The Laundromat
Netflix, Original Film!
When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a law firm with a vested interest in helping the wealthy amass even larger fortunes. Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas also star in Steven Soderbergh’s film.
Looking for Alaska
Hulu, New Series!
Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer) enrolls in boarding school to find himself and meets the mysterious Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), who he immediately begins to develop feelings for. But when tragedy strikes, Miles and his group of friends try to figure out life, death and how to let go.
Living With Yourself
Netflix, New Series!
Paul Rudd takes on double duty with his first leading role(s) in a television series as star of this eight-episode comedy told from multiple perspectives. Rudd plays a man struggling in life who undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person. However, he finds that he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. Aisling Bea also stars.
“Friday the 13th” Marathon
AMC, beginning at 10am EST
Join this stabby celebration of Jason Vorhees with screenings of 10 flicks in the franchise.
American Housewife: “Lasagna”
ABC, 8pm EST
Greg (Diedrich Bader) hosts a meeting for the Westport Historical Guild to welcome back Stan (Timothy Omundson), and Katie’s (Katy Mixon) homemade lasagna is a huge hit with the guys. After Stan makes several trips back for seconds and begins spending an inordinate amount of time at the Otto house, Chloe Brown Mueller (Jessica St. Clair) becomes convinced that Katie and Stan must be having an extramarital affair.
The Blacklist: “Les Fleurs du Mal”
NBC, 8pm EST
Aram (Amir Arison) goes undercover to infiltrate a secret society of wealthy thrill-seekers whose entertainment hinges upon spectacular acts of violence. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) tries to negotiate with a former associate involved in the Townsend Directive, while Katarina Rostova (guest star Laila Robins) takes steps to insinuate herself into Liz’s (Megan Boone) life.
Monster of the Month: Godzilla
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s lineup features Godzilla starring in All Monster Attack (1969), Godzilla vs. Hedora (1971) and Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972). These are followed by the film that introduced one of Godzilla’s eventual frequent costars/frenemies, the giant birdlike monster of 1958’s Rodan.
Sid & Judy
Showtime, 8:05pm EST
Narrated by Emmy winner Jon Hamm and Academy Award nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh, this documentary explores the dramatic career and personal struggles of entertainer Judy Garland through rare concert footage, never-before-heard voice recordings and personal photos. The memories of Garland’s confidant, manager and third husband Sid Luft help paint a poignant portrait of the troubled singer/actress.
Great Performances: “Grammy Salute to Music Legends”
PBS, 9pm EST
Enjoy a star-studded awards concert for Recording Academy honorees with performances by George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Johnny Mathis, Dionne Warwick, Garth Brooks, Snoop Dogg, Patti Austin, Sheila E., Sam Moore, Julio Iglesias and more.
Long Island Medium
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Theresa Caputo shares more of the heartwarming — and sometimes heartbreaking — readings that fans have come to love. This season includes celebrity readings with Tatum O’Neal, Louie Anderson, Wayne Brady, Taylor Dayne and others.
Blue Bloods: “Another Look”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Another Look,” Frank (Tom Selleck) takes one of Jamie’s (Will Estes) cases to heart when it involves the suspicious death of a friend’s terminally ill wife.
In Search Of: “The Lost Colony of Roanoke”
History, 10pm EST
Four hundred years ago, over 100 English colonists vanished from their New World settlement without a trace. Was the colony attacked? Did they all relocate, only to meet their end somewhere else? Or did some of them manage to survive? This episode hunts for clues where the colony once stood, and brand-new DNA testing seeks to determine if there were any survivors.