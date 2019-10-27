Mrs. Fletcher
HBO, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Based on a novel by Tom Perrotta, Mrs. Fletcher is the coming-of-age story of empty-nest mother Eve Fletcher (Kathryn Hahn) and her college freshman son, Brendan (Jackson White). When Brendan leaves for school, Eve has a sexual awakening. On the other hand, Brendan used to be the popular guy in high school, but he’s not having the same success with the college ladies.
A Christmas Movie Christmas
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
After making wishes to Santa, Eve (Lana McKissack) and her cynical sister Lacy (Kimberly Daugherty) wake up and find themselves trapped inside a Christmas movie where they are the stars. But when things start to go wrong, the sisters try to find a way out of the picture-perfect Christmas and back to reality. Brant Daugherty and Ryan Merriman also star.
Batwoman: “Who Are You?”
The CW, 8pm EST
A new villain with an eye for all things that sparkle drops in on the city. Kate (Ruby Rose) attempts to find a balance between her personal life and her new role as Gotham’s guardian. Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) has an uncomfortable encounter with Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who always seems to be one step ahead of the Kane family.
Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall: “Innocence Lost”
Investigation Discovery, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In July 2006, 22-year-old Tori Vienneau and her 10-month-old son Dean are both found strangled in their home. As San Diego police delve into Tori’s life, they uncover a complicated romance, a startling revelation and evidence to make an arrest.
No Time Like Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After Emma (Kyla Pratt) finds her college boyfriend’s engraved watch at a vintage jewelry shop, her sister Bronwyn (Rachel McLaren) believes it is a sign and decides to play cupid by secretly sending Emma to the same Vermont bed and breakfast as her long-ago love (Ed Ruttle). Jim O’Heir also stars.
NFL Football: Green Bay at Kansas City
NBC, 8:15pm Live EST
A shootout might be in store tonight on Sunday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers face the Chiefs at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Rockin’ Ghoulish Songs”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Host Katie Daryl is joined by a panel of music experts — Randy Jackson, Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach, Bruce Kullick and more — to count down Halloween favorites like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Ozzy Osbourne’s “Bark at the Moon,” Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man’s Party” and other classic creepy tunes.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Provenance”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Provenance,” the NCIS team searches for a stolen painting valued at $40 million after online chatter indicates the artwork is being sold on the black market to fund terrorist activity.
The Rookie: “Tough Love”
ABC, 10pm EST
As part of their second phase of training, the rookies are asked to develop their first confidential informants. Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) soon discovers that no two informants are the same and struggles with his newest task. Meanwhile, Officer Chen’s (Melissa O’Neil) mother complicates her home life when she comes to stay with her.
E! True Hollywood Story: “Horror Movies: Cursed or Coincidence?”
E!, 10pm EST
Zak Bagans — paranormal investigator, author, collector and founder of The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas — discusses with actress Linda Blair (The Exorcist) and others horrifying tales from film sets, including bone-chilling incidents actors experienced during and after production, and the terror-inducing haunted objects that inspired some of the scariest movies of all time.
Silicon Valley
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The biting satire of the tech industry begins its sixth and final season. At the end of last season, the Pied Piper team was expanding after a rare victory against their competitor Hooli.
Madam Secretary: “Valor”
CBS, 10:30pm EST
Henry (Tim Daly) encounters surprising resistance in his fight for legislation that helps Veterans Affairs provide better mental health care in the new episode “Valor.”