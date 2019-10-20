Watchmen
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
Damon Lindelof, the producer behind mind-boggling shows like Lost and The Leftovers, marks his TV return by bringing the famed bestselling graphic novel Watchmen into 2019 with a cast that includes Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson and many others. Set in Tulsa, the series picks up 30 years after the comic’s ending and explores what the world looks like now, when masked vigilantes are being treated as outlaws.
“Final Destination” Marathon
AMC, beginning at 8:45am EST
Catch the quintet of quake-inducing films in the Final Destination franchise.
The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror XXX”
FOX, 8pm EST
The 30th Halloween installment and Episode 666 overall of the animated series (no, we’re not making that up) features a demon Maggie, a mission to rescue Milhouse from another dimension, dead-Homer’s spirit trying on some new bodies for size and Selma finally finding love in an unlikely place — the alien in the basement.
Expedition Amelia
National Geographic, 8pm EST
National Geographic Explorer-at-Large Dr. Robert Ballard, best known for his 1985 discovery of the Titanic, is setting out to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart’s disappearance. “I have always been intrigued by the story of Amelia Earhart because she shocked the world doing what everyone thought was impossible, much like what I have attempted to do my entire career as a deep-sea explorer,” Ballard said. “Using state-of-the-art technology and decades of evidence collected in regard to her disappearance, I would say we have a real shot at rewriting history by solving one of the greatest mysteries of our time.”
NFL Football: Philadelphia at Dallas
NBC, 8:15pm Live EST
A big Sunday Night Football matchup between NFC East rivals is in store as Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Yellow Jack”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Yellow Jack,” while Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) are aboard the USS Allegiance, the ship is placed under quarantine for possible Ebola exposure.
Bob’s Burgers: “Pig Trouble in Little Tina”
FOX, 9pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Jenny Slate and Billy Eichner guest-voice when Tina dissects a fetal pig and science class gets spooky.
Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott return for the latest installment of their mystery franchise. “It’s all about magic,” hints Elliott. “It’s also got a lot of Clue elements, which are really fun. The director did a lot of nice, swiping camera angles, and you feel like you’re in a magic show.”
Ultimate Cowboy Showdown
INSP, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Tonight, after a week of intense and grit-testing competition, country superstar Trace Adkins will crown a winner who will earn the title of Ultimate Cowboy.
Leavenworth
Starz, 9:30pm EST, New Docuseries!
Steven Soderbergh executive produces this true-crime docuseries that looks at the military justice system. It tells the story of Clint Lorance, who is serving a 19-year sentence for murder at the United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth. While deployed in Afghanistan in July 2012, the former first lieutenant ordered his soldiers to fire on three local men riding a motorcycle, killing two of them and outraging his platoon.
The Rookie: “Warriors and Guardians”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) gets off to a rocky start after being introduced to his new training officer Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), who has an unconventional approach to police work after her stint as an undercover detective. Meanwhile, Officer Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) finds herself navigating a case that triggers a personal memory.
Madam Secretary: “Killer Robots”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Killer Robots,” Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) must decide whether to use autonomous unmanned weapons or send U.S. soldiers to bring the mastermind of the U.N. gas attack to justice.
E! True Hollywood Story: “Does Hip-Hop Reject Women?”
E!, 10pm EST
Hip-hop legends Yo-Yo, Da Brat, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa talk about what it was like to rise to fame as female rappers in a male-dominated industry. Despite their fame and many accomplishments, did they and the women who came after them get their due? Or is fame still fleeting for females in hip-hop?
Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall: “Driven to Murder”
Investigation Discovery, 8pm EST
In October 2016, after helping a friend fix his computer, 18-year-old tech prodigy Sam Poss takes off on foot and never returns home. Did the beloved teen run away? Was there an accident? Police work around the clock to find the truth.
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Showtime, 10:20pm EST, Season Finale
The first season of the dark comedy about a minimum-wage water park employee (Kirsten Dunst) conning her way to the top of the multimillion-dollar pyramid scheme that brought financial ruin to her family comes to a close.