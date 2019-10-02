Stumptown: “Missed Connections”
ABC, 10pm EST
Dex (Cobie Smulders) is hired by a wealthy man to search for a woman whom he recently met, but she quickly learns that the task is not as simple as it seems. Meanwhile, Dex and Grey’s (Jake Johnson) history unfolds.
The Goldbergs: “Dana’s Back”
ABC, 8pm EST
Adam (Sean Giambrone) gets a surprise from his past when Dana (Natalie Alyn Lind) returns to William Penn. Meanwhile, Barry (Troy Gentile) and Erica (Hayley Orrantia) are finally off to college, until they realize they have nowhere on campus to live.
2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1
The CW, 8pm EST
Recorded in September and hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this two-night event showcases musical acts Alicia Keys, Cage the Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance the Rapper, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and more.
MLB Playoffs: AL Wild-Card Game
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
One AL team’s season will end tonight and another team will advance to the AL Division Series as ESPN airs the wild-card playoff game.
Chicago Med: “We’re Lost in the Dark”
NBC, 8pm EST
Drs. Choi (Brian Tee) and Charles (Oliver Platt) have difficult decisions to make as a dying man tries to preserve his future life with a controversial scientific method. Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and April (Yaya DaCosta) clash over how to handle a mysterious patient, and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) questions Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) capabilities. Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) assigns a nurse to shadow Maggie (Marlyne Barrett), much to her dismay.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 8pm Live EST
The St. Louis Blues raise their first Stanley Cup banner to the rafters of Enterprise Center on opening night of the 2019-20 NHL regular season vs. the Washington Capitals. NBCSN’s second game has the San Jose Sharks at the Vegas Golden Knights.
Nature: “Octopus: Making Contact”
PBS, 8pm EST
The octopus has long provided the inspiration for science fiction’s mysterious extraterrestrials. But scientists have discovered these highly intelligent animals are also individual personalities, able to recognize faces and interact with others. This is the story of an octopus named Heidi and her evolving relationship with marine biologist and professor David Scheel of the Alaska Pacific University. Scheel links his discoveries to octopus findings from all over the world and explores how we and a creature so different from us could have so much in common.
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite
TNT, 8pm Live EST, New Series!
TNT’s first wrestling program in 18 years is a “wrestling show brought to you by wrestlers for wrestling fans,” tells Cody Rhodes, an executive vice president of AEW and son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes. The league has already wrangled some of the top wrestlers of today, including Rhodes, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Every week, All Elite Wrestling will present a live two-hour event from one of the nation’s premier wrestling venues.
Modern Family: “Snapped”
ABC, 9pm EST
Claire (Julie Bowen) needs to get everyone out of the house before they make her look bad in front of a reporter from an important women’s business magazine. Meanwhile, Jay (Ed O’Neill) invites Manny (Rico Rodriguez) to a little wine tasting in an attempt to spend some quality time together.
SEAL Team
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 of SEAL Team begins with “Welcome to the Refuge: Part 1,” in which Jason (David Boreanaz) leads the team on a mission in Serbia to track down an organization linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts.
Almost Family
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
This lighthearted dramedy tells the story of a pioneering fertility doctor (Timothy Hutton) who used his own sperm to conceive upwards of 100 children. Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow stars as Julia Bechley, the doctor’s adoring only child whose life is upended when her father is exposed and potential siblings start flocking to the clinic for genetic tests.
Chicago Fire: “A Real Shot in the Arm”
NBC, 9pm EST
Lt. Casey (Jesse Spencer) struggles to get Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) to sign off on an energetic new recruit. Against her better judgment, Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) extends an olive branch to her irritating new medic. Otis (Yuri Sardarov) inspires Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to seek new partners at Molly’s. Brett (Kara Killmer) realizes life in Fowlerton will take some getting used to.
S.W.A.T.
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 3 premiere episode “Fire in the Sky,” city departments join forces to stop a serial bomber using drones as detonation devices. Amy Farrington joins the regular cast as Lt. Piper Lynch, a senior officer in the LAPD’s Hollywood division.
Total Divas
E!, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
New and returning fan-favorite WWE divas are back, ready to face their fears and rise to new challenges. Ronda Rousey, Naomi, Nia Jax, Natalya and others take part in the new season. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will make guest appearances this season as well.
The Murder Tapes: “I Did It”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Michelle Kinney is a free-spirited, trusting and generous mother in Dubuque, Iowa, who is loved by the entire town. That town is shocked when Michelle is found murdered in her apartment. Investigators discover that Michelle often took in people who were going through tough times and needed a place to stay for a few nights. This leads them to question if her generous spirit contributed to her death.
Chicago P.D.: “Assets”
NBC, 10pm EST
When Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) goes undercover in a dangerous South Side drug syndicate, he learns there may be more to its kingpin than meets the eye. Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) tries to join Atwater undercover, but finds himself at a disadvantage. Voight (Jason Beghe) petitions the brass to show Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) leniency in his court case.
Wild Metropolis
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Discover the extraordinary animals adapting to life in the world’s most loved cities and witness the remarkable ways they meet the challenges of surviving in the newest habitat on the planet.