The Misery Index
TBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Contestants must place embarrassing moments on a scale from 1-100 called the Misery Index, developed by a panel of therapists. They are helped by members of the comedy group the Tenderloins (Impractical Jokers) with host Jameela Jamil (The Good Place).
NCIS: “Wide Awake”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Wide Awake,” the NCIS team investigates a Marine (guest star Camryn Grimes) after evidence suggests she murdered her neighbor while being treated for insomnia by a hypnotherapist.
The Flash: “Dead Man Running”
The CW, 8pm EST
Knowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry (Grant Gustin) prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) uncovers a family secret.
MLB: World Series: Game 1
FOX, 8pm Live EST
FOX has exclusive coverage of the 115th World Series beginning with Game 1 tonight at the home park of the league champion with the better regular-season record. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Oct. 30.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
It’s opening night of the NBA regular season, and TNT tips off the celebration with a star-studded doubleheader. First up, No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are in Toronto to face the NBA champion Raptors. The second game is in Los Angeles, where LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers are “on the road” against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers.
mixed-ish: “All She Wants to Do Is Dance”
ABC, 9pm EST
It’s time for the Johnson kids’ first school dance, but before Bow (Arica Himmel) can dance the night away, she’ll have to consider the social impact of her date choice. Johan (Ethan William Childress) finds an outfit for the dance and discovers his love of fashion, while Santamonica (Mykal-Michelle Harris) spends some time with Harrison (Gary Cole).
Arrow: “Welcome to Hong Kong”
The CW, 9pm EST
Oliver (Stephen Amell), John (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rogers) and Tatsu (guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within the Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) plan. Connor (Joseph David Jones) has a heart-to-heart with his brother (guest star Charlie Barnett).
This Is Us: “Storybook Love”
NBC, 9pm EST
Rebecca (Mandy Moore) hosts a dinner party. Kevin (Justin Hartley) tries to support those around him. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) faces concerns about how his family is adjusting to their new home.
In a Man’s World: “Shital”
Bravo, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Shital’s career accomplishments don’t mean much to her conservative, Indian American family. Shital’s struggle to please them has pushed their relationship to the breaking point, and she makes the radical decision to go undercover as a man and infiltrate a family holiday celebration. Will meeting the male version of their daughter open the Patels’ eyes to how they treat her?
NCIS: New Orleans: “Spies & Lies”
CBS, 10pm EST
A Navy officer (guest star Michael Ocampo) asks the New Orleans field office for help when he suspects his girlfriend is a spy in the new episode “Spies & Lies.”
Truth About Murder With Sunny Hostin
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
Sunny Hostin, senior legal correspondent for ABC News, cohost of The View, a former federal prosecutor and current victims’ rights advocate, executive produces and hosts this true-crime docuseries. Hostin travels across America to explore the stories behind some of the most controversial homicides the nation has ever seen.
New Amsterdam: “The Karman Line”
NBC, 10pm EST
When Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) has a case that hits close to home, she and Max (Ryan Eggold) team up to make things right for the patient. Meanwhile, Iggy (Tyler Labine) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) are forced to make a tough call on a unique situation.