)”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Although she’s most associated with her classic television comedies, legendary actress Lucille Ball also starred in a number of feature films mostly before, but some during and after, her first TV series, the iconic 1951-57 sitcom I Love Lucy. You can enjoy several of Ball’s movie performances Thursday nights in October when Turner Classic Movies salutes her as its Star of the Month. Each day’s lineup continues well into the following afternoon and features at least 10 films, which are grouped by a theme. Today’s initial theme focuses on Ball’s early big-screen performances, mostly in comedies made during the 1930s, before she met eventual husband and fellow sitcom pioneer Desi Arnaz. This lineup begins with I Dream Too Much (1935), a romantic comedy led by Henry Fonda and Lily Pons, and featuring Ball in one of her earlier performances as a named character. Other early Lucy highlights airing today/tomorrow include Ball’s minor roles in the Katharine Hepburn/Ginger Rogers-led 1937 drama Stage Door, the Marx Brothers comedy Room Service (1938) and the Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers musical comedy Follow the Fleet (1936); her first starring comedy role, as the title character in The Affairs of Annabel and its sequel, Annabel Takes a Tour, both from 1938; and plenty more. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Soccer: CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Paramount+, beginning at 8:05pm EST
Paramount+’s live coverage of the final round of the CONCACAF men’s soccer World Cup qualifying matches continues tonight with Honduras vs. Costa Rica, Mexico vs. Canada and El Salvador vs. Panama.
United States of Al
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The comedy about the friendship between Marine combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) and recent immigrant Awalmir (aka Al, played by Adhir Kalyan) returns for Season 2.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Some Kind of Tomorrow”
ABC, 9pm EST
Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure. Abigail Spencer and Peter Gallagher guest-star.
Ghosts
CBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this new supernatural comedy, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast — only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The series debuts with two episodes tonight.
The Outpost: “Nothing Lasts Forever”
The CW, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
Talon (Jessica Green) and her friends battle against the gods. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Munt (Adam Johnson) fight to save the Kahvi. A ruler is crowned.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Home Over Improvement”
HGTV, 9pm EST
After losing $40,000 on their last flip, couple Aryana and Hector desperately need to make a profit on their new renovation, a 2,000-square-foot home with a mother-in-law unit in Buena Park, California. Tarek El Moussa teaches them how to focus on money-savvy decisions that will still attract buyers and bring in big offers.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “One More Tale of Two Victims”
NBC, 9pm EST
The SVU searches for a serial rapist who preys on mothers with young children. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Fin (Ice-T) struggle under the tightened reins of Chief McGrath (Terry Serpico).
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition
WE tv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Four hip-hop couples, including rap legend N.O.R.E., face the music at Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn Toler help them confront lies, tears and denials, but when dark secrets are exposed, will the relationships survive?
Bull
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bull (Michael Weatherly) and his team must call upon all their collective experience to locate Bull’s kidnapped daughter in the Season 6 premiere episode “Gone.”
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Siren”
FX, 10pm EST
Two travelers are shipwrecked and a doll runs away from home in the new episode “The Siren.”
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “For a Few Leke More”
NBC, 10pm EST
A new episode of this Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff premieres tonight. Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt star.