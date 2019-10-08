The Flash: “Into the Void”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever.
The Conners: “The Preemie Monologues”
ABC, 8pm EST
Harris (Emma Kenney) is forced to confront Darlene (Sara Gilbert) about her lifestyle, while Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) involves herself in other people’s problems to avoid confronting her own. Meanwhile, Becky (Lecy Goranson) is overwhelmed by the costs of raising a baby, so her family steps in to help.
2019 Hip Hop Awards
BET, 8pm EST
Cardi B leads the field with 10 nominations at this year’s installment of the ceremony that highlights the best in hip-hop music. DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole each tied for the second-most nominations with eight nods apiece. Other notable nominees include Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Megan Thee Stallion and Rick Ross.
NCIS: “Going Mobile”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Going Mobile,” the body of a Marine is found hidden under an 18-wheeler, and the NCIS team tracks the vehicle’s previous locations to pinpoint the crime scene and suspect.
NHL Hockey: San Jose at Nashville
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
The San Jose Sharks head to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to face off against the Predators on NBCSN.
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
PBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the episode “Hollywood Royalty,” Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actors Isabella Rossellini, Anjelica Huston and Mia Farrow unearth surprising new revelations about their family histories, taking them generations beyond their famous cinematic forebears.
FBI: “American Idol”
CBS, 9pm EST
Sasha Alexander guest-stars as a leading presidential candidate who’s the target of a car bomb. When agents Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) investigate motives to prevent another attack, the question arises: Is it political, or because of something else in her background?
black-ish: “Feminisn’t”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
When Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) learns that Diane (Marsai Martin) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) don’t believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Meanwhile, Junior (Marcus Scribner) and Jack (Miles Brown) help Dre (Anthony Anderson) after he realizes he is out of touch with modern-day feminism.
Emergence: “MG CU BID”
ABC
Terry O’Quinn, best known as Lost’s John Locke, tonight joins another ABC thriller, Emergence, as Richard Kindred, the take-no-prisoners billionaire head of a tech holding company. He’ll be key to police chief Jo Evans’ (Allison Tolman) investigation into the identity of a mysterious little girl called Piper (Alexa Swinton). “He’s as intimidating as I can make him and unbending,” O’Quinn reveals.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Bad Apple”
CBS, 10pm EST
Boss Pride (Scott Bakula) travels to the Big Bad Apple (the show shot on location in New York City), but it’s not to visit his daughter, Laurel (Shanley Caswell). New DNA evidence has linked a crime to a cold case he helped investigate at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Valley of the Damned: “Impossible Perpetrator”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
When teen Candace Hiltz is shot and killed in Prison Valley, the police pursue her troubled brother James as a potential suspect. With no evidence against him, the case goes cold. Ten years later, things heat up when a cop’s storage unit is discovered to contain evidence in Candace’s murder.
New Amsterdam: “Replacement”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) takes a chance on a new assistant and goes toe-to-toe with the board on a new plan. Meanwhile, Iggy (Tyler Labine) struggles to figure out what is causing a unit-wide illness, and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) receives some shocking news.