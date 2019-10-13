Why We Hate
Discovery Channel, New Series!
Tennessee Williams said hate “can only exist where there is no understanding.” This ambitious six-part docuseries from Steven Spielberg and documentarian Alex Gibney digs deep into that emotion and the destruction it causes.
NFL Football
NFL Network & NBC, beginning at 9:30am Live EST
A full Sunday of NFL action begins in the morning as the Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on NFL Network. Sunday Night Football on NBC has the Pittsburgh Steelers in Carson, Calif., to face the L.A. Chargers.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: 1000Bulbs.com 500
NBC, 2pm Live EST
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue today at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway with the second of three races in the Round of 12.
The Simpsons: “The Fat Blue Line”
FOX, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Jason Momoa guest-voices as himself while Bob Odenkirk voices a mob lawyer in an episode where a pickpocket targets festivalgoers. After the state investigator puts the wrong man in jail, Chief Wiggum sets out to clear his name, catch the real criminal and show he’s still up for police work.
Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall: “The Sheriff’s Son”
Investigation Discovery, 8pm EST
When an Arkansas outdoorsman disappears, authorities wade through a series of accusations and rumors in their hunt for the missing man. As they zero in on a suspect and the body count rises, detectives rush to capture the killer before it’s too late.
Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott return for the second installment of their mystery franchise as puzzle-solving newspaper crossword editor Tess Harper and police lieutenant Logan O’Connor. After a marriage proposal turns from joy to murder, Tess and Logan are called upon to solve the crime. “We have to solve the puzzle,” teases Elliott. “So get your thinking caps on!”
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Hail Mary”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Hail Mary,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) run protection detail for retired Navy Admiral Kilbride (guest star Gerald McRaney) in an operation to locate a missing Naval intelligence officer.
The Rookie: “The Bet”
ABC
Castle reunion! Tonight Nathan Fillion welcomes two actors who played detectives to his crime-solving mystery writer on the 2009-16 ABC drama. Seamus Dever visits as the shady right-hand man to a city councilwoman, and Jon Huertas is a Homeland Security agent in peril.
E! True Hollywood Story: “Who Is Kim Kardashian West?”
E!, 10pm EST
Reality star, businesswoman, mother, wife, sister, prison-reform advocate and potential attorney Kim Kardashian West, along with friends, family and Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam Chazan, discusses the real Kim.
Madam Secretary: “The Strike Zone”
CBS, 10:30pm EST
Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) faces mounting protests over rising fuel costs as she prepares to throw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game in the new episode “The Strike Zone.”
Ballers
HBO, 11pm EST, Series Finale!
Tonight, the comedy that explores the world of pro football through the eyes of past and present players comes to an end. The series stars Dwayne Johnson as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager.
Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America
AMC, 12am (late-night) EST, New Series!
Each episode of this musical docuseries from executive producers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Alex Gibney, and directors Erik Parker and One9 focuses on a groundbreaking song. The premiere episode delves into Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks” and how, in an era of excess, a Christian rap song challenged the church and its own ideals about religion and rap music.