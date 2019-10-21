Catherine the Great
H
New Miniseries!Helen Mirren stars as Catherine the Great, who ruled the Russian empire and transformed its place in the world in the 18th century. The four-part drama follows the end of Catherine’s reign and her affair with the military leader Grigory Potemkin.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to Soul Food”
CBS, 8pm EST
The Butlers and Johnsons decide to go on a double date, and everyone gets more than they bargained for in the new episode “Welcome to Soul Food.”
NFL Football: New England at N.Y. Jets
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Monday Night Football features Tom Brady and the New England Patriots taking on Le’Veon Bell and the N.Y. Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST
After over 360 nominees and 900,000 votes cast by animal lovers across the country, the top vote-getters in seven canine categories — including Military, Shelter and Therapy — travel to Los Angeles for a star-studded gala. The event is cohosted by Beth Stern and James Denton and culminates with the announcement of the 2019 American Hero Dog.
The Voice: “The Battles, Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The battle rounds continue tonight and tomorrow night.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Whacking the Mole”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
After Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) has a romantic dream about Bob (Billy Gardell), she tries to suppress her feelings for him in the new episode “Whacking the Mole.”
The Love of Dogs Benefit Concert
Hallmark Channel, 10pm EST
Home & Family’s pet adoption expert Larissa Wohl hosts this fundraiser for the Pedigree Foundation’s efforts to help the millions of shelter and rescue dogs across the country find the loving homes they deserve. The one-hour special will feature performances from top country artists, including Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes and Easton Corbin.
Rock the Block
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
With only four weeks and $175,000 each, HGTV stars Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will face off to max out identical properties in the Los Angeles area — with the goal to add the most property value to each home. Hosted by Property Brothers star Drew Scott, the series will boast in-show surprises and special guest judges.
The River and the Wall
Starz, 9pm EST
This documentary follows five friends as they journey from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes and canoes to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a border wall on the natural environment.
Bluff City Law: “When the Levee Breaks”
NBC, 10pm EST
Sydney (Caitlin McGee) and Elijah (Jimmy Smits) help a 12-year-old girl find justice for the failed levee system that flooded her town. Della (Jayne Atkinson) and Anthony (Michael Luwoye) fight for an old blues musician’s song rights.