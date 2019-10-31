“Hocus Pocus” Marathon
Freeform, beginning at 12:30pm EST
If you love the 1993 flick starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, Freeform is airing an almost 12-hour-long marathon to make your Halloween extra witchy.
Horror Classics: Horror Double Features
TCM, beginning at 6am EST
All day on Halloween, Turner Classic Movies airs back-to-back features of two titles sharing a theme — from ’30s Horror to Haunted Houses to Horror Anthologies and more. Among the movies you’ll see today are Freaks (1932), House on Haunted Hill (1958), Black Sabbath (1963), Bride of Frankenstein (1935) and more.
“The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
FXX, beginning at 9:30am EST
Prepare for an invasion by Kang and Kodos as FXX treats viewers to a marathon of 28 “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episodes.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Whistlin’ Past the Graveyard”
ABC, 8pm EST
Alex (Justin Chambers) is hoping to impress investors at Pac-Gen North, but when he hears disturbing news about skeletons on the construction site grounds, he enlists Richard (James Pickens Jr.) to help with distraction tactics. Teddy (Kim Raver) feels the pressure to be super-mom after tasking herself with creating original Halloween costumes for Allison and Leo.
The Very Very Best of the ’70s
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the countdown series concludes with a celebration of the most iconic horror movies of the 1970s. Host Katie Daryl and guests like George Wallace, Mindy Cohn, Dee Wallace and Barry Williams share their thoughts on big-screen shockers like Dawn of the Dead (1978), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) and many more.
The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time
The CW, 8pm EST
What makes a scary movie scary? Find out as Dean Cain counts down the scariest movies of all time, with guest appearances by Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton; Jackie Fabulous; Darrin Butters and Ezra Weiss; Brandon Rogers; Katherine Murray and Noah Matthews; Ron Pearson; Mikalah Gordon; and Neel Ghosh and Sheridan Pierce.
College Football: West Virginia at Baylor
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The Baylor Bears welcome their Big 12 rivals, the West Virginia Mountaineers, to McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, for a Halloween matchup on ESPN.
NFL Football: San Francisco at Arizona
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers haunt State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., for a Halloween Thursday Night Football fight against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.
Perfect Harmony: “Halle-Boo-Yah”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
When Ginny (Anna Camp) tries to step into a new management role at work, Arthur (Bradley Whitford) helps her overcome her fears of inadequacy. And when Dwayne (Geno Segers) opts out of a longstanding Halloween tradition, Wayne (Will Greenberg) fears that they’re growing apart.
The Good Place: “A Chip Driver Mystery”
NBC, 9pm EST
One of the new residents creates a division in the ranks.
Ghost Adventures: Curse of the Harrisville Farmhouse
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
This special two-hour Halloween episode of Ghost Adventures finds the crew investigating the Rhode Island home of the Perron family, whose horrifying hauntings were portrayed in the hit film The Conjuring.
Law & Order: SVU: “Murdered at a Bad Address”
NBC, 10pm EST
The case of a teenage girl assaulted in the projects leads to a startling discovery. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) puts her trust in someone from her past.