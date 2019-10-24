Legacies: “You Remind Me of Someone I Used to Know”
The CW, 9pm EST
As the Salvatore School prepares for its annual football game against Mystic Falls High, the latest monster to arrive in Mystic Falls sets its eyes on one of the students. Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) relationship is put to the test when a player from the opposing team catches his eye.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Breathe Again”
ABC, 8pm EST
Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has a court hearing after skipping out on community service, while Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) have a patient that Jo realizes is from the treatment facility. Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Gemma (Jasmine Guy) grab breakfast together and things go awry.
Young Sheldon: “A Pineapple and the Bosom of Male Friendship”
CBS, 8pm EST
After being released from the mental hospital, Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) unexpectedly breaks up with Meemaw (Annie Potts) in the new episode “A Pineapple and the Bosom of Male Friendship.”
NFL Football: Washington at Minnesota
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is the site of this Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings.
Horror Classics: The Undead
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Vampires, zombies and other ghouls lurk throughout tonight’s spooky movie lineup that begins with Horror of Dracula (1958) and includes The Gorgon (1964), Plague of the Zombies (1966), Night of the Living Dead (1968) and others.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
TNT’s NBA doubleheader has Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets, followed by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the L.A. Clippers in San Francisco’s new Chase Center to run the floor with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Mixtape: “Todd Rundgren”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Singer/songwriter/musician Todd Rundgren stops by.
The Unicorn: “No Small Parts”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “No Small Parts,” Wade (Walton Goggins) realizes that the teachers are giving Grace (Ruby Jay) special treatment when she gets the lead in the school musical.
Perfect Harmony: “It’s Electric”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Arthur (Bradley Whitford) deals with Jean’s father, who attempts to take their family houseboat back. Reverend Jax (Rizwan Manji) hosts a “Singles Night” where Ginny (Anna Camp) and Dwayne (Geno Segers) finally address the elephant in their relationship.
A Million Little Things: “austin”
ABC, 9pm EST
Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) makes arrangements for a family photo shoot with longtime photographer Seymour (guest star Richard Kind), but Danny (Chance Hurstfield) struggles to accept that this new family does not include his father. Meanwhile, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) make big plans to celebrate Rome’s parents’ 50th wedding anniversary and are forced to take a closer look at their own marital woes.
Saudi Women’s Driving School
HBO, 9pm EST
In June 2018, women in Saudi Arabia were allowed to drive legally for the first time. The Saudi Women’s Driving School, in the capital city of Riyadh, caters exclusively to women, and this documentary follows Saudi women as they embrace a new way of life and the freedom of being behind the wheel.
The Good Place: “Employee of the Bearimy”
NBC, 9pm EST
Michael (Ted Danson) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) hatch a plan. Eleanor (Kristen Bell) learns firsthand the difficulties of running the neighborhood.
Sunnyside: “Mondale”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Garrett (Kal Penn) helps Mei Lin (Poppy Liu) and Jun Ho (Joel Kim Booster) prepare for a visit from their father. Griselda’s (Diana Maria Riva) son Erik stages a musical in the bar, much to Hakim (Samba Schutte) and Brady’s (Moses Storm) dismay.
Evil: “October 31”
CBS, 10pm EST
On Halloween night, Kristen (Katja Herbers) and David (Mike Colter) are at odds as they try to determine whether a case is supernatural demonic possession or severe mental disease in the new episode “October 31.”
Law & Order: SVU: “At Midnight in Manhattan”
NBC, 10pm EST
The detectives are spread thin when three major cases come in at midnight. Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) argue over an arrest.