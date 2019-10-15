Treadstone
USA Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
Set amid the CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, this series explores the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.
NHL Hockey: Tampa Bay at Montreal
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to Quebec to face off against Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens on NBCSN.
The Conners: “Lanford … Lanford”
ABC, 8pm EST
Desperate for more income, Becky (Lecy Goranson) seeks a bartending position at Casita Bonita, causing major concern for Dan (John Goodman) due to her struggle with alcoholism. Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) finally nears a decision between David (Johnny Galecki) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), and Harris’ (Emma Kenney) new friend Odessa (Eliza Bennett) means new trouble.
Carrie
AMC, 8pm EST
Catch the AMC premiere of this 2013 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.
NCIS: “Someone Else’s Shoes”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Someone Else’s Shoes,” the NCIS team links a bizarre crime scene at Arlington National Cemetery to a string of attacks on homeless veterans.
The Flash: “A Flash of the Lightning”
The CW, 8pm EST
Faced with the news of his impending death, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) resiliency suffers as he struggles to fight fate. Meanwhile, Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) career as a D.A. conflicts with her identity when she crosses paths with a villainous meta-human.
FBI: “An Imperfect Science”
CBS, 9pm EST
After a shooting at a nightclub, it appears that the FBI may have ignored previous threats from a local white supremacist group in the new episode “An Imperfect Science.”
Arrow: “Starling City”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
While trying to decipher the Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) mission, Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces. Meanwhile, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William’s (Ben Lewis) team clash with a new foe.
The Curse of Oak Island: The Top 25 Theories
History, 9pm EST
This pre-season special looks back on six seasons of the docuseries and counts down the 25 most incredible moments ahead of Season 7.
This Is Us: “Flip a Coin”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kevin (Justin Hartley) reflects on his past. Rebecca (Mandy Moore) visits Randall (Niles Fitch) at college. Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) mom comes to visit. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) share new experiences with baby Jack.
The Purge
USA Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The second season of the series based on the hit horror films, which revolve around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal, dives into what life is like the rest of the year. Opening on Purge Night, the season follows the characters as they are changed by their experiences and now face 364 days to prepare for the next Purge holiday.
Emergence: “No Outlet”
ABC, 10pm EST
After learning more about Piper’s (Alexa Swinton) origins, Jo (Allison Tolman) struggles with the decision to shelter her. Benny (Owain Yeoman) enlists a friend to hack Kindred’s (guest star Terry O’Quinn) secret files, and Chris (Robert Bailey Jr.) clashes with a headstrong informant he’s assigned to protect.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Overlooked”
CBS, 10pm EST
The NCIS team uncovers a sinister plot by a private detention center contracted by the government to house undocumented immigrants in the new episode “Overlooked.”
New Amsterdam: “The Denominator”
NBC, 10pm EST
When Iggy (Tyler Labine) and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) discover a patient might be suffering from lead poisoning, they are forced to take on the city. Meanwhile, Max’s (Ryan Eggold) unsolicited attempts to help a patient backfire.