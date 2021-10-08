TV Best Bets for October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World
Amazon Prime Video
This film takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of global superstar Justin Bieber as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert. After a three-year hiatus from performing a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests — and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. The documentary follows Bieber and his team for the month leading up to the show as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage set, and also captures personal self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife, Hailey, through the artist’s own lens.
Welcome to the Blumhouse
Amazon Prime Video, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the horror film anthology series concludes with Madres, in which Diana and Beto, a young Mexican American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in Northern California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by ominous nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where she and Beto live and finds a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.
Acapulco
Apple TV+, New Series!
This 10-episode comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, who also executive produces, tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined, and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, which is told in both Spanish and English, takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of Gallardo.
Get Rolling With Otis
Apple TV+, New Series!
Based on the book series by Loren Long, this animated adventure series welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the tractor and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they're feeling and rolls into action to help.
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The acclaimed, Emmy-winning comedy led by Jason Sudeikis concludes Season 2.
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life
discovery+, New Series!
Horror filmmaker Eli Roth is behind this hourlong series that relates the shocking true stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them.
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Disney+
The Muppets’ first ever Halloween special features a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. The special takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the Haunted Mansion.
Leverage: Redemption
IMDb TV, New Episodes!
The final Season 1 episodes of this spinoff of Leverage are available on Amazon Prime Video’s free IMDb TV service. Over these new episodes, the Leverage team must aid a small town librarian, discredit a lifestyle and wellness guru, explore the failing memory of a legendary grifter, and more. Joining the cast in these additional episodes are guest stars LeVar Burton, James Marsters, Andrea Navedo (continuing her role as Maria Shipp), Drew Powell (reprising his role as Jack Hurley from the original Leverage series), Ben Thompson, Joanna Cassidy, Jon Fletcher and Brianna Brown.
Pok
Netflix, Original Film!
This Japanese anime film is the 23rd movie in the Pokémon universe and returns to the franchise’s traditional 2D animation style, versus the CGI of the previous entry.
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Netflix, New Series!
In this animated kids series, follow Hansel and Gretel as they walk out of their own story and into a winding and wickedly witty tale full of strange — and scary — surprises.
Madame X
Paramount+
Music icon Madonna is the subject of this documentary film. Shot in Lisbon, it captures one of the star’s recent sold-out world tour performances in support of her latest studio album, Madame X, in which she adopts the fearless title persona — a secret agent fighting for freedom. Madonna’s virtuoso performance features new music alongside previous hits and fan favorites.
MLB Playoffs: NL Division Series, Game 1
TBS, beginning at 4:30pm Live EST
TBS has exclusive coverage of both best-of-five-game National League Division Series beginning today. The two winners advance to the NL Championship Series beginning Oct. 16.
College Football
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The Temple Owls are at the Cincinnati Bearcats in an American Athletic Conference clash, and the Stanford Cardinal are at the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Pac-12 matchup.
Shark Tank
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
More products are pitched to the team of sharks as another season begins.
Stalked in Paradise
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Olivia’s career of putting photos and video of herself on stock photography websites suddenly leads to danger when a man starts stalking her and her husband. When the stalker’s delusions get out of hand, Olivia fights back to protect herself and her husband from the stalker’s outrage. Stars Chelsie Hightower, Channon Voyce and Mason D. Davis.
A Night With Nancy Sinatra
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Nancy Sinatra, the daughter of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra, never fell under her dad’s shadow, quickly becoming a successful and beloved singer in her own right in the 1960s when she was in her 20s. Not only did Nancy’s voice become a familiar staple to music fans with hits like “These Boots Were Made for Walkin’,” but she also became a familiar presence on television and in movies throughout the ’60s with acting roles or appearances as herself. You can enjoy a few of these tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is the TCM premiere of Movin’ With Nancy, a 1967 NBC television special featuring the singer in a series of musical vignettes, often with other artists, that were performed outdoors instead of on an indoor stage, making it unique for its time. The show’s guest stars include Nancy’s father and his fellow Rat Packers Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Also appearing is Lee Hazlewood, who wrote a number of Nancy’s hits and performs memorable duets with her here on songs like “Some Velvet Morning.” The rest of the evening features Nancy in film acting roles, beginning with Marriage on the Rocks, a 1965 comedy led by Frank, with Nancy as his character’s daughter. Deborah Kerr and Martin also star. After that, watch Nancy’s feature-film debut in the 1964 beach party film For Those Who Think Young, followed by the network premiere of the 1966 spy movie spoof The Last of the Secret Agents? — Jeff Pfeiffer
Magnum P.I.: “The Harder They Fall”
CBS, 9pm EST
Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) reunite to investigate the death of a construction worker in the new episode “The Harder They Fall.”
Nancy Drew: “The Warning of the Frozen Heart”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
On the evening of Horseshoe Bay’s annual Harvest Carnival, a whole new mystery unfolds for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) when the body of a mysterious young man is discovered on the Hudson carnival grounds. The Drew Crew (Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim and Alex Saxon) is drawn into the case by a host of confounding clues surrounding a new menace terrorizing the town — a killer who has an enigmatic connection to none other than Nancy’s newest foil: Temperance Hudson (guest star Bo Martynowska).
Selling the Big Easy
HGTV, 9pm EST
In the first of back-to-back new episodes, travel enthusiasts Vince and Margeau are officially making the move from Atlanta, Georgia, to New Orleans, Louisiana. Vince is keen on purchasing a home with unique architectural features, while Margeau is focused on generating potential income from the property. In the meantime, Brittany and her team work to give a French Quarter mansion the jaw-dropping first impression it needs to impress buyers. In the second episode, a couple is looking to leave their small starter home in the city and upsize to a larger home in the suburbs. They have different tastes, but a common goal in finding a unique place to call their forever home. Meanwhile, Brittany and her team are challenged with turning a drab condo in the highly sought-after Marigny neighborhood into a fabulous find.
Ancient Aliens: “Top Ten Alien Artifacts”
History, 9pm EST
An ancient figurine of a modern-day airplane. A primitive statue of a man in a spacesuit. Mysterious crystal skulls whose origins are entirely unknown. For more than a decade, Ancient Aliens has traveled the globe and investigated strange objects found on every continent on Earth. Now, this installment counts down the top 10 alien artifacts — objects that could provide evidence that extraterrestrials once walked among us.
The 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards
PBS, 9pm (For WTTW Chicago, move to Oct. 9: WTTW Chicago, 10:30pm) EST
Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country’s most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries, with honorees including Carlos Santana, Kali Uchis and more.
The Amber Ruffin Show
Peacock, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Amber Ruffin’s Emmy-nominated late-night series is back for Season 2, with new episodes dropping Fridays and showcasing Ruffin’s signature smart and silly take on the week's news.
Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown
Shudder, 9pm Live EST
In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In live double-feature just in time for Halloween. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season, with special guests to be announced.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Infections”
AMC, 10pm EST
Horror has warned us about pandemics for years. Tonight’s episode explores films that mirror reality (Outbreak, Contagion, 12 Monkeys), surreal plagues (Shivers, Rabid), zombie outbreaks (REC, Pontypool) and pathogens from space (The Andromeda Strain, Color out of Space).
Blue Bloods: “Times Like These”
CBS, 10pm EST
Tension escalates between Frank (Tom Selleck) and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral in the new episode “Times Like These.”