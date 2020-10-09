TV Best Bets for October 9

The Haunting of Bly Manor
Netflix, New Series!
The Haunting of Hill Housecreator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy are behind this next chapter of theHauntinganthology series. This one borrows from Henry James’ classic supernatural tales written in the 19th century, like The Turn of the Screw, but is set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), who reside at Bly Manor with him and various servants. But all is not as it seems at the manor, where “dead” doesn’t mean gone.
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of this re-imagining of Sesame Workshop’s beloved ’90s kids series launches today.
The Right Stuff
Disney+, New Series!
This eight-part series based on Tom Wolfe’s bestseller is the story of America’s first astronauts. Patrick J. Adams leads the large ensemble cast.
Deaf U
Netflix, New Series!
This coming-of-age docuseries follows a tight-knit group of deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C. As the group of friends navigate the highs, lows and hookups of college life together, their stories offer an unprecedented, unfiltered and often unexpected look inside the deaf community.
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Netflix, Original Film!
Radha, a down-on-her-luck New York playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before age 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime. This film follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of hip-hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice. This debut film from writer/star Radha Blank won the Directing Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Fright Favorites: “Back From the Grave”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
As many horror films have demonstrated, the grave is not always a person’s final resting spot. Tonight’s creepy films are among those featuring dead people who have risen again, and usually not with the best of intentions. The evening begins with Boris Karloff as the title creature of the 1933 British film The Ghoul. This is followed by Basil Rathbone in The Black Sleep(1956); Lionel Barrymore and Bela Lugosi in Mark of the Vampire(1935); and Night of the Living Dead, George A. Romero’s low-budget 1968 classic that set the standard for all zombie movies that have come since.
Undercover Boss: “Bowlero”
CBS, 9pm EST
In this new episode, Colie Edison, chief customer officer of Bowlero Corp and CEO of the Professional Bowlers Association, works to spare the customers from waiting too long when checking them in to bowl, and tries for a perfect game while taking food orders as a lane server.
Selling the Big Easy: “Gallery Home vs. Luxe Greek Revival”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A Texas couple rents a condo in New Orleans’ French Quarter, but they want to find a place to call their own. He wants a low-maintenance home and she’s hoping for an old-world feel with space for entertaining.
American Masters: “Lennon NYC”
PBS, 9pm EST
Learn the story of one of the most famous and influential artists of the 20th century and how he found redemption not in the public adoration he craved as a youth, but in the quiet and simple pleasures of fatherhood.
Love After Lockup
WE tv, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The third season of the smash hit docuseries returns with six new episodes. The highly addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. Whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners.
Paranormal Nightshift: “Soldier’s Story, Dead Pool and Goodbye”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A dead soldier with a wicked temper attacks a military police officer in an abandoned building; the ghost of a drowned girl terrorizes the staff at a hotel; and a restaurant manager comes face-to-face with a horrifying apparition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!