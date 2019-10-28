“The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
FXX, beginning at 6pm EST
FXX conjures up a 12-episode marathon of The Simpsons Halloween specials beginning with the first “Treehouse of Horror” from Season 2 in 1990.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Wagon”
CBS, 8pm EST
Dave (Max Greenfield) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) discover a common bond when they attend a concert together in the new episode “Welcome to the Wagon.”
All American: “They Reminisce Over You”
The CW, 8pm EST
When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries to talk to Layla (Greta Onieogou) about what is going on, things don’t work out quite as he hoped. It’s Billy (Taye Diggs), Corey (guest star Chad Coleman) and Grace’s (Karimah Westbrook) 25th high school reunion, which brings up a lot of memories and unfinished business.
NFL Football: Miami at Pittsburgh
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The Pittsburgh Steelers welcome Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins into Heinz Field for a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup on ESPN.
9-1-1: “Monsters”
FOX, 8pm EST
Athena (Angela Bassett) and the 118 respond to bizarre emergency calls on Halloween, including a flock of crows terrorizing a field trip, an office employee having a close encounter with an eight-limbed creature and a ghost-like girl wandering a neighborhood.
The Voice: “The Battles, Part 5/The Knockouts Premiere”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Battle Rounds conclude and the Knockout Rounds begin with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s strongest team members remaining from the Battles. The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. Global pop icon Taylor Swift will serve as a Mega Mentor and be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their teams as they prepare the artists for this challenge. The Knockouts continue tomorrow night.
Princess Diana’s Wicked Stepmother
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
This one-hour special examines the icy relationship between Princess Diana and her stepmother, Countess Raine Spencer. Candid interviews with insiders paint the picture of a backstabbing rivalry between the two women that ended with a surprising twist.
Below Deck: “Weekend at Brandy’s II”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Charter guest Brandy continues to stress the entire crew with her intoxicated shenanigans, culminating in an emergency beach rescue. When Brian breaks an expensive piece of equipment, Ashton begins to see cracks in his deck team. Meanwhile, Tanner gets stood up for a date with another crew member, and Kevin manages to insult Captain Lee two different ways in a single evening.
All Rise: “Fool for Liv”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Fool for Liv,” Lola (Simone Missick) contends with a fame-hungry defendant (guest star Bianca Santos) and a circus-like courtroom while presiding over a celebrity’s murder trial.
Prodigal Son: “All Souls and Sadists”
FOX, 9pm EST
When Bright (Tom Payne) uncovers a childhood photo of himself and his murderous father Martin (Michael Sheen), he is forced to focus on repressed childhood memories.
The Deuce
HBO, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The series starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, which chronicles the era when Times Square served as the heart of America’s sex trade, comes to an end after three seasons.
Bluff City Law: “The All-American”
NBC, 10pm EST
Sydney (Caitlin McGee) and Elijah (Jimmy Smits) try two separate cases for an ex-college football star who is dying. Della (Jayne Atkinson) is presented with a lifetime achievement award from the LGBTQ community.