TV Best Bets for October 9

Dying to Belong
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A remake of the classic 1997 film, Dying to Belong tells the story of journalism major Olivia (Favour Onwuka) as she meets Riley (Jenika Rose), a shy freshman who suffers from anxiety, and they become fast friends. Riley, whose mother Katherine (Shannen Doherty) was a legacy at Pi Gamma Beta, decides to rush in hopes of following Katherine’s footsteps and is ecstatic when Olivia joins her. Sensing the opportunity to go undercover to write a story about hazing practices, Olivia soon discovers there are deadly secrets involved in being part of the “sisterhood.”
The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Getting the Band(shell) Back Together/The Greatest Concert Ever”
Disney Channel, 9am EST
The town of Brighton gets its old band shell rebuilt, but it’s up to Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) to find a band to put on its first concert in the new episode “Getting the Band(shell) Back Together/The Greatest Concert Ever.”
Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Prince in Exile”
Ovation, 7pm EST
When a playboy prince is kidnapped, the team has to be discreet as they investigate in order to avoid an international incident.
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, this comedy improv show features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games.
Outgrown: “Room for the Family Table”
HGTV, 8pm EST
After a death in the family, a mother and her three kids downsized to a new home that sadly has no room for a very special handmade dining table. Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson update their cozy home to allow this family to do what they love most: hang out together.
Fantastic Voyage
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
During a time when there were plenty of sci-fi movies that dealt with adventures in outer space, this wildly imaginative and exciting 1966 classic dared to take viewers on a mission into the inner space of the human body. The film’s premise and voyage are indeed pretty fantastic in all senses of that word. In the world of this story, the science of miniaturization has been unlocked, and the Army has big plans for that technology. When a scientist carrying the secret of the process is injured in a surprise attack, however, a life-threatening blood clot puts him into a coma. A four-person team of medical and military personnel (portrayed by Raquel Welch, in her first significant film role, along with Donald Pleasence, William Redfield and Arthur Kennedy) have to use the technology to shrink themselves and a submarine down to microbic size, travel inside his body and destroy the clot. But with the body’s natural defenses fighting them, and a determined saboteur onboard, can they locate and destroy the problem before the miniaturization wears off? Stephen Boyd also stars in the film that was nominated for five Oscars and won two, for its stunning art direction and its still-impressive special effects. — Jeff Pfeiffer
World’s Funniest Animals
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hilarious animal antics are back for Season 2.
South Beach Love
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
From New York Times bestselling author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties and romance. Stars William Levy and Taylor Cole.
Dr. Oakley
Nat Geo Wild, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Making house calls in the far reaches of the Great North is a daunting task to say the least, considering hundreds of miles may separate the houses. That challenge doesn’t stop Dr. Michelle Oakley from performing her many duties as a veterinarian in one of the most rugged environments on Earth, and juggling them with being a wife and mother. Season 10 of this series will again follow Dr. Oakley in action.
Snapped Notorious: River Valley Killer
Oxygen, 9pm EST
From 1993 to 2000, the quiet community of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was terrorized by a twisted serial killer, a deranged necrophiliac who targeted elderly and vulnerable women. This two-hour special examines that killer, who became known as the River Valley Killer.
The Waiting Room
BET Her, 10pm EST
Two dramatic short films follow the lives of two women in a doctor’s waiting room as they wait to hear if they have breast cancer. Each short story, directed by and for Black women, will follow their journey after receiving the life-changing diagnosis. The first film, It Takes Two, is directed by Ta’Rhonda Jones; the second one, The Party, is directed by Yvette Nicole Brown.
Saturday Night Live: “Kim Kardashian West/Halsey”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
TV star Kim Kardashian West makes her first appearance as SNL host, while Grammy-nominated Halsey is musical guest for the fourth time.