Ultimate Cowboy Showdown
INSP, 9pm EST, New Series!
Country superstar Trace Adkins hosts this weeklong reality competition that will test a dozen real-life cowboys (and cowgirls) in team and individual challenges. At the end of the competition-filled week, a single cowboy will rise above the rest and earn the title of Ultimate Cowboy.
The Casagrandes
Nickelodeon, 1:30pm EST, New Series!
This spinoff of the Nickelodeon animated series The Loud House follows the adventures of 11-year-old Ronnie Anne after she, her mom and her older brother move into the city to live above the family’s mercado as a large and loving multigenerational family. The series premieres with back-to-back episodes “Going Overboard” and “Walk Don’t Run.”
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to Co-Habitation”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Welcome to Co-Habitation,” the Butlers temporarily move in with the Johnsons and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) makes a surprising discovery about Dave (Max Greenfield).
NFL Football: Detroit at Green Bay
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Matthew Stafford leads the Detroit Lions into Green Bay’s Lambeau Field to duke it out with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Monday Night Football.
9-1-1: “Triggers”
FOX, 8pm EST
The first responders race to save workers in a high-rise during a fire drill; a mother and her sons are involved in a perilous car accident; and squabbling siblings fight over a family heirloom.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 7/The Battles Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
The blind auditions come to an end as the coaches finalize their teams. The battle rounds then begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Normani (Team Kelly), Darius Rucker (Team Blake), Usher (Team Legend) and will.i.am (Team Gwen) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the knockout rounds. The battle rounds continue tomorrow night.
The Terror: Infamy
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the finale of the season that was partially set in a Japanese internment camp, the Nakayamas look to the past for answers while Amy and Yamato-san struggle to once again assimilate into American life. Starring Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Cristina Rodlo, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa and George Takei.
All Rise: “A View From the Bus”
CBS, 9pm EST
When a jury’s field trip to a crime scene takes a dramatic turn, Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) must determine if the trip she granted helped the defendant or biased the jury in the new episode “A View From the Bus.”
The Good Doctor: “Take My Hand”
ABC, 10pm EST
As a conspiracy theorist (Josh Malina) questions Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) about his liver damage, Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas) treats a woman whose inability to feel pain is threatening both her marriage and her life. Meanwhile, Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) each face crises in their romantic relationships.
Bluff City Law: “Fire in a Crowded Theater”
NBC, 10pm EST
After a young woman is murdered, Elijah (Jimmy Smits) and Anthony (Michael Luwoye) take on hate speech in a case against controversial leader Campbell Mathers, who is represented by Elijah’s old friend and attorney Rachel Madsen.