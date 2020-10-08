TV Best Bets for October 8

Connecting…
NBC, 8pm EST, New Series!
Executive producer Martin Gero’s (Blindspot) scripted ensemble comedy is about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.
Charm City Kings
HBO Max, Original Film!
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are executive producers of this film that won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Cast at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It follows a youngster who becomes torn between the straight and narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Jean Harlow
TCM, beginning at 6:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Spend your morning and afternoon with the quintessential Hollywood “blond bombshell,” legendary actress Jean Harlow, with this nearly 14-hour lineup of some of her memorable films. The marathon includes films like the fittingly titled Bombshell(1933); the 1931 gangster classic ThePublic Enemy, with James Cagney; comedy/drama Dinner at Eight(1933); and a number of films in which Harlow costarred with Clark Gable, including Saratoga(1937), Hold Your Man(1933) and RedDust(1932); along with other titles.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm EST
This episode features NFL players in the first of the two games and Macklemore and Lil Yachty in the second game.
Supernatural: “Last Holiday”
The CW, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagen Fay) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost.
NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Chicago
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Chicago’s Soldier Field for a Week 5 Thursday Night Footballmatchup against Khalil Mack and the Bears.
Closer Look Thursday
NBC, 8:30pm Live EST
Late Night With Seth Meyershost Seth Meyers brings a popular segment from his late-night show to primetime in this half-hour, live telecast in which he dissects the events of the day, and offers up-to-the-minute breaking news and other important facts as America begins to cast its votes in the upcoming election.
The Outpost: “For the Sins of Your Ancestors”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Zed (Reece Ritchie) forces humans to work a mining camp as Talon (Jessica Green) struggles to keep peace. A sassy genius invades Janzo’s (Anand Desai-Barochia) lab. A dark priestess unites the Blackbloods.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Going Off the Market”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tarek and his fiancée, real estate agent Heather Rae Young, team up to help a novice flipper take on a multimillion-dollar project in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. However, the homeowner’s inability to stick to decisions causes major blows to the budget.The special one-hour episode also includes an in-depth look at Tarek’s surprise proposal to Heather on California’s Catalina Island.
Suspicious Minds
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Series!
This series creates a visceral viewing experience where a murder mystery unfolds as a psychological thriller in which suspicion and doubt cloud the perceptions of everyone involved. In the premiere episode, “Chi Town Gossip,” the murder of Yolanda Holmes upends a tight-knit Chicago community. Neighbors whisper about the killer’s identity, and detectives must break down walls of silence to uncover the shocking plot to murder a mother and owner of a successful hair salon.
Classic Albums: “John Lennon — Plastic Ono Band”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the making of Lennon’s first post-Beatles album, widely regarded as one of his finest. The documentary features interviews with Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and bassist Klaus Voormann, along with archival footage and recorded interviews with Lennon.
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “Domes of Devil Worship”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the guys revisit their investigation of the Domes, an Arizona landmark plagued by satanic rituals and evil entities. The crew suspects supernatural interference when they simultaneously experience technical difficulties during the screening.
Star Trek: Discovery: “Context Is for Kings”
CBS, 10pm EST
Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discoverycontinue on CBS with “Context Is for Kings.” Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finds herself aboard the USSDiscovery, where she quickly realizes things are not as they seem, including the mysterious Capt. Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs).
Phantom Signals
Science Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
We are surrounded by an endless stream of infinite data, with information bombarding us from seemingly every direction. These signals, which are part of our everyday operations, help define our understanding of the universe, and largely go unnoticed. That is, until a glitch occurs. A blip on a screen, a faulty frequency or a mysterious interference — what are these unknown signals, where are they coming from and what do they really mean? In this series, experts investigate these mysterious phenomena, explore whether life exists beyond our universe and break down the meaning behind these puzzling signals.
My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: “Bloomin’ Bunions”
TLC, 10:30pm EST
In this episode, Dr. Ebonie’s patient has feet that are so crooked her toes don’t touch the floor, and Dr. Brad meets a woman with behemoth bunions. Rachel has a toe crawling up her foot, and Dr. Sarah has to get it back in line.
