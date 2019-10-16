Chicago Fire: “Infection, Part I”
NBC, 8pm EST
Chicago Fire airs at a special time tonight as it kicks off a three-show crossover among the Chicago series. A rare but deadly bacteria takes its toll on numerous victims around the city, leaving Chicago’s finest first responders to work together alongside the CDC to resolve the dangerous situation. Following a fire at a local university that ties into the outbreak, Severide (Taylor Kinney) has suspicions that something bigger is happening.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The Colorado Avalanche are in Pittsburgh to skate against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in the first game of NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey twin bill. The second game has the Philadelphia Flyers in Edmonton to face off against the Oilers.
CMT Artists of the Year 2019
CMT, 8pm Live EST
The 10th annual celebration will air live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center and will honor this year’s Artists of the Year: Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. The 90-minute special will also feature country icon Reba McEntire being honored with the “Artist of a Lifetime” award, joining the ranks of previous “Lifetime” recipients including Loretta Lynn (2018), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014).
Riverdale: “Chapter Fifty-Nine: Fast Times at Riverdale High”
The CW, 8pm EST
Archie (KJ Apa) encourages Mad Dog (Eli Goree) to attend Riverdale High and join the football team. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) meets Mr. Chipping (guest star Sam Witwer), who offers him a spot at an elite school called Stonewall Prep. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is conflicted when information about her involvement in Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) arrest leaks to the public.
Modern Family: “Pool Party”
ABC, 9pm EST
Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) help Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) overcome her insecurities about wearing a bathing suit to a pool party but discover their own. Meanwhile, now that Gloria’s (Sofia Vergara) new internship is taking up so much of her time, Jay (Ed O’Neill) is feeling particularly neglected.
SEAL Team: “Adapt and Overcome”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Adapt and Overcome,” Bravo Team is on a mission in Azerbaijan to help retake a power plant in order to avoid political instability in the area.
Chicago Med: “Infection, Part II”
NBC, 9pm EST
An entire apartment complex is forced into quarantine when cases of the deadly virus turn into an epidemic. P.D. chases a lead that could point to a case of bioterrorism, and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) gets dangerously close to the suspect.
S.W.A.T.: “Funny Money”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Funny Money,” the SWAT team bumps heads with Lt. Lynch (Amy Farrington) when she signs them up for an off-book undercover operation to take down a local gang printing counterfeit money.
Chicago P.D.: “Infection, Part III”
NBC, 10pm EST
The three-show Chicago crossover concludes.