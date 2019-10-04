The Blacklist
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit drama returns for Season 7, following a sixth-season finale in which Red (James Spader) was abducted by Katarina (Lotte Verbeek) after he traveled to Paris to warn her about the KGB.
Big Mouth
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The edgy, adult animated comedy from Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare of teenaged puberty returns for Season 3.
Peaky Blinders
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The British gangster series returns for Season 5. The new season finds the family’s world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. When Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), now a member of parliament, is approached by a charismatic politician (Sam Claflin) with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will impact not only the future of his family but also that of the entire nation.
Raising Dion
Netflix, New Series!
This drama follows a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan, also an executive producer). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Jason Ritter also stars.
MLB Playoffs: AL Division Series: Game 1
FS1, 4pm Live EST
FS1 and MLB Network split coverage of both best-of-five-game American League Division Series beginning today on FS1. The two series winners advance to the AL Championship Series beginning Oct. 12.
American Housewife: “Bed, Bath & Beyond Our Means”
ABC, 8pm EST
Katie’s (Katy Mixon) life is turned upside down when her notoriously elusive boss Whitney (guest star Kelly Ripa) pops into town and promotes Katie to VP of Events. Meanwhile, a colleague’s death pushes Greg (Diedrich Bader) towards an existential crisis.
Monster of the Month: Godzilla
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
If you enjoyed this past summer’s theatrical film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, you’ll want to tune in to Turner Classic Movies each Friday this month. Every week, the network will screen Godzilla films, beginning tonight with the original Japanese classic Godzilla (1954) and its version edited for American audiences, Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956). These are followed by Godzilla Raids Again (1955) and Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964).
Haunted Salem: Live
Travel Channel, 8pm Live EST
A team of Travel Channel’s paranormal experts — Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne (Portals to Hell); Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey (Kindred Spirits); Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey (Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests); and Dave Schrader and Cindy Kaza (The Holzer Files) — leads this live, four-hour ghost hunt from three of the most haunted Salem, Mass., locations tied to the town’s infamous witch trials.
Fresh Off the Boat: “College”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Y2K is on the horizon. While Grandma Jenny (Lucille Soong), Emery (Forrest Wheeler) and Evan (Ian Chen) look to the future, Louis (Randall Park) and Jessica (Constance Wu) take a trip down memory lane. Eddie (Hudson Yang), on the other hand, is stuck trying to navigate the present after his first college visit doesn’t exactly go according to plan.
Magnum P.I.: “Honor Among Thieves”
CBS, 9pm EST
A pickpocket (guest star Bobby Lee) asks Magnum (Jay Hernandez) for help when a mobile phone he recently lifted receives a very suspicious text message in the new episode “Honor Among Thieves.”
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
Disney Channel, 9pm Live EST
This interactive, Halloween-themed special follows the Bennett-Blatt family (played by Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman) as they set out to reverse an evil curse and along the way encounter a variety of strange characters. As viewers watch the special, they will be able to vote on certain elements of the show, and the talented cast will have to improvise and roll with it — live.
Peaking: “Carson Storch”
The CW, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
One of the most promising mountain bikers of his generation, Carson Storch takes us behind the scenes of what it takes to build a line and compete on free ride’s biggest stage at Red Bull Rampage.
Blue Bloods: “Naughty or Nice”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Naughty or Nice,” Frank (Tom Selleck) learns the D.A.’s office keeps a list of NYPD cops they consider “unreliable.”
In Search Of
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host/executive producer Zachary Quinto is back to explore more mysteries in the second season of this updating of the classic paranormal investigation series originally hosted by Leonard Nimoy. The new season will explore the Loch Ness Monster, UFOs, the Bermuda Triangle, the lost colony of Roanoke, the Ark of the Covenant and more.
Freakshow Cakes
Cooking Channel, 11pm EST, New Series!
Zac Young and Vivian Chan host this one-of-a-kind cake showdown. In each episode, three of the most sinister cake artists step into a sideshow tent to whip up the freakiest cakes imaginable. The baker who showcases the most wildly imaginative and hair-raising cake design wins $10,000 and the title of Freakshow Champion.