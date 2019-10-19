Patsy & Loretta
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Actresses/singing stars Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller portray country music legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in this gripping and emotional biopic about the short but heartfelt friendship that developed between the women. Nashville creator Callie Khouri directed the film, which features Hilty and Mueller performing several iconic Cline and Lynn songs.
Stephen King Marathon
AMC, beginning at 6am EST
Pay tribute to author Stephen King, the Maine master of the macabre, with a marathon of movies based on his works: Graveyard Shift (1990), Cujo (1983), Misery (1990), Thinner (1996), Silver Bullet (1985), The Shining (1980), Christine (1983), Pet Sematary (1989), Pet Sematary Two (1992) and Creepshow (1982).
The Casagrandes
Nickelodeon, 11:30am EST
After premiering earlier this week, the new animated series — featuring voices by Izabella Alvarez (Westworld) as 11-year-old Ronnie Anne, Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) as her brother Bobby and Sumalee Montano (Nashville) as mom Maria — moves to its regular time slot.
Good Witch: Curse From a Rose
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam (James Denton) adjust to life as empty nesters, and Cassie receives an unexpected visit from her college roommate Autumn Deveraux (Lolita Davidovich), who harbors resentment over a past event. Cassie uses her magical instincts to help Autumn resolve her feelings before she sabotages Middleton’s biggest autumn celebration, and bad luck seems to thwart Sam’s attempts to plan a romantic Halloween for Cassie — their first as a married couple.
Critters Attack!
Syfy, 9pm EST, Original Film!
This is the fifth entry in the Critters horror/comedy film franchise about killer aliens. While babysitting, a college student (Tashiana Washington) discovers that the alien Krites have landed in the nearby forest. They soon receive help from the mysterious Aunt Dee (Dee Wallace, who starred in the original film), who might have a history with the hungry intergalactic beasts.
Countdown to Christmas 10th Anniversary Preview Special
Hallmark Channel, 10pm EST
Candace Cameron Bure hosts a sneak peek of the 40 original movies that will premiere as part of Hallmark’s 10th annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.