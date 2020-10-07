TV Best Bets for October 7

Devils
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
This 10-part slick drama follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), head of trading at an international bank in London, as he presides over and navigates the high-stakes world of banking among financial crises. His mentor, Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey), may or may not be on his side, and everything is at stake.
Books of Blood
Hulu, Original Film!
Three uncanny tales are drawn from horror author Clive Barker’s acclaimed book anthology.
Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones
BBC America, 8pm EST, New Miniseries!
This is the mostly missing eighth serial of the fourth season of Doctor Who, which was broadcast in six weekly parts from April to May 1967, starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor. Only two of the six episodes are held in the BBC film archives with snippets of footage and still images existing from the other four. Fortunately, off-air recordings of the soundtrack also still exist, making the animation of a complete serial possible once again, and that is what has been done here. The Faceless Onessees the TARDIS arrive on Earth at a runway at Gatwick Airport in England, where the Doctor and his companions encounter sinister identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons. The first three episodes of the serial air tonight, and the three concluding episodes air tomorrow night.
The Masked Singer: “The Group A Play Offs — Famous Masked Words”
FOX, 8pm EST
Group A singers return for their second performance of the season, and one of them will be unmasked in the new episode “The Group A Play Offs — Famous Masked Words.”
Starring Andy Griffith
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Andy Griffith may be most remembered for his TV work on The Andy GriffithShowand Matlock, but he had an interesting film career, as well. The actor made 11 films, and tonight’s TCM lineup includes four of them. The evening begins with the 1958 comedy No Time forSergeants, which also includes Griffith’s future sitcom costar Don Knotts in his first film appearance. Griffith’s own movie debut came in the next film on tonight’s lineup, 1957’s A Face in the Crowd, in which he gave a stunning and prescient performance as a drifter who rides a cynical populist act to media stardom. Also tonight: Hearts ofthe West(1975) and Onionhead(1958).
Food Paradise: “Outdoor Eats”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Everything tastes better when it’s eaten outside! At Saltwater Cowboys in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, watch the shrimp boats come in while chowing down on BBQ pork trashcan nachos. Denver’s Los Chingones serves up sky-high chimichangas with rooftop views of the Mile High City. Pub food goes Cali cool with al pastor fries on the lawn of Golden Road Brewing, and Austin’s Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden is serving up a venison cheddar hotlink by the cool creek.
Coroner: “Fire”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 2 premiere, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates a devastating fire in a low-income apartment building and connects with a woman who has lost everything. While working with Jenny to unravel the details of the fire, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) finds himself suddenly on the trail of a different, more complex case. Liam (Éric Bruneau) finds himself dealing with some of his own demons, and Ross (Ehren Kassam) keeps a secret from Jenny.
Brother vs. Brother: “The Mystery Judge”
HGTV, 9pm EST
This episode of Brother vs. Brotherfollows Drew and Jonathan as they vie to create picture-perfect guest bedrooms and bathrooms. Drew finds extra hidden space to renovate, then Drew changes the game by bringing in a secret judge, HGTV’s Orlando Soria (Build Me Up), to decide which brother mastered the guest room reno. The winner earns a Hollywood-style stuntman experience.
Vice Presidential Debate
Various Networks, 9pm Live EST
Incumbent Republican vice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris engage in their only debate ahead of the election on Nov. 3. The debate is scheduled to be held at the University of Utah and moderated by Susan Page of USA Today; at presstime, there was no word on how the pandemic would impact the event in terms of social distancing or whether it would be done virtually. Some networks may have more extended pre- and post-debate coverage.
Paranormal: Captured
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this series, viewer-generated clips from around the globe reveal some of the most unnerving paranormal incidents ever to be captured on camera. A panel of experts analyze the shocking footage as they attempt to explain the impossible. In the premiere episode, unusual activity is captured on closed-circuit television at an antique shop in the peaceful English town of Barnsley. It is suspected a poltergeist may be the culprit.
