Dolemite Is My Name
Netflix, Original Film!
Eddie Murphy stars as pioneering comedian Rudy Ray Moore in this biopic about the man who, among other things, created Dolemite, a defining movie of the “blaxploitation” era. Keegan-Michael Key, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Wesley Snipes also star.
The Kominsky Method
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are back for Season 2 of Chuck Lorre’s comedy about two friends facing their later years in Los Angeles. This season, Sandy (Douglas) meets his daughter’s new boyfriend (guest star Paul Reiser), who is uncomfortably close to Sandy’s age. Meanwhile, Norman (Arkin) reconnects with an old flame (guest star Jane Seymour) after 50 years.
Leprechaun-a-thon
AMC, beginning at 6pm EST
We bet you didn’t know that there are six — that’s right, six! — films in the Leprechaun franchise that star Warwick Davis, and AMC is playing them all.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live EST
A pair of Western Conference contests are in store tonight on ESPN as the Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz are in Los Angeles to face the Lakers.
Sweet Mountain Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Country music star Laney Blu (Broadway and Patsy & Loretta star Megan Hilty) hasn’t been back to her Tennessee hometown in years, and when a quick pit stop home to see her family is elongated by a freak snowstorm, she’s stranded and is roped into taking part in a local Christmas concert. As Laney spends time in her hometown, she finds herself falling in love with the people, place and the town’s handsome snowplow driver (Marcus Rosner).
The Blacklist: “Kuwait”
NBC, 8pm EST
Cooper’s (Harry Lennix) moral compass is tested when an officer he served with as a young man, long presumed dead, resurfaces as a POW.
Monster of the Month: Godzilla
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
TCM’s monthlong salute to Godzilla concludes tonight with Godzilla vs. Megalon (1973), Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1975) and Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975). These are followed by a non-Godzilla Toho Studios monster mash called The War of the Gargantuas (1966).
Fresh Off the Boat: “Hal-Lou-Ween”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
It’s Halloween again, and with Eddie (Hudson Yang) getting closer to college (maybe), the Huang boys are determined to find a group costume they can all agree on. Meanwhile, Louis (Randall Park) decides this is the year he’ll finally show Jessica (Constance Wu) why his favorite spooky holiday is so great.
College Football: USC at Colorado
ESPN2, 9pm Live EST
A Pac-12 battle at Folsom Field in Boulder has the USC Trojans visiting the Colorado Buffaloes on ESPN2.
A Merry Christmas Match
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Corey (Ashley Newbrough) works in her mom’s antique shop and puts on a Christmas pageant every year to honor her late father. When Ryder (Kyle Dean Massey) visits the store, Corey wonders if she should have left town to follow her dream of becoming a theater director.
American Masters: “Rothko: Pictures Must Be Miraculous”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the life of Mark Rothko, the celebrated artist whose luminous color-field paintings helped define the abstract expressionist movement, which shifted the art world epicenter from Paris to New York.
Blue Bloods: “The Price You Pay”
CBS, 10pm EST
Frank (Tom Selleck) works to vindicate a detective (guest star Mike Carlsen) accused of using excessive force in the new episode “The Price You Pay.”
Songwriting With Soldiers
PBS, 10pm EST
The organization SongwritingWith:Soldiers is a unique collaboration of professional artists working with veterans to tell their stories of war and the return home through song. This concert special celebrates music’s power to heal and bring diverse people together.