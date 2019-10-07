Bluff City Law: “25 Years to Life”
NBC, 10pm EST
The fate of an innocent man is in the hands of Elijah (Jimmy Smits) and Jake (Barry Sloane). Meanwhile, Sydney (Caitlin McGee) and Anthony (Michael Luwoye) take a case brought to them by an old professor that may be more than it seems.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Fresh Coat”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Welcome to the Fresh Coat,” Dave volunteers to repaint the Butlers’ house, setting off a chain of events that affects both families.
All American: “Hussle & Motivate”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
After winning the state championship, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes he needs to make some major changes to get his life back on track, while Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Corey (Chad L. Coleman) have a tough conversation regarding their family.
NFL Football: Cleveland at San Francisco
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns head to the Bay Area to battle Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
9-1-1: “The Searchers”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the wake of a massive tsunami that hit the Santa Monica Pier, the crew of 118 race to save lives.
Private Lives of the Windsors
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
This three-episode series reveals the scandals and secrets surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s father, uncles and aunt — the first young royals ever to be thrust into the spotlight to win over public opinion as part of a royal rebrand.
Below Deck
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The reality show cruises Thailand for the first time! Our pick for the luxury yacht crew member most likely to Thai one on: deckhand Tanner, who says his motto is “GVO” (good vibes only). Quippy chief stewardess Kate Chastain returns.
All Rise: “Sweet Bird of Truth”
CBS, 9pm EST
The freshman legal drama continues with the new episode “Sweet Bird of Truth,” in which Lola (Simone Missick) immerses herself in the world of online gaming when she presides over her first trial concerning cybercrimes.
Black Lightning: “The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of Blackbird”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
We find Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn (Christine Adams) as Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) tightens his grip on the Pierce family, leaving Jennifer (China Anne McClain) abandoned.
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Familiar faces and new alliances are on hand as the best street racers in the country head back to the track for an all-new season.
Retro Report on PBS
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
Journalist Celeste Headlee and artist Masud Olufani connect the present to the past with stories from the documentary news organization Retro Report, and New Yorker humorist Andy Borowitz adds his signature wit. In the first episode, topics include social media’s addictive power and how the NFL protests have ties to 1968. See how Wall Street women fought harassment and learn about a python invasion. Borowitz compares political ads to cigarettes.
The Good Doctor: “Claire”
ABC
House creator David Shore reels in Robert Sean Leonard to guest star on his latest show — as a sports fisherman who demands a huge marlin be detached from his thigh without damaging the prize catch. Dr. Claire Brown faces complications at home and work as she prepares to lead her first surgery.
Our Boys
HBO, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Our Boys follows Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz), an Israeli terrorism investigator, as he investigates the murder of a Palestinian teen, which is believed to be a retaliation for the days-earlier kidnappings and murders of three Jewish teens by Hamas militants. It also examines how these horrific events of Summer 2014 affected both Jews and Arabs.
POV: “América”
PBS, 10pm EST
Diego lives away from his family, where he scrubs wax in a surf shop by day and stilt-walks the esplanade by night. He returns home after his grandmother, América, falls from her bed, leading to his father’s arrest for elder neglect.
Cash Cab
Bravo, 11:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
New Yorkers and tourists alike have pined for a chance to test their knowledge and win money in the iconic Cash Cab. Now, they may get a chance, and this time with a Bravo twist. In this series reboot, the questions will include more for lovers of pop culture and even a few appearances from Bravo-lebrities.
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Adult Swim, 12am (late-night) EST, New Series!
Acclaimed animator Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack) is back with this five-night animated event series. Relying solely on music and imagery, the story follows a caveman at the dawn of evolution as he forms an unlikely friendship with an almost-extinct dinosaur.