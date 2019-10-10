Temptation Island
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Four couples at relationship crossroads travel to Maui where they will explore the single life alongside two dozen sexy singletons. “Being single again is not about who’s going to cheat and who’s not going to cheat,” says series host Mark L. Walberg. “It's more about, ‘I forgot who I am.’ And on Temptation Island, they’re forced to work on themselves and their issues because they can't control the other side.”
The Price Is Right
CBS, 11am EST
Come on down! TV’s longest-running game show — with more than 65,000 contestants and $250 million-plus awarded in cash and prizes since Bob Barker debuted as host in 1972 — airs its 9,000th episode! Current host Drew Carey celebrates by bestowing a bonus $9,000 on every player who wins a pricing game; anyone who spins $1 on the Big Wheel pockets $9,000, too.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Reunited”
ABC, 8pm EST
With new restrictions, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tiptoes the line of protocol as she helps Jo (Camilla Luddington) with a difficult procedure from afar. Koracick (Greg Germann) makes things challenging for Owen (Kevin McKidd) at Grey Sloan. Meanwhile, a patient at the hospital is brain-dead after falling into a construction site, and her two sisters must decide whether or not to keep her alive.
Young Sheldon: “An Entrepreneurialist and a Swat on the Bottom”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) takes matters into his own hands when Meemaw (Annie Potts) refuses to drive him to a lecture with Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) in the new episode “An Entrepreneurialist and a Swat on the Bottom.”
Supernatural: “Back and to the Future”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The beloved horror show opens its final season in Winchester style — with demon hunters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) in the midst of an apocalypse after an angry God (Rob Benedict) opened the gates of Hell, releasing all the fiends.
NFL Football: N.Y Giants at New England
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
The N.Y. Giants head into Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., to meet with old foes Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
Superstore: “Forced Hire”
NBC, 8pm EST
When Amy (America Ferrera) hires Dina’s (Lauren Ash) nemesis Colleen (guest star Heidi Gardner), Dina blackmails Garrett (Colton Dunn) into making Colleen’s life a living hell. Jonah (Ben Feldman) is forced to befriend Marcus (Jon Barinholtz) in order to unionize the warehouse guys.
Horror Classics: Black Magic
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s spooky movie lineup is themed around practitioners of the dark arts. The evening begins with 1934’s The Black Cat and also includes Curse of the Demon (1958), The Seventh Victim (1943), The Devil’s Bride (1968) and more.
Perfect Harmony: “No Time for Losers”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Arthur (Bradley Whitford) helps Ginny (Anna Camp) conquer stage fright. Meanwhile, Reverend Jax (Rizwan Manji) is caught in the rift between Wayne (Will Greenberg) and Dwayne (Geno Segers).
The Unicorn: “Widow’s Group”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Wade (Walton Goggins) reluctantly joins a support group for partners who’ve lost a spouse in the new episode “Widow’s Group.”
A Million Little Things: “mixed signals”
ABC, 9pm EST
On the verge of becoming a filmmaker, Rome (Romany Malco) takes a meeting with an old producer friend, which causes him to feel torn about the creative changes he suggests for his script. Meanwhile, Gary (James Roday) steps in to help Danny (Chance Hurstfield) prepare to audition for his school play while Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), craving some adult time, agrees to go to dinner with Andrew (James Tupper).
Mom: “Goat Yogurt and Ample Parking”
CBS, 9pm EST
Criminal Minds’ Paget Brewster guest-stars in a role very unlike her levelheaded Special Agent Prentiss. As Christy’s (Anna Faris) new boss at the law firm, she’s a demanding yeller! Plus: Bonnie (Allison Janney) may keep her born-with-it last name, Plunkett, instead of taking that of new hubby Adam Janikowski (William Fichtner).
Legacies: “I’ll Never Give Up Hope”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
After discovering that there may be a way out of Malivore, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) becomes more determined than ever to find her way back to Mystic Falls. Alaric (Matthew Davis), who is still reeling after being voted out as headmaster by the honor council, continues looking into the mysterious night Malivore was destroyed.
Torn Apart: Separated at the Border
HBO, 9pm EST
This documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ellen Goosenberg Kent (Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1), follows two mothers who were separated from their children at the U.S. border and are desperate to reunite with them. The film tracks both women as they attempt to find their children after months apart and await their asylum claims to be processed.
Carol’s Second Act: “The Zebra”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “The Zebra,” Carol’s (Patricia Heaton) standard, run-of-the-mill case turns out to be something more than it seems.
Evil: “3 Stars”
CBS, 10pm EST
The team investigates the case of a high-strung theater producer who is believed to be demonic in the new episode “3 Stars.”
Law & Order: SVU: “Down Low in Hell’s Kitchen”
NBC, 10pm EST
A serial predator targeting men in gay bars proves difficult to catch, until a celebrity comes forward with his story.