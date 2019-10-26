Destination Fear
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Maverick paranormal explorer Dakota Laden takes his sister Chelsea and best friend Tanner across the country in an RV to spend the night in the most haunted locations in America. The goal: to face their deepest, darkest fears and prove that the only way we can understand the paranormal is if we push ourselves to the limits of fear and overcome the terror it creates in us.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues visit the Boston Bruins in a rematch of the 2019 finals series. Then in an all-Canadian matchup, the Calgary Flames hit the road to take on the Winnipeg Jets.
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jill Wagner stars alongside Matthew Davis and Donna Mills as Abbey, a single mom who has given up on her career as a talented interior designer. When she is contracted by Grinch-like billionaire Nick Sinclair (Davis) to decorate his estate for a gala, she rediscovers her passion for her career and thaws Nick’s heart. “Matthew Davis is from The Vampire Diaries, and it’s his first Hallmark movie,” says Wagner. “I can’t wait to show him the ropes!”
The Road Home for Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Lindsay (Marla Sokoloff) and Wes (Rob Mayes) — rival musicians in a dueling piano show — find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve, they decide to drive together to their neighboring hometowns. As the road trip progresses, romantic high jinks ensue, including a flock of Santa conventioneers, a Nativity play in need of saving and a Nashville performance with music royalty (Marie Osmond).