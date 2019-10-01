NCIS: “Into the Light”
CBS, 8pm EST
With their lives in danger, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Ziva’s (guest star Cote de Pablo) rogue investigation takes an unexpected turn when a possible terrorist plot is revealed in the new episode “Into the Light.”
The Conners: “A Kiss Is Just a Kiss”
ABC, 8pm EST
Darlene (Sara Gilbert) continues to struggle with deciding between David (Johnny Galecki) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). Becky (Lecy Goranson) begins to doubt herself as a mom, and Mark (Ames McNamara) gets in trouble at school when a picture of him and his boyfriend kissing goes viral. Meanwhile, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) continues to avoid her problems by keeping busy with everyone else’s.
The Resident: “Flesh of My Flesh”
FOX, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
David Alan Grier of FOX’s The Cool Kids and talk show host Montel Williams guest-star when Cain (Morris Chestnut) tries to recruit others to join him on a dangerous surgery that will garner publicity for the hospital.
MLB Playoffs: NL Wild-Card Game
TBS, 8pm Live EST
The pressure is on the National League’s two wild-card playoff teams in this win-or-go-home showdown for the right to move on to the NL Division Series beginning Oct. 3.
FBI: “The Lives of Others”
CBS, 9pm EST
After the son of a prominent mommy blogger is kidnapped, the team must sweep through her 2 million followers to find the culprit in the new episode “The Lives of Others.”
Pandora: “Simple Twist of Fate”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Picking up the pieces from the attack on the Fleet Training Academy by Leone Vokk (guest star Manu Bennett), Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Oliver Dench) must confront Tierney (guest star Tina Casciani) to stop her sinister plans for galactic domination while Atria’s (Raechelle Banno) grassroots movement on Adar to run for Seeker may have serious consequences for the clones as well as her friends.
Diego Maradona
HBO, 9pm EST
Drawing on more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona’s personal archives, this documentary feature charts the trials and triumphs of the legendary footballer.
This Is Us: “The Pool: Part Two”
NBC, 9pm EST
Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) adjust to life in Philadelphia. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) take the Big Three to the pool.
black-ish: “Every Day I’m Struggling”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
When Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson) realize Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) been taking them for granted, they decide it’s time to band together and cut him off for good. Meanwhile, Jack (Miles Brown) discovers he has a very lucrative talent — only Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) wants to use it for all the wrong reasons.
Emergence: “Camera Wheelbarrow Tiger Pillow”
ABC, 10pm EST
As Jo (Allison Tolman) and Chris (Robert Bailey Jr.) attempt to identify the sinister forces coming after Piper (Alexa Swinton), a mysterious man hinders their search and brings danger too close to home. Meanwhile, Abby (Zabryna Guevara) works with Piper to trigger her lost memory, while Jo makes a shrewd deal with Benny (Owain Yeoman) to secure Piper’s future safety.
In a Man’s World
Bravo, 10pm EST, New Series!
Four dynamic women embark on the journey of a lifetime as they transform into men to experience life from the opposite side. With the help of an Academy Award-winning special effects makeup team and skilled voice and movement coaches, each woman develops her own alter ego and spends two days living in a man’s world. These women are looking to flip the script and experience a day without bias from the people who held them back in the past.
NCIS: New Orleans: “The Terminator Conundrum”
CBS, 10pm EST
NCIS investigates a private plane crash after a Navy pilot says she saw an unidentified object in the new episode “The Terminator Conundrum.”
Mayans M.C.: “Xquic”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Xquic,” an unexpected storm kicks up dust south of the border, while old family secrets bleed into familial affairs.
Valley of the Damned: “The Jehovah Jinx”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Jehovah’s Witness Pam Candelario is murdered and her husband Ralph is severely beaten during what at first appears to be a home invasion. But this soon turns into one of the most bizarre murder cases the police have ever encountered.
New Amsterdam: “The Big Picture”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) invokes a hospital-wide census in an effort to get to know the staff of New Amsterdam on a deeper level. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes a leap of faith that lands him in hot water, and Dr. Castro (Ana Villafañe) extends her treatment plan to more patients in the hospital.
Most Terrifying Places
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In Travel Channel’s “Ghostober” Halloween event, spooky premieres will air each night throughout October. Things kick off tonight with this new six-episode series that counts down the scariest places on the globe. Cinematic reenactments, interviews with locals and insights from historians reveal why these locations have become so frightening.