College Football
FOX & NBC, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown today at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on FOX. Later tonight on NBC, the USC Trojans visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a rivalry battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy.
“Scream” Marathon
Freeform, beginning at 6pm EST
You might lose your voice after watching three scream-inducing movies in this horror franchise from director Wes Craven: Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997) and Scream 3 (2000).
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
Discovery Family Channel, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
After nine years and 221 magical episodes, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic comes to an end with a 90-minute finale where a villainous alliance unleashes their unified might on Equestria, and it’s up to the Mane Six to save the kingdom. Then, years later, Princess Twilight is visited by a student with a friendship problem. As she attempts to solve it, she looks back on the times she and the Mane Six spent together.
MLB Playoffs: League Championship Series
FOX & TBS, beginning at 8pm Live EST
The American League’s two remaining playoff contenders meet tonight in Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series. FS1 and FOX split coverage of the series. Game 2 of the National League Championship Series is on TBS.
The College Admissions Scandal
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!, The College Admissions Scandal
Love, Fall & Order
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When Claire (Erin Cahill) goes home to save her dad’s annual Fall Fest on her family’s pumpkin farm, sparks fly with an old rival — the opposing lawyer (Trevor Donovan) she now faces in court. Gregory Harrison also stars.
The Banana Splits Movie
Syfy, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Leave it to Syfy to reimagine the beloved late ’60s/early ’70s Hanna-Barbera live-action/animated kids’ series The Banana Splits as a horror film. Although, when recalling how creepy the show’s costumed hosts — Fleegle, Drooper, Snorky and Bingo — looked, perhaps it makes perfect sense.
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson
Lifetime, 10pm EST
Gretchen Carlson explores the remarkable story of privilege and greed behind the recent college admissions scandal. After Carlson examines the headlines, a family shares their personal encounter with Rick Singer; a former Ivy League dean of admissions sheds light on the high-stakes admissions process; and Carlson speaks with a mother who has filed a $500 billion class action lawsuit against those accused in the scandal.
Saturday Night Live: “David Harbour/Camila Cabello”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Stranger Things star David Harbour makes his SNL hosting debut, and he is joined by Camila Cabello, making her own debut as musical guest.