Nancy Drew
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
Literary heroine Nancy Drew gets a modern and spooky makeover in this dark drama. When the teen sleuth, played by Kennedy McMann, finds herself a suspect in the murder of a wealthy socialite, she and the four other suspects team up to clear their names and solve the crime. But the quintet discover that this slaying isn’t their coastal town’s only secret. Also stars Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Scott Wolf.
Rhythm + Flow
Netflix, New Series!
Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. search for the next breakout hip-hop star in this music competition series. New hourlong episodes of the 10-episode series will roll out each Wednesday, beginning with the auditions (Episodes 1-4), followed by cyphers, rap battles and music videos (Episodes 5-7), and samples, collaborations and the finale (Episodes 8-10).
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader has the New Jersey Devils at the Philadelphia Flyers, followed by the L.A. Kings at the Vancouver Canucks.
The Goldbergs: “Food in a Geoffy”
ABC
Making your way in the world today takes everything you’ve got — which Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner), boyfriend of Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia), learns on tonight’s episode of the 1980s-set comedy. When his new food-delivery service misplaces a cheesesteak, he calls on Erica’s dad, Murray (Jeff Garlin), for help finding it. As they scour the town, they run into some familiar faces portraying their neighbors: Cheers alums Rhea Perlman, Kirstie Alley, George Wendt and John Ratzenberger guest-starring as part of ABC’s “Cast From the Past Week.”
Riverdale: “Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 4 opens with an emotional goodbye to Fred Andrews and the late Luke Perry. The Beverly Hills, 90210 icon’s longtime friend and former costar Shannen Doherty guest-stars.
College Football: Appalachian State at Louisiana
ESPN2, 8pm Live EST
Sun Belt Conference foes collide at Cajun Field in Lafayette as the Appalachian State Mountaineers visit the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
Chicago Med: “In the Valley of the Shadows”
NBC, 8pm EST
Drs. Choi (Brian Tee) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) don’t see eye-to-eye over the treatment of a patient’s chronic pain. Meanwhile, rumors start to circulate about Maggie (Marlyne Barrett), and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) works to help a young boy, but her treatment suggestions are challenged by the parents, who believe in only using holistic remedies.
SEAL Team: “Ignore and Override”
CBS, 9pm EST
The mission in Serbia continues in the new episode “Ignore and Override,” as Jason’s (David Boreanaz) past returns to haunt him and leaves him contemplating his future.
Chicago Fire: “Badlands”
NBC, 9pm EST
Brett (Kara Killmer) and Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) question the suspicious circumstances surrounding a brutal attack at a juvenile detention center, which leaves them searching for the truth. A convoluted new technology installed inside Firehouse 51 tests everybody’s patience. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) gets chosen to represent the district at a leadership conference.
Modern Family: “Perfect Pairs”
ABC, 9pm EST
Isn’t it sweet how everyone wants to spend time with Haley and Dylan’s (Sarah Hyland and Reid Ewing) twins? Claire (Julie Bowen) needs them to network at Mommy and Me yoga and Luke (Nolan Gould) uses them to help buy wine when his fake ID doesn’t work. Awww.
Taken at Birth
TLC, 9pm EST, New Series!
This three-part series is a heart-wrenching journey of loss and reunion. Over 50 years ago, Thomas Hicks, a doctor from a small mining town in northern Georgia, illegally sold over 200 newborn babes out of the back of his clinic. For some he was a hero, for others the worst of evil as these babies’ real identities were completely erased. Searching for answers, hosts Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner turn to lead investigator Jane Blasio, a Hicks baby herself, who has dedicated her life to learning the truth. Together they unravel a decades-old mystery, reunite stolen babies with their birth families and, ultimately, help others find closure, acceptance and truth.
Single Parents: “Derek Sucks”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Angie (Leighton Meester) is sent into a tailspin when her long-absent ex Derek (guest star Adam Brody, Meester’s real-life husband) suddenly appears on her doorstep. She asks Will (Taran Killam) and Miggy (Jake Choi) for help because, despite his faults, she can’t resist Derek. Meanwhile, Douglas (Brad Garrett) and Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) try for a romantic second date.
Stumptown: “Rip City Dicks”
ABC
Dex, a determined loner, tries out a new partner — grizzled detective Artie Banks (Donal Logue) — she hopes will become a mentor.
S.W.A.T.: “Bad Faith”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Bad Faith,” Lt. Lynch (Amy Farrington) disrupts the SWAT team’s focus when the mayor tasks her with enacting a departmental review of the squad right as they pursue the unstable and dangerous fugitive leader of an infamous doomsday cult.
Chicago P.D.: “Familia”
NBC, 10pm EST
After a botched carjacking turns out to be something much bigger, Voight’s (Jason Beghe) unit goes toe-to-toe with a smart drug kingpin who only works with women. New recruit Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) struggles with the transition from undercover to intelligence, but the new case gives her a chance to play to her strengths.