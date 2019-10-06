The Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 10 will be the last for Michonne, so we could see a heartbreaking end to her storyline as the Whisperers and Alpha continue to terrorize the communities. The question of what to do and the fear the Whisperers breed will infect the survivors and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. Joining the cast for this season are Thora Birch (American Beauty) as Gamma and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) as Virgil, a highly intelligent and resourceful man who is desperately trying to get home to his family.
Kids Say the Darndest Things: “You’re Famous, but You Ain’t All That”
ABC, 8pm EST, New Series!
The premiere episode’s first guests include a panel of future rock princesses that question host Tiffany Haddish’s friendship with one of their favorite musicians, two 6-year-olds discussing all the weird things grownups do and a musical prodigy that has Tiffany singing the blues. Later, Tiffany convinces some kids to film a commercial for her fake product, She Ready Dessert Ketchup.
Batwoman
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
Ruby Rose stars as Kate Kane in The CW’s latest entry in its universe of DC Comics-inspired superhero series. Kate is Bruce Wayne’s cousin, and three years after Wayne (and his secret alter-ego Batman) mysteriously disappeared, the city of Gotham is overrun with criminal gangs. Can Kate overcome her own demons to become the new hero Gotham needs? An encore of the series premiere episode will air Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 9pm.
Alaska: The Last Frontier
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
As the series that documents the lives of the Alaskan homesteading Kilcher family returns, a new generation must rise up like never before to take on new challenges and fresh opportunities to lead the Kilchers into the future.
The Simpsons: “Go Big or Go Homer”
FOX, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
When Homer is demoted to supervising interns, he inspires a go-getter millennial (voiced by guest star Michael Rappaport) to start his own business.
My Wife’s Secret Life
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After a one-night stand, Laurel’s lover begins stalking her and devises a deadly scheme to destroy her life. Kate Villanova, Matthew MacCaull, Jason Cermak and Marnie Mahannah star.
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS, 9pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
The NCIS team splits up to handle multiple cases across the globe in the new episode “Decoy,” featuring guest star Bill Goldberg playing a U.S. Department of Justice agent.
Supergirl: “Event Horizon”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Kara (Melissa Benoist) is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter. New couples emerge and explore their budding relationships while J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) receives an unexpected visitor.
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Danica McKellar stars as Angie Dove, host of a popular Philadelphia-based reality show dedicated to helping singles find their soulmates. Soon after one of her couples gets engaged on TV, the bride-to-be is murdered, and her fiancé is arrested as the prime suspect. Angie uses her matchmaking skills to evaluate the suspects and uncover the killer’s identity. Victor Webster and Bruce Boxleitner also star in this film produced by real-life matchmaker Patti Stanger.
The Rookie: “The Night General”
ABC, 10pm EST
Nolan (Nathan Fillion) teams up with new night detective Pablo Armstrong (guest star Harold Perrineau) for a murder investigation case that results in an unexpected reunion with a former love interest (guest star Ali Larter).
Talking Dead
AMC, 10:10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Chris Hardwick returns with his weekly aftershow that takes viewers inside The Walking Dead with exclusive clips, peeks behind the scenes and interviews with cast, crew and celebrity super-fans of the apocalyptic horror series.
Madam Secretary
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Madam Secretary will conclude with a 10-episode sixth season premiering tonight. In “Hail to the Chief,” there’s been a significant time jump from the Season 5 finale. Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) is president, and she must fend off a baseless investigation into her past that threatens to derail the first major legislation of her presidency. Stephen Colbert guest-stars as himself.
Star Wars Resistance
Disney Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Emmy-nominated series returns for its second and final season, which will take place during the events of The Last Jedi leading up to The Rise of Skywalker as Kaz (voiced by Christopher Sean), a young Resistance pilot who has been tasked with a top secret mission, and his team continue to fight against the First Order.
E! True Hollywood Story
E!, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that looks at the topics, headlines and people shaping pop culture returns. The season’s first episode, “NXIVM: Self Help or Sex Cult?,” looks at the recruitment of women into the organization and unlocks the secrets that led to the conviction of NXIVM founder Keith Raniere.
Get Shorty
EPIX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 opens with the episode “What To Do When You Land.” Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd), newly released from prison, and with revenge on his mind, engages in a cat-and-mouse game with studio head Lawrence Budd (Steven Weber). Amara (Lidia Porto) and Rick (Ray Romano) flee to the Guatemalan jungle to escape the FBI.
Haunted Gingerbread Showdown
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host Clinton Kelly welcomes nine of the greatest gingerbread artists in the world to face off in creating gingerbread displays so spooky they will cause nightmares. Jamika Pessoa, Gesine Prado and Jason Smith determine who will advance to the finale to battle it out for $25,000 and a feature in Food Network Magazine.
Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall: “Shot in the Dark”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Twenty-eight-year-old Army veteran and beloved father of three Joey Fulgham is shot dead in his bed in May 2003. With so many suspects — including Joey’s wife, her jealous boyfriend and even her protective teenage brother — police have a lot of ground to cover to find out who killed the man.
Press
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
This ensemble drama, airing as part of PBS’ Masterpiece franchise, follows the staff of two rival newspapers — one a traditional broadsheet and the other a tabloid — as they try to out-scoop each other for British journalistic supremacy and attempt to balance work and play against the pressure of the 24-hour news cycle. The ensemble cast includes Charlotte Riley, Ben Chaplin, Priyanga Burford, David Suchet, Paapa Essiedu, Shane Zaza, Al Weaver and Brendan Cowell.
Witches of Salem
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Miniseries!
This four-part docudrama chronologically unravels the rapid descent of the infamous New England town that, in the 1600s, went from reports of possession by the devil to mass arrests, sensational trials and public hangings during an eight-month “satanic panic.”
Mr. Robot
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The fourth and final season of the cyberthriller picks up where the Season 3 finale left off, delving into the pros and cons of Elliot (Rami Malek) having hit “send” on the email that could reverse 5/9. Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer and BD Wong also star.