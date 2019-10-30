Chicago Fire: “What Went Wrong”
NBC, 9pm EST
Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) suspect foul play when a fire started by an elderly woman turns deadly. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) and Brett (Kara Killmer) create a women’s-only lounge. Firehouse 51 celebrates some good news.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face Kemba Walker and the Celtics in Boston in the first game of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader. The second game features Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers in Salt Lake City to take on Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz.
World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum
A&E, 8pm EST
In this chilling special, five fearless investigators lock themselves inside the legendary asylum for two weeks to document unexplained reports of paranormal activity in the longest continuously filmed paranormal investigation in television history.
Chicago Med: “It’s All in the Family”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dr. Manning’s (Torrey DeVitto) actions with a recent patient lead to serious repercussions. April (Yaya DaCosta) and Noah (Roland Buck III) disagree over a patient who is injured after a beating. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) is visited by a childhood friend with a surprising revelation.
NHL Hockey: Minnesota at St. Louis
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
Central Division rivals take to the ice at Enterprise Center in St. Louis as the Minnesota Wild get a case of the Blues on NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey.
Modern Family: “The Last Halloween”
ABC, 9pm EST
Phil (Ty Burrell) is determined to finally scare Claire (Julie Bowen) on Halloween. Meanwhile, for the first time, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) is feeling self-conscious about her age when someone correctly assumes she is Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) wife; and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) head to the WeHo Halloween Carnival after Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) decides to go to her first Halloween party alone.
S.W.A.T.: “The LBC”
CBS, 10pm EST
SWAT and the Long Beach Police Department team up in a joint investigation when criminals steal a mass arsenal of LAPD assault rifles in the new episode “The LBC.”
Chicago P.D.: “False Positive”
NBC, 10pm EST
The shocking murder of young boys affects Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). Crawford (Paul Adelstein) encourages Intelligence to use a new facial-recognition software to help identify a suspect, but the plan backfires.
Mountain Monsters
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 4 of the cult-classic series returns as the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS), a rip-roarin’ group of self-proclaimed “hillbilly hunters,” treks through the depths of Appalachia’s mountain forests, searching for creatures of mythical origins and determined to track down proof that these monsters still roam this region today.
Baroness von Sketch Show
IFC, 12am (late-night) EST, Season Premiere!
The award-winning, all-female sketch comedy series returns for Season 4 and has also been renewed for Season 5.