The Unicorn: “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,” Wade (Walton Goggins) suddenly finds himself in a “relationship” he has no interest in when he has trouble turning down a second date.
MLB Playoffs: NL Division Series: Game 1
TBS, beginning at 5pm Live EST
TBS has exclusive coverage of both best-of-five-game National League Division Series beginning today. The two winners advance to the NL Championship Series beginning Oct. 11.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Back in the Saddle”
ABC, 8pm EST
The Grey Sloan doctors operate on a man who crashed into Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) car as Owen (Kevin McKidd), back from paternity leave, struggles with Tom’s (Greg Germann) new position. Outside the hospital, Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) recent firing doesn’t stop her from diagnosing those around her.
Young Sheldon: “A Broom Closet and Satan’s Monopoly Board”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) takes his education into his own hands in order to stay academically challenged in the new episode “A Broom Closet and Satan’s Monopoly Board.”
NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Seattle
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
NFC West foes clash at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field as Jared Goff and the L.A. Rams take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Superstore: “Testimonials”
NBC, 8pm EST
Amy (America Ferrera) attempts to gather glowing character testimony for Mateo’s (Nico Santos) immigration lawyer, but comes up short. Jonah (Ben Feldman) plans an engagement party for Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi), infuriating Dina (Lauren Ash), while Glenn (Mark McKinney) and Marcus (Jon Barinholtz) compete for Mateo’s old locker.
Horror Classics: Bewitched!
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Every Thursday in October, Turner Classic Movies will air a night of themed spooky movies. Tonight’s lineup features movies about witches, kicking off with Bell, Book and Candle (1958) and also including Horror Hotel (1960), The Devil’s Own (1966), Suspiria (1977) and more.
Mixtape: Don McLean
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Folk hero Don McLean recalls the genius of Buddy Holly and delivers a performance of his signature hit “American Pie.”
Perfect Harmony: “Fork Fest”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Arthur (Bradley Whitford) defies local customs, and the choir pays for his rudeness. For Cash’s (Spencer Allport) sake, Ginny (Anna Camp) vows to say nothing bad about Wayne (Will Greenberg).
A Million Little Things: “grand canyon”
ABC, 9pm EST
Eddie (David Giuntoli) manages to keep Theo (Tristan Byon) distracted in the midst of trying to track down Katherine (Grace Park), while Maggie (Allison Miller) realizes her mother’s surprise move to Boston might not be just for her. Meanwhile, Regina (Christina Moses) struggles with accepting Andrew’s (James Tupper) ideas about the restaurant.
Mom: “Pop Pop and a Puma”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Pop Pop and a Puma,” Christy (Anna Faris) and Adam (William Fichtner) clash over an incident at the bar, leaving Bonnie (Allison Janney) in a precarious situation.
The Good Place: “A Girl From Arizona Part 2”
NBC, 9pm EST
Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Michael (Ted Danson), Janet (D’Arcy Carden) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil) have their hands full when the new residents begin to show their true colors. Jason (Manny Jacinto) receives some unsettling news.
Chrisley Knows Best
USA Network, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
New Season 7 episodes of the reality series continue to chronicle the entertaining lives of outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family.
Carol’s Second Act: “You Give Me Fever”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “You Give Me Fever,” Carol (Patricia Heaton) must find a way to work around hospital policy to take extra time to observe an elderly patient.
Sunnyside: “The Ethiopian Executioner”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Garrett (Kal Penn) and Griselda (Diana Maria Riva) suspect Hakim (Samba Schutte) is involved in something suspicious. Brady (Moses Storm) takes refuge in Jun Ho (Joel Kim Booster) and Mei Lin’s (Poppy Liu) high-society life.
Evil: “177 Minutes”
CBS, 10pm EST
The team investigates the case of a 17-year-old soccer player (guest star Hannah Hodson) who came back to life after she had been declared dead for almost two hours in the new episode “177 Minutes.”
Law & Order: SVU: “The Darkest Journey Home”
NBC, 10pm EST
Benson (Mariska Hargitay) works with a young woman to help her remember the details and suspects in her rape. In order to learn a new witness-interview technique, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Fin (Ice T) have to experience it for themselves.
The Holzer Files
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Paranormal investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and equipment technician Shane Pittman investigate terrifying true hauntings from the recently discovered case files of one of America’s most well-known ghost hunters, Dr. Hans Holzer. Holzer’s captivating files include documents, letters, photographs and chilling audio and visual recordings dating back to the 1950s.